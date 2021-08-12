All apartments in Converse
Last updated August 13 at 12:08 AM
Waterford Park

9205 W Farm to Market Road 78 · (336) 361-2409
Price and availability

VERIFIED 19 MIN AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 6-06207 · Avail. Sep 25

$1,260

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 597 sqft

Unit 2-02207 · Avail. Sep 8

$1,271

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 597 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit 4-04107 · Avail. Oct 2

$1,299

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 896 sqft

Unit 5-05204 · Avail. Oct 20

$1,339

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 960 sqft

Unit 8-08303 · Avail. Oct 14

$1,354

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 960 sqft

3 Bedrooms

Unit 10-10104 · Avail. Aug 22

$1,881

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1150 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Waterford Park.

Amenities

In unit laundry
Patio / balcony
Dishwasher
Pet friendly
Carport
Walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
carpet
ceiling fan
oven
walk in closets
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
business center
clubhouse
coffee bar
dog park
gym
on-site laundry
parking
pool
bbq/grill
cats allowed
carport
internet access
trash valet
At Waterford Park Apartments, we provide our residents with impressive selection of apartment and community amenities. In your apartment home, you will have access to a well-equipped kitchen that features black appliances and plenty of modern style. Extra convenience is added to your apartment home with washer and dryer connections, in addition to a built-in desk area, that will allow you to knock out all your tasks in more ways than one. Residents will also enjoy the added benefit of cable ready rooms and high-speed Internet. Expand your living space into our community with a luxurious swimming pool that features a waterfall along with a poolside grilling area. After a little fun in the sun, kick back in our exclusive coffee lounge for a fresh cup of joe, or visit our fully-equipped fitness center to keep in line with your physical goals. Experience these amenities and more at Waterford Park Apartments!

Property Details

Lease Length: 6-13 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Gas
Application Fee: $50 per applicant
Deposit: $125 up to 1/2 month rent based on credit
Move-in Fees: $100 Admin Fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required, valet trash $25/month, pest control $4/month
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $300 per pet
fee: $200 per pet
limit: 2
rent: $15 per pet/month
restrictions: Aggressive breeds
Parking Details: Open lot, carports $30/month. Other, assigned: $25/month. Carport Parking available. Please call us regarding our Parking Policy.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Waterford Park have any available units?
Waterford Park has 11 units available starting at $1,260 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does Waterford Park have?
Some of Waterford Park's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Waterford Park currently offering any rent specials?
Waterford Park is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Waterford Park pet-friendly?
Yes, Waterford Park is pet friendly.
Does Waterford Park offer parking?
Yes, Waterford Park offers parking.
Does Waterford Park have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Waterford Park offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Waterford Park have a pool?
Yes, Waterford Park has a pool.
Does Waterford Park have accessible units?
No, Waterford Park does not have accessible units.
Does Waterford Park have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Waterford Park has units with dishwashers.
Does Waterford Park have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Waterford Park has units with air conditioning.
