Last updated July 12 2020 at 6:51 PM

148 Apartments for rent in Converse, TX with parking

1 of 34

Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
24 Units Available
The Legends at Kitty Hawk
7461 Kitty Hawk Rd, Converse, TX
1 Bedroom
$934
666 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$936
960 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,469
1150 sqft
Its location near Kitty Hawk Road and Crestway Drive provides this community's residents with plenty of dining and shopping options. Residents enjoy a fire pit, gym, pool and dog park. Units have walk-in closets.

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
5202 Everett Loop
5202 Everett Loop, Converse, TX
4 Bedrooms
$1,674
1950 sqft
Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 4 bedrooms, 2.

Last updated July 12 at 09:32pm
1 Unit Available
3817 Colemans Run
3817 Colemans Run, Converse, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,425
1612 sqft
3 bedroom 2 bath home. This home offers an open floor plan with wood vinyl throughout and carpet in bedrooms. Beautiful huge backyard great for entertaining. 2 pet max under 50 lbs.

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Converse
111 Meadow Lark
111 Meadow Lark, Converse, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,225
1048 sqft
Quaint Home Just Minutes From Downtown Converse

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Converse
8806 Secluded Drive
8806 Secluded Drive, Converse, TX
Studio
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$1,299
1468 sqft


Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Converse
7306 Autumn Brk
7306 Autumn Brook, Converse, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,499
1996 sqft
Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 3 bedrooms, 2.

Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
Converse
7635 Cold Mtn
7635 Cold Mountain, Converse, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1508 sqft
Single Story 3 Bedrooms 2 Bathroom Home. Convenient Location!!! 5 miles away from Randolph AFB, Major Highways, Shopping and Restaurants. Open Floor plan with a flex room for an office or game area.

Last updated July 12 at 09:32pm
1 Unit Available
Converse
10675 Pablo Way
10675 Pablo Way, Converse, TX
4 Bedrooms
$1,650
1667 sqft
This charming home available for rent is less than 2 years old!!! Move in ready 4 Bedroom/2 Bathroom home with over 1640 sq ft of living space. Contemporary one-story home features an open floor plan with beautiful modern flooring.

Last updated July 12 at 09:32pm
1 Unit Available
Converse
405 Toepperwein Rd
405 Toepperwein Road, Converse, TX
3 Bedrooms
$900
1082 sqft
CUTE 3 bedroom (third bedroom is converted garage) single story. New carpet in living room and some bedrooms. Upgraded bright kitchen with gas stove, refrigerator,dishwasher and eating area. Separate laundry room.

Last updated July 12 at 09:32pm
1 Unit Available
Converse
2334 Cats Paw View
2334 Cats Paw Vw, Converse, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1771 sqft
Incredible floor plan, covered patio and lots of kitchen cabinet space. Just minutes away from Fort Sam and Randolph Brooks AFB.

Last updated July 12 at 09:32pm
1 Unit Available
Converse
9810 HARBOR MIST LN
9810 Harbor Mist Ln, Converse, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,625
1704 sqft
Great home with tile flooring throughout the main living areas. The kitchen is open to the living room with a great flow of the house. The backyard backs up to a greenbelt for extra privacy. Come see and rent today this one won't last long.

Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
Converse
10690 Pablo Way
10690 Pablo Way, Converse, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,375
1207 sqft
This almost NEW floor plan is a three bedrooms, two bathrooms single story home that features and open floor plan. The kitchen bar overlooks the family room.

Last updated July 12 at 09:32pm
1 Unit Available
Converse
507 DOLLY DR
507 Dolly Drive, Converse, TX
4 Bedrooms
$1,650
2439 sqft
Great home with many upgrades including, French Doors, tiled floors, Wood floors, lights and many more. Close to RAFB, BAMC, shopping and easy access to highways

Last updated July 12 at 09:32pm
1 Unit Available
Converse
9607 COMMON LAW
9607 Common Law, Converse, TX
5 Bedrooms
$1,995
3052 sqft
This house has it all! 4 Bedrooms, 2 Baths upstairs, with guest suite or 2nd master with full private bath down. High ceilings on both floors. Two living area downstairs; game room upstairs.
Results within 1 mile of Converse
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
$
45 Units Available
Arya Grove
11801 E Loop 1604 N, Universal City, TX
1 Bedroom
$790
661 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$935
918 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,220
1150 sqft
Located just off the Anderson Loop, these apartments are available in one-, two- and three-bedroom layouts. Offering in-unit ice makers, walk-in closets and appliances, as well as a community business center and pool.

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Ventura
7431 Longing Trail
7431 Longing Trail, Bexar County, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,375
1487 sqft


Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
8534 Terlingua Cove
8534 Terlingua Cove, Bexar County, TX
4 Bedrooms
$1,574
1627 sqft
Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 4 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and approximately 1,627 square feet. Enjoy the freedom of a virtually maintenance free lifestyle while residing in a great community.

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
4922 Everett Loop
4922 Everett Loop, Bexar County, TX
4 Bedrooms
$1,549
1687 sqft
Enjoy this never before lived in newly built home. Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 4 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, and approximately 1,687 square feet.

Last updated July 12 at 09:32pm
1 Unit Available
8006 Forest Crossing
8006 Forest Crossing, Live Oak, TX
4 Bedrooms
$1,375
1814 sqft
NEW CARPET JUST INSTALLED! LARGE LIVING/DINING ROOM, EATING AREA IN KITCHEN, MASTER IS DOWN, HAS SHOWER/TUB COMBO. 3 BEDROOMS UPSTAIRS WITH FULL BATH. EASY ACCESS TO IH 35, 1604! NO PETS PLEASE!

Last updated July 12 at 09:32pm
1 Unit Available
7723 Clay Ridge Dr
7723 Clay Ridge Drive, Bexar County, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,475
1690 sqft
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
5022 Everett Loop
5022 Everett Loop, Bexar County, TX
4 Bedrooms
$1,549
1627 sqft
Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 4 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and approximately 1,627 square feet. Enjoy the freedom of a virtually maintenance free lifestyle while residing in a great community.

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Ventura
7231 Winding Cloud
7231 Winding Cloud, Bexar County, TX
4 Bedrooms
$1,575
1627 sqft
This is our beautiful Drexel floor plan.

Last updated July 12 at 10:40pm
1 Unit Available
6635 Meadow Fawn Drive
6635 Meadow Fawn Drive, Bexar County, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,525
2144 sqft
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience.

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
10719 Mathom Landing Unit 3
10719 Mathom Landing, Universal City, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
1421 sqft
Spacious 3 bedroom 2 bath townhouse near Randolph AFB!
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Converse, TX

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Converse apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

