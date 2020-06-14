109 Apartments for rent in Converse, TX with garage

"I done drew the line. Just like the Alamo. You're either on one side of the line or the other. I don't want to ever leave Texas again." - Bum Phillips, former Houston Oilers coach

Either named after a shoe or the incredible amount of talking you'll do here, Converse, Texas is a place where many people come and few people leave. The Lone Star State is home to several over-sized counties, cities, towns and villages, and residences in these areas sit on huge chunks of land. This is why so many people are moving to Texas to have a chance to get their own. Converse is located in Bedford County near the popular city of San Antonio, and unlike bigger areas surrounding it, Converse is only 6.3 square miles wide without a single drop of water in sight. Being that, it's located in the dead center of south Texas, the area is a virtual oven for animals, insects and people alike. In fact, this area has a humid subtropical climate, so you pretty much sweat to death in the summer and remain cool as a cucumber in the winter. Aside from being originally known as a railroad town in the 1940s, Converse doesn't have much history behind, but it is said to be haunted by ghosts, so that's pretty cool -- if you're into that sort of thing. Since the area isn't that wide, most homes and apartments are located within close proximity to each other, so all the businesses are pretty much within walking distance. See more