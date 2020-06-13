Apartment List
Last updated June 13 2020

117 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Converse, TX

Finding an apartment in Converse that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it's very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you'll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment.
Verified

1 of 34

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
22 Units Available
The Legends at Kitty Hawk
7461 Kitty Hawk Rd, Converse, TX
1 Bedroom
$888
666 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,154
960 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,382
1150 sqft
Its location near Kitty Hawk Road and Crestway Drive provides this community's residents with plenty of dining and shopping options. Residents enjoy a fire pit, gym, pool and dog park. Units have walk-in closets.
Verified

1 of 60

Last updated June 13 at 06:16pm
Converse
20 Units Available
Waterford Park
9205 FM 78, Converse, TX
1 Bedroom
$839
666 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,174
928 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,296
1150 sqft
Experience luxurious, resort-style living at Waterford Park Apartments in Converse, Texas.

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Converse
1 Unit Available
10440 Dakota River
10440 Dakota River, Converse, TX
4 Bedrooms
$1,950
2415 sqft
Randolph Air Force Base, Converse - Thank You for you Inquiry on our listing! For more information please visit our website at FSPPMTX.COM. You can send a message to schedule a showing Please apply online at fsppmtx.

1 of 25

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Converse
1 Unit Available
9818 Copper Creek
9818 Coppercreek, Converse, TX
4 Bedrooms
$1,550
2393 sqft
Converse~4 Bedroom Home~Fridge, Washer & Dryer Included~No Carpet~Fresh Interior Paint - Lovely 4 Bedroom, 2.5 Bath home ready for immediate move in! Ceramic tile flooring downstairs and laminated wood flooring upstairs.

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
Converse
1 Unit Available
7635 Cold Mtn
7635 Cold Mountain, Converse, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1508 sqft
Single Story 3 Bedrooms 2 Bathroom Home. Convenient Location!!! 5 miles away from Randolph AFB, Major Highways, Shopping and Restaurants. Open Floor plan with a flex room for an office or game area.

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
Converse
1 Unit Available
821 Meadow Stone
821 Meadow Stone, Converse, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1699 sqft
~Nice 3 BR/2.

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 09:39pm
Converse
1 Unit Available
8926 West Crk
8926 Westcreek, Converse, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,795
2244 sqft
This lovely home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home.

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 09:39pm
Converse
1 Unit Available
8826 Arabian King
8826 Arabian King, Converse, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,745
1662 sqft
This lovely home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home.

1 of 7

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
Converse
1 Unit Available
9310 DAYSTAR PT
9310 Daystar Port, Converse, TX
4 Bedrooms
$1,365
1624 sqft
NICE CONDITION, OWNER WILL FURNISH BASIC YARD SERVICE, TENANT MUST WATER TREES AND GRASS, HAS SPRINKLER SYSTEM. UTILITY UPSTAIRS INCLUDES WASHER AND DRYER IN "AS IS" CONDITION. INTERIOR FRESHLY PAINTED. LOCATED IN CUL DE SAC.

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
1 Unit Available
3826 Colemans Run
3826 Colemans Run, Converse, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
2021 sqft
Cute 2 story with great curb appeal this brand new home has 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, and a game room. Wood vinyl plank flooring, faux wood blinds, and ceiling fans.

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
Converse
1 Unit Available
9523 Bent Tree Hollow
9523 Bent Tree Holw, Converse, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,570
1661 sqft
Pristine rental home in Hanover Cove, shows like a model home! Quiet cul-de-sac lot. Only 2.3 miles to the Randolph AFB front gate, perfect for military tenants! Open-concept kitchen, dining, and living room.

1 of 16

Last updated May 4 at 11:11am
Converse
1 Unit Available
10030 Sierra Pass
10030 Sierra Pass, Converse, TX
4 Bedrooms
$1,545
1611 sqft
This lovely inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home.
Results within 1 mile of Converse
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
$
55 Units Available
Arya Grove
11801 E Loop 1604 N, Universal City, TX
1 Bedroom
$780
661 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$935
918 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1150 sqft
Located just off the Anderson Loop, these apartments are available in one-, two- and three-bedroom layouts. Offering in-unit ice makers, walk-in closets and appliances, as well as a community business center and pool.

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 09:39pm
1 Unit Available
6807 Elmwood Crest
6807 Elmwood Crest, Live Oak, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,745
2721 sqft
This lovely and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home.

1 of 44

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
10719 Mathom Landing Unit 2
10719 Mathom Landing, Universal City, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,000
1421 sqft
Spacious 3 bedroom 2 bath townhouse near Randolph AFB! - ForeFront Property Management is now offering a zero dollar security deposit move in! All Residents are required to purchase a Security Deposit Insurance Policy through Rhino.

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
6623 Eastern Clouds
6623 Eastern Clouds, Bexar County, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1879 sqft
BEAUTIFUL 3 BEDROOM HOME FEATURING UPDATED FLOORING & FRESH INTERIOR PAINT THROUGHOUT - BEAUTIFUL 3 BEDROOM HOME FEATURING UPDATED FLOORING & FRESH INTERIOR PAINT THROUGHOUT*LARGE BEDROOMS WITH OPEN FLOOR PLAN*EASY ACCESS TO RANDOLPH AFB, FT.

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Northhampton
1 Unit Available
7711 REDSKY CREEK
7711 Redsky Creek, San Antonio, TX
4 Bedrooms
$1,595
3288 sqft
Enough room for everyone! - This 3288 square foot home offers enough space for all your entertainment needs. Enjoy the formal living room/dining area for all your family gatherings.

1 of 6

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
2710 Moonrock
2710 Moon Rock, Bexar County, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,275
1408 sqft
2710 Moonrock Available 06/30/20 BEAUTIFUL SINGLE STORY! GREAT LOCATION! - Beautiful single story home in a great location! 3 Bedrooms, 2 bathrooms with lots of nice features including a large back yard, gas stove, built-in microwave, refrigerator

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
625 Meadow Arbor
625 Meadow Arbor Lane, Universal City, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,425
1643 sqft
625 Meadow Arbor Available 08/28/20 MEADOW OAKS - ***COMING SOON*** TWO STORY HOME W/OPEN FLOOR PLAN. NEUTRAL COLOR SCHEME WITH ALL BEDROOMS UP.**CONVENIENT TO RAFB, 1604, I-35, SHOPPING & EATERIES. PETS CONSIDERED ON A CASE BY CASE BASIS.

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Ventura
1 Unit Available
7119 Winding Shelf
7119 Winding Shelf, Bexar County, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1266 sqft
RUNDLE - ***1 MONTH RENT FREE ON IMMEDIATE MOVE-INS***This is our beautiful Rundle floor plan. Home features a nice open floor plan with a large combined living and dining area.

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 09:39pm
1 Unit Available
9002 Roaring Spring
9002 Roaring Spring, Universal City, TX
4 Bedrooms
$1,895
2676 sqft
AVAILABLE SOON and now accepting applications for this home. This inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home.

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 09:39pm
1 Unit Available
8439 Chalk Hill Cove
8439 Chalk Hill Cove, Bexar County, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
1353 sqft
This lovely home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home.

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 09:39pm
1 Unit Available
7127 Glen Terrace
7127 Glen Terrace, Bexar County, TX
1 Bedroom
$600
625 sqft
To self-tour this Property, copy and paste this link in your browser: homes.rently.

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 09:39pm
Ventura
1 Unit Available
7207 Winding Cloud
7207 Winding Cloud, Bexar County, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,299
1016 sqft
***1 MONTH RENT FREE ON IMMEDIATE MOVE-INS***This is our beautiful Cadley floor plan. Home features a nice open floorplan with a large combined living and dining area.
City Guide for Converse, TX

"I done drew the line. Just like the Alamo. You're either on one side of the line or the other. I don't want to ever leave Texas again." - Bum Phillips, former Houston Oilers coach

Either named after a shoe or the incredible amount of talking you'll do here, Converse, Texas is a place where many people come and few people leave. The Lone Star State is home to several over-sized counties, cities, towns and villages, and residences in these areas sit on huge chunks of land. This is why so many people are moving to Texas to have a chance to get their own. Converse is located in Bedford County near the popular city of San Antonio, and unlike bigger areas surrounding it, Converse is only 6.3 square miles wide without a single drop of water in sight. Being that, it's located in the dead center of south Texas, the area is a virtual oven for animals, insects and people alike. In fact, this area has a humid subtropical climate, so you pretty much sweat to death in the summer and remain cool as a cucumber in the winter. Aside from being originally known as a railroad town in the 1940s, Converse doesn't have much history behind, but it is said to be haunted by ghosts, so that's pretty cool -- if you're into that sort of thing. Since the area isn't that wide, most homes and apartments are located within close proximity to each other, so all the businesses are pretty much within walking distance. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for dog friendly apartments in Converse, TX

Finding an apartment in Converse that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.

While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.

If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.

