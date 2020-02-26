All apartments in College Station
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:11 AM

114 Poplar

114 Poplar Street · No Longer Available
Location

114 Poplar Street, College Station, TX 77840
Eastgate

Amenities

in unit laundry
recently renovated
stainless steel
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
in unit laundry
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Walk to TAMU! 3 Bed 1 Bath Home w/ Stainless Appliances & Fenced Backyard! - Recently Remodeled.

- Very charming 3 bedroom 1 bath home in a great location!
- Washer and Dryer Included
- Large Fenced Backyard
- Ceiling fans in all the bedrooms
- Upgraded Stainless appliances

One block from TAMU campus.

(RLNE2543067)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 114 Poplar have any available units?
114 Poplar doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in College Station, TX.
What amenities does 114 Poplar have?
Some of 114 Poplar's amenities include in unit laundry, recently renovated, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 114 Poplar currently offering any rent specials?
114 Poplar isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 114 Poplar pet-friendly?
No, 114 Poplar is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in College Station.
Does 114 Poplar offer parking?
No, 114 Poplar does not offer parking.
Does 114 Poplar have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 114 Poplar offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 114 Poplar have a pool?
No, 114 Poplar does not have a pool.
Does 114 Poplar have accessible units?
No, 114 Poplar does not have accessible units.
Does 114 Poplar have units with dishwashers?
No, 114 Poplar does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 114 Poplar have units with air conditioning?
No, 114 Poplar does not have units with air conditioning.
