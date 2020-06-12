/
/
/
2 bed 2 bath apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 1:13 PM
105 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Apartments for rent in Converse, TX
Verified
1 of 34
Last updated June 12 at 12:26pm
22 Units Available
The Legends at Kitty Hawk
7461 Kitty Hawk Rd, Converse, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,154
960 sqft
Its location near Kitty Hawk Road and Crestway Drive provides this community's residents with plenty of dining and shopping options. Residents enjoy a fire pit, gym, pool and dog park. Units have walk-in closets.
Verified
1 of 60
Last updated June 12 at 12:23pm
Converse
19 Units Available
Waterford Park
9205 FM 78, Converse, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,120
928 sqft
Experience luxurious, resort-style living at Waterford Park Apartments in Converse, Texas.
Results within 1 mile of Converse
Verified
1 of 27
Last updated June 12 at 12:26pm
$
50 Units Available
Arya Grove
11801 E Loop 1604 N, Universal City, TX
2 Bedrooms
$935
918 sqft
Located just off the Anderson Loop, these apartments are available in one-, two- and three-bedroom layouts. Offering in-unit ice makers, walk-in closets and appliances, as well as a community business center and pool.
Results within 5 miles of Converse
Verified
1 of 14
Last updated June 12 at 12:26pm
Windcrest
6 Units Available
Tradewinds Apartments
8802 Tradewind Drive, San Antonio, TX
2 Bedrooms
$989
1077 sqft
Located just minutes from downtown San Antonio, Tradewinds is nestled on the back porch of The City of Windcrest. Just a stone’s throw from Loop 410 or IH 35, Tradewinds offers tranquil living with all the conveniences you’d expect.
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated June 12 at 12:25pm
1 Unit Available
Las Palmas Apartments
12125 El Sendero, San Antonio, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,175
1100 sqft
Spacious split-level townhomes with custom brick fireplaces and built-in entertainment centers. On-site pool and ample parking on site. Conveniently located near Thousand Oaks and Wurzbach Parkway.
Verified
1 of 27
Last updated June 12 at 12:23pm
20 Units Available
Mira Loma Apartment Homes
7601 Gateway Blvd, Live Oak, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,325
1073 sqft
Proximity to I-35 makes this pet-friendly community with full-sized indoor basketball court and round-the-clock fitness center a great choice for commuters. Apartments contain alarms, exterior storage, and washers and dryers.
Verified
1 of 23
Last updated June 12 at 07:02am
3 Units Available
Navona At Live Oak
13101 E Loop 1604 N, Live Oak, TX
2 Bedrooms
$899
716 sqft
Recently renovated with updated appliances and kitchens. Available fully furnished. Minutes from I-35, North Star Mall, and Tanger Outlets. Apartments feature balconies or patios. On-site fitness center, pool, and business center.
Verified
1 of 17
Last updated June 12 at 12:06pm
$
11 Units Available
Oak Springs
3919 Perrin Central Blvd, San Antonio, TX
2 Bedrooms
$925
964 sqft
Your secluded retreat in a garden setting- Oak Springs provides you with gently sloping courtyards, live oak trees, and a beautiful pool area where you can completely relax when you come home.
Verified
1 of 25
Last updated June 12 at 12:26pm
Sunrise
32 Units Available
Viridian
5415 North Foster Road, San Antonio, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,310
1066 sqft
Effortless sophistication. Casual refinement. Modern charm. These are the ingredients that make Viridian Apartments a masterfully balanced community of stylish and comfortable apartments in San Antonio, TX.
Verified
1 of 14
Last updated June 12 at 12:26pm
$
16 Units Available
Retreat at Chelsea Park
16303 Chelsea Pl, Selma, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,110
1122 sqft
Where Relaxation and Style Collide with Comfort We invite you to visit our gorgeous community just north of San Antonio in Selma, Texas! Come discover the difference at Retreat at Chelsea Park! Our location just off IH-35 is convenient to all areas
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated June 12 at 12:23pm
30 Units Available
Springs At Live Oak
8101 Shin Oak Dr, Live Oak, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,186
1053 sqft
Conveniently located near Village Oaks Shopping Center, this community offers residents a gated entrance, 24-hour gym and an on-site business center. Apartments have private entries, walk-in closets and hardwood flooring.
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated June 12 at 12:23pm
$
Sun Gate
46 Units Available
The Upton at Longhorn Quarry
4906 Wurzbach Parkway, San Antonio, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,270
1214 sqft
Community has a resort-style pool, sun deck and hammocks. Located close to Wurzbach Parkway, shops and restaurants. Units feature distinctive flooring, countertop and cabinet finishes with unique design selections.
Verified
1 of 16
Last updated June 12 at 12:02pm
30 Units Available
The Meadows
14001 Oak Mdws, Universal City, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,040
960 sqft
The Meadows Apartments in Universal City has modern Studio, One & Two Bedroom Apartment Homes. Local shopping and dining are minutes away with convenient access to I-35 and Loop 1604. Call today to schedule your tour.
Verified
1 of 9
Last updated June 12 at 12:25pm
$
12 Units Available
Rock Canyon Apartments
3902 Perrin Central Blvd, San Antonio, TX
2 Bedrooms
$905
966 sqft
Community features a lagoon-style pool with WiFi access, controlled entry gates and a clubhouse. Apartments have fully-equipped kitchens, walk-in closets and natural light. Located close to public transit, shopping and dining.
Verified
1 of 11
Last updated June 12 at 12:23pm
Hills of Park North
22 Units Available
Sedona Canyon
4620 Thousand Oaks Dr, San Antonio, TX
2 Bedrooms
$927
868 sqft
One- and two-bedroom apartments are pet-friendly with modern kitchens, hardwood floors, fireplace, washer/dryer hookups, patio/balcony. Community offers pool, tennis court, gym, basketball court, clubhouse. Easy access to Wurzbach Pkwy, I-35, public transit, shopping, dining, entertainment.
Verified
1 of 16
Last updated June 12 at 12:04pm
83 Units Available
Aspire at Live Oak
8130 Shin Oak Drive, Live Oak, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
1069 sqft
Aspire at Live Oak unveils an exceptional portrait of living. A unique fusion of style and sophistication, our apartment residences reflect your contemporary flair. Enjoy the life you deserve.
Verified
1 of 27
Last updated June 12 at 12:25pm
Woodstone
13 Units Available
The Lookout at Comanche Hill
14722 Nacogdoches Rd, San Antonio, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,095
963 sqft
Near I-604, I-35 and I-410. On-site fitness area, recycling program, sundeck and pool. Apartments feature high ceilings, large closets, black appliances and trash service. Pets allowed.
Verified
1 of 1
Last updated June 12 at 12:25pm
$
12 Units Available
Rosillo Creek Apartments
5239 Eisenhauer Rd, San Antonio, TX
2 Bedrooms
$890
887 sqft
Rosillo Creek Apartments is located at 5239 Eisenhauer Rd., San Antonio, TX and is managed by Internacional Realty Management, LLC, a reputable property management company with verified listings on RENTCafe.
Verified
1 of 27
Last updated June 12 at 12:26pm
23 Units Available
The Colony
330 Kitty Hawk Rd, Universal City, TX
2 Bedrooms
$830
912 sqft
Comfortable homes with wood flooring and breakfast bars. Community includes a sand volleyball court and barbecue area. Close to Schertz Soccer Complex and Universal City Park. Easy access to Loop 1604.
Verified
1 of 10
Last updated June 12 at 12:26pm
Park Village
10 Units Available
Costa Biscaya
5100 Eisenhauer, San Antonio, TX
2 Bedrooms
$884
1007 sqft
Costa Biscaya Apartment Homes boast exceptional designs, style and living all at reasonable rents! Located on the northeast side of San Antonio, this charming neighborhood features spacious apartment homes and outstanding amenities for everyday
Verified
1 of 7
Last updated June 12 at 12:15pm
25 Units Available
Loretto at Creekside
7319 N Loop 1604 E, San Antonio, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,135
1028 sqft
Modern apartments with 9-foot ceilings, open-plan kitchens, and walk-in wardrobes. Infinity pool and clubhouse with Wi-Fi, games area, 24-hour fitness facility, outdoor grill, and coffee bar. In the Outer Northeast neighborhood, minutes from the I-35.
Verified
1 of 12
Last updated June 12 at 12:09pm
5 Units Available
Sycamore Creek Apartments
1000 Elbel Rd, Schertz, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,035
874 sqft
Convenient to Interstate 35, Lehnhoff Stadium and Crescent Bend Nature Park. Apartments feature spacious pantries and private patios or balconies. On-site gym, coffee bar, playscape, swimming pools and complimentary DVD library. Guest apartments available.
Verified
1 of 12
Last updated June 12 at 12:19pm
28 Units Available
Retama Ranch Apartments
12900 E Loop 1604 N, Universal City, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
951 sqft
Conveniently located near I-35 and Loop 1604, with easy access to restaurants and shops. Apartments have washer/dryer connection, 9-foot ceilings and private patio/balconies. Community amenities include 24-hour fitness center and outdoor kitchens by the pool.
Verified
1 of 15
Last updated June 12 at 12:26pm
$
12 Units Available
Sunrise Canyon
501 Sunrise Canyon Dr, Universal City, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,190
976 sqft
Located close to I-35 and Live Oak in Universal City. Community features pool, business center and grills. Apartments have patio or balcony, neutral-colored carpeting and updated appliances.
Similar Pages
Converse 1 BedroomsConverse 2 BedroomsConverse 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsConverse 3 BedroomsConverse Accessible ApartmentsConverse Apartments under $1,000
Converse Apartments under $1,100Converse Apartments under $900Converse Apartments with BalconyConverse Apartments with GarageConverse Apartments with GymConverse Apartments with Hardwood Floors
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
San Antonio, TXAustin, TXNew Braunfels, TXSan Marcos, TXKyle, TXUniversal City, TXLive Oak, TXBoerne, TXSchertz, TXBuda, TX
Lockhart, TXCastle Hills, TXAlamo Heights, TXSelma, TXLeon Valley, TXFloresville, TXFair Oaks Ranch, TXBalcones Heights, TXWindcrest, TXBulverde, TX