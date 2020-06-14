Apartment List
/
TX
/
converse
/
apartments with garage
Last updated June 14 2020 at 5:37 AM

109 Apartments for rent in Converse, TX with garage

Converse apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run. Weather, break-ins, and daily st... Read Guide >

1 of 1

Last updated June 14 at 07:24am
Converse
1 Unit Available
10690 Pablo Way
10690 Pablo Way, Converse, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,375
1207 sqft
This almost NEW floor plan is a three bedrooms, two bathrooms single story home that features and open floor plan. The kitchen bar overlooks the family room.

1 of 11

Last updated June 14 at 07:24am
Converse
1 Unit Available
7635 Cold Mtn
7635 Cold Mountain, Converse, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1508 sqft
Single Story 3 Bedrooms 2 Bathroom Home. Convenient Location!!! 5 miles away from Randolph AFB, Major Highways, Shopping and Restaurants. Open Floor plan with a flex room for an office or game area.

1 of 16

Last updated June 14 at 07:24am
Converse
1 Unit Available
821 Meadow Stone
821 Meadow Stone, Converse, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1699 sqft
~Nice 3 BR/2.

1 of 13

Last updated June 14 at 05:18am
1 Unit Available
8723 SENECA CRK
8723 Seneca Creek, Converse, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1698 sqft
Wow! That is what you will say when you walk into this "Like New" 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath home with backyard deck.

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Converse
1 Unit Available
8522 Amistad Cove
8522 Amistad Cv, Converse, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,503
1440 sqft
LIFE SIMPLIFIED Coming soon! THIS HOME IS CURRENTLY BEING ENJOYED BY ANOTHER RESIDENT BUT WILL BE AVAILABLE SHORTLY. PLEASE RESPECT THEIR PRIVACY AND DO NOT DISTURB.

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Converse
1 Unit Available
8806 Secluded Drive
8806 Secluded Drive, Converse, TX
Studio
$1,325
1468 sqft
LIFE SIMPLIFIED Coming soon! THIS HOME IS CURRENTLY BEING ENJOYED BY ANOTHER RESIDENT BUT WILL BE AVAILABLE SHORTLY. PLEASE RESPECT THEIR PRIVACY AND DO NOT DISTURB.

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
5202 Everett Loop
5202 Everett Loop, Converse, TX
4 Bedrooms
$1,701
1950 sqft
LIFE SIMPLIFIED Coming soon! THIS HOME IS CURRENTLY BEING ENJOYED BY ANOTHER RESIDENT BUT WILL BE AVAILABLE SHORTLY. PLEASE RESPECT THEIR PRIVACY AND DO NOT DISTURB. Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 4 bedrooms, 2.

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Converse
1 Unit Available
7306 Autumn Brk
7306 Autumn Brook, Converse, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1996 sqft
LIFE SIMPLIFIED Coming soon! THIS HOME IS CURRENTLY BEING ENJOYED BY ANOTHER RESIDENT BUT WILL BE AVAILABLE SHORTLY. PLEASE RESPECT THEIR PRIVACY AND DO NOT DISTURB. Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 3 bedrooms, 2.

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Converse
1 Unit Available
522 Erna Drive
522 Erna Drive, Converse, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,296
1196 sqft
Cozy Home in Well Established Neighborhood Coming soon! THIS HOME IS CURRENTLY BEING ENJOYED BY ANOTHER RESIDENT BUT WILL BE AVAILABLE SHORTLY. PLEASE RESPECT THEIR PRIVACY AND DO NOT DISTURB.

1 of 7

Last updated June 14 at 05:18am
Converse
1 Unit Available
9310 DAYSTAR PT
9310 Daystar Port, Converse, TX
4 Bedrooms
$1,365
1624 sqft
NICE CONDITION, OWNER WILL FURNISH BASIC YARD SERVICE, TENANT MUST WATER TREES AND GRASS, HAS SPRINKLER SYSTEM. UTILITY UPSTAIRS INCLUDES WASHER AND DRYER IN "AS IS" CONDITION. INTERIOR FRESHLY PAINTED. LOCATED IN CUL DE SAC.

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 05:18am
1 Unit Available
3826 Colemans Run
3826 Colemans Run, Converse, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
2021 sqft
Cute 2 story with great curb appeal this brand new home has 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, and a game room. Wood vinyl plank flooring, faux wood blinds, and ceiling fans.

1 of 24

Last updated June 14 at 05:18am
Converse
1 Unit Available
507 DOLLY DR
507 Dolly Drive, Converse, TX
4 Bedrooms
$1,650
2439 sqft
Great home with many upgrades including, French Doors, tiled floors, Wood floors, lights and many more. Close to RAFB, BAMC, shopping and easy access to highways

1 of 22

Last updated June 14 at 05:18am
Converse
1 Unit Available
9818 Autumn Valley
9818 Autumn Valley, Converse, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1118 sqft
All tile floors everywhere, lots of windows and fresh updated paint make this home very attractive. Utility room and pantry just off the kitchen is convenient. 2 full baths are a plus.

1 of 10

Last updated June 14 at 05:18am
Converse
1 Unit Available
9523 Bent Tree Hollow
9523 Bent Tree Holw, Converse, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,570
1661 sqft
Pristine rental home in Hanover Cove, shows like a model home! Quiet cul-de-sac lot. Only 2.3 miles to the Randolph AFB front gate, perfect for military tenants! Open-concept kitchen, dining, and living room.
Results within 1 mile of Converse

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 04:38am
Ventura
1 Unit Available
7207 Winding Cloud
7207 Winding Cloud, Bexar County, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,299
1016 sqft
***1 MONTH RENT FREE ON IMMEDIATE MOVE-INS***This is our beautiful Cadley floor plan. Home features a nice open floorplan with a large combined living and dining area.

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
7022 Congressional Boulevard
7022 Congressional Boulevard, Bexar County, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,699
2338 sqft
LIFE SIMPLIFIED Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, and approximately 2,338 square feet. Enjoy the freedom of a virtually maintenance free lifestyle while residing in a great community.

1 of 44

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
10719 Mathom Landing Unit 2
10719 Mathom Landing, Universal City, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,000
1421 sqft
Spacious 3 bedroom 2 bath townhouse near Randolph AFB! - ForeFront Property Management is now offering a zero dollar security deposit move in! All Residents are required to purchase a Security Deposit Insurance Policy through Rhino.

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Northhampton
1 Unit Available
8023 Brisbane
8023 Brisbane, San Antonio, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,425
1913 sqft
Beautiful 3 Bedroom, Move-In Ready Home. Tile flooring throughout the spacious Living Room/Dining Room combo. The Kitchen has plenty of counter space and an Eat-In area with Double Oven. The Pantry/Laundry room is one of the largest.

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
5022 Everett Loop
5022 Everett Loop, Bexar County, TX
4 Bedrooms
$1,549
1627 sqft
LIFE SIMPLIFIED Coming soon! THIS HOME IS CURRENTLY BEING ENJOYED BY ANOTHER RESIDENT BUT WILL BE AVAILABLE SHORTLY. PLEASE RESPECT THEIR PRIVACY AND DO NOT DISTURB.

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
5115 Badland Beacon
5115 Badland Beacon, Bexar County, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,549
2132 sqft
LIFE SIMPLIFIED Coming soon! THIS HOME IS CURRENTLY BEING ENJOYED BY ANOTHER RESIDENT BUT WILL BE AVAILABLE SHORTLY. PLEASE RESPECT THEIR PRIVACY AND DO NOT DISTURB. Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 3 bedrooms, 2.

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Ventura
1 Unit Available
7451 Longing Trail
7451 Longing Trail, Bexar County, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,449
1459 sqft
LIFE SIMPLIFIED Coming soon! THIS HOME IS CURRENTLY BEING ENJOYED BY ANOTHER RESIDENT BUT WILL BE AVAILABLE SHORTLY. PLEASE RESPECT THEIR PRIVACY AND DO NOT DISTURB.

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Ventura
1 Unit Available
7119 Winding Shelf
7119 Winding Shelf, Bexar County, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1266 sqft
RUNDLE - ***1 MONTH RENT FREE ON IMMEDIATE MOVE-INS***This is our beautiful Rundle floor plan. Home features a nice open floor plan with a large combined living and dining area.

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 05:18am
Northhampton
1 Unit Available
8103 GRIMCHESTER
8103 Grimchester, San Antonio, TX
5 Bedrooms
$1,475
2334 sqft
Large 5 bedroom 2.5bath located on a quiet street. Large backyard with shed and huge front porch, great for relaxing.

1 of 23

Last updated June 14 at 05:18am
1 Unit Available
5030 Everett Loop
5030 Everett Loop, Bexar County, TX
4 Bedrooms
$1,650
1914 sqft
Adorable 4 bed 2 and a half bath home. Separate dining room with breakfast bar. Wood plank vinyl with carpet in the bedrooms, faux wood blinds and appliances included.
City Guide for Converse, TX

"I done drew the line. Just like the Alamo. You're either on one side of the line or the other. I don't want to ever leave Texas again." - Bum Phillips, former Houston Oilers coach

Either named after a shoe or the incredible amount of talking you'll do here, Converse, Texas is a place where many people come and few people leave. The Lone Star State is home to several over-sized counties, cities, towns and villages, and residences in these areas sit on huge chunks of land. This is why so many people are moving to Texas to have a chance to get their own. Converse is located in Bedford County near the popular city of San Antonio, and unlike bigger areas surrounding it, Converse is only 6.3 square miles wide without a single drop of water in sight. Being that, it's located in the dead center of south Texas, the area is a virtual oven for animals, insects and people alike. In fact, this area has a humid subtropical climate, so you pretty much sweat to death in the summer and remain cool as a cucumber in the winter. Aside from being originally known as a railroad town in the 1940s, Converse doesn't have much history behind, but it is said to be haunted by ghosts, so that's pretty cool -- if you're into that sort of thing. Since the area isn't that wide, most homes and apartments are located within close proximity to each other, so all the businesses are pretty much within walking distance. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with garage in Converse, TX

Converse apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.

Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.

It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.

Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.

Similar Pages

Converse 1 BedroomsConverse 2 BedroomsConverse 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsConverse 3 BedroomsConverse Accessible ApartmentsConverse Apartments under $1,000
Converse Apartments under $1,100Converse Apartments under $900Converse Apartments with BalconyConverse Apartments with GarageConverse Apartments with GymConverse Apartments with Hardwood Floors
Converse Apartments with ParkingConverse Apartments with PoolConverse Apartments with Washer-DryerConverse Dog Friendly ApartmentsConverse Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Antonio, TXAustin, TXNew Braunfels, TXSan Marcos, TXKyle, TXUniversal City, TXLive Oak, TXBoerne, TXSchertz, TXBuda, TX
Lockhart, TXCastle Hills, TXAlamo Heights, TXSelma, TXLeon Valley, TXFloresville, TXFair Oaks Ranch, TXBalcones Heights, TXWindcrest, TXBulverde, TX
Castroville, TXWimberley, TXHelotes, TXOlmos Park, TXPleasanton, TXCibolo, TXCanyon Lake, TXMcQueeney, TXLakehills, TXTimberwood Park, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Huston-Tillotson UniversityOur Lady of the Lake University
Saint Edward's UniversityAustin Community College District
Concordia University-Texas