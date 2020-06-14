92 Apartments for rent in Converse, TX with gym
1 of 34
1 of 60
1 of 27
1 of 27
1 of 24
1 of 23
1 of 17
1 of 12
1 of 12
1 of 11
1 of 9
1 of 25
1 of 14
1 of 27
1 of 10
1 of 27
1 of 21
1 of 1
1 of 24
1 of 16
1 of 7
1 of 15
1 of 30
1 of 20
"I done drew the line. Just like the Alamo. You're either on one side of the line or the other. I don't want to ever leave Texas again." - Bum Phillips, former Houston Oilers coach
Either named after a shoe or the incredible amount of talking you'll do here, Converse, Texas is a place where many people come and few people leave. The Lone Star State is home to several over-sized counties, cities, towns and villages, and residences in these areas sit on huge chunks of land. This is why so many people are moving to Texas to have a chance to get their own. Converse is located in Bedford County near the popular city of San Antonio, and unlike bigger areas surrounding it, Converse is only 6.3 square miles wide without a single drop of water in sight. Being that, it's located in the dead center of south Texas, the area is a virtual oven for animals, insects and people alike. In fact, this area has a humid subtropical climate, so you pretty much sweat to death in the summer and remain cool as a cucumber in the winter. Aside from being originally known as a railroad town in the 1940s, Converse doesn't have much history behind, but it is said to be haunted by ghosts, so that's pretty cool -- if you're into that sort of thing. Since the area isn't that wide, most homes and apartments are located within close proximity to each other, so all the businesses are pretty much within walking distance. See more
Apartment complexes with a gym offer a valuable amenity to Converse renters looking to get fit and slash their gym membership. However, not all gyms are the same.
Make a list of your must-haves in a gym setting. Ask about the variety and age of any cardio machines. Also ask about any weight training equipment and free weights.
Consider the spaciousness of the workout area. Some apartment gyms are small. Those can create tension with tenants looking to squeeze in a workout before or after work.
If you enjoy circuit training, make sure there’s enough space to spread out and get in the workout you want.
Cleanliness is also crucial to an apartment gym experience. During your apartment tour, carefully inspect the fitness area to check for cleanliness and any extra perks. Also consider the potential savings if you can cancel a gym membership!
Towels, an attendant, flat-screen TVs, and a locked door for exclusive tenants access can all add value to your apartment gym experience.