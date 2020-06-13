Apartment List
147 Apartments for rent in College Station, TX with balcony

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come wit... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 4

Last updated June 13 at 06:30am
$
Wolf Pen Creek District
15 Units Available
The Grand 1501
1501 Harvey Rd, College Station, TX
Studio
$599
500 sqft
1 Bedroom
$715
625 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$765
900 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at The Grand 1501 in College Station. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 06:42am
$
127 Units Available
Ranch at Arrington
1650 Arrington Road, College Station, TX
1 Bedroom
$950
645 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,299
1050 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,740
1333 sqft
The Ranch at Arrington offers its residents an unprecedented level of accommodations. We are situated on 12 serene acres in south College Station and close to numerous shops, restaurants and many other conveniences.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Wolf Pen Creek District
15 Units Available
Pearl
505 Harvey Road, College Station, TX
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$710
662 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$745
923 sqft
Chock-full of amenities, these student apartments offer on-site resident life events, 24-hour maintenance, a large green-grass park, updated kitchens, plenty of storage and proximity to bus route 22, which runs directly to Texas A&M.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 06:16am
$
213 Units Available
Caprock Crossing
1545 Arrington Road, College Station, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,050
743 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,225
1008 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,725
1303 sqft
At Caprock Crossing, we're combining solid ranch style with an urban feel. Architectural sensibility melds comfort with active lifestyle.

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 05:16am
1 Unit Available
4282 Hollow Stone Drive
4282 Hollow Stone Drive, College Station, TX
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
1805 sqft
Wonderful home on great lot in lovely Castle Rock. This home features 3 spacious bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms, private office off the entry, large living area, great kitchen with granite countertops, island and walk in pantry.

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 05:16am
Edelweiss Gartens
1 Unit Available
3712 Ardenne Court
3712 Ardenne Court, College Station, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1500 sqft
Spectacular house in Edelweiss, this house offers a spacious living room with great kitchen and dining combination. The split bedroom floor plan allows for a private master suite. The master suite includes walk in closet and vaulted ceiling.

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 05:16am
Eastgate
1 Unit Available
505 Dominik Drive
505 Dominik Drive, College Station, TX
2 Bedrooms
Ask
5 Bedrooms
$2,595
1987 sqft
NEW CONSTRUCTION on Sorority Row!!!! Incredible luxury home blocks from Texas A&M University! New build home with 5 bedroom, 5.5 bathroom.

1 of 50

Last updated June 13 at 05:16am
Castlegate Expansion
1 Unit Available
2520 Kimbolton Drive
2520 Kimbolton Drive, College Station, TX
4 Bedrooms
$2,495
2221 sqft
BEAUTIFUL 4 BEDROOM HOME IN CASTLEGATE II!! This 4 bedroom, 3 bathroom home is located in one of the most desired communities in College Station and within walking distance to the community parks, fishing ponds, the community pool, and the

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 05:16am
1 Unit Available
3342 Lieutenant Ave.
3342 Lieutenant Avenue, College Station, TX
4 Bedrooms
$1,795
1778 sqft
AUGUST MOVE IN! These luxurious town-homes feature granite counter tops, stained concrete floors, vinyl windows and large bedrooms. Minutes away from Texas A&M, shopping, and dining.

1 of 7

Last updated June 13 at 05:16am
Southside
1 Unit Available
412 Thompson Street
412 Thompson Street, College Station, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1200 sqft
LOCATION, LOCATION, LOCATION!!! This home is located in the heart of College Station's desirable Southside. Looking for a central location, this house has it all, minutes to TAMU/Kyle Field, restaurants and shopping.

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 05:16am
Eastgate
1 Unit Available
601 Dominik Drive
601 Dominik Drive, College Station, TX
5 Bedrooms
$2,595
1987 sqft
NEW CONSTRUCTION!!!! Incredible luxury home blocks from Texas A&M University! New build home with 5 bedroom, 5.

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 05:16am
Crescent Pointe
1 Unit Available
1716 Lonetree Drive
1716 Lone Tree Drive, College Station, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
1599 sqft
Well designed Townhome with 3 bedrooms, 2 baths. 10' ceilings with crown molding, Open kitchen with plenty of cabinets, granite countertops, stainless appliances. Enjoy a great private backyard and a covered porch.

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 05:16am
1 Unit Available
3313 Keefer Loop
3313 Keefer Loop, College Station, TX
4 Bedrooms
$1,950
1771 sqft
4 bedroom 3 bath home in the heart of College Station and close to A&M campus in Williams Gate. This 3 way split floor plan features granite counter tops, custom cabinets, walk in pantry, over sized master with two walk in closets.

1 of 50

Last updated June 13 at 05:16am
Southside
1 Unit Available
201 Montclair
201 Montclair Avenue, College Station, TX
6 Bedrooms
$5,595
3671 sqft
NOW AVAILABLE: PRE-LEASE FOR FALL 2021. Custom built Craftsman in the ultimate location located directly across from Kyle Field on George Bush Dr. in the Southside Historic District.

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 05:16am
Crescent Pointe
1 Unit Available
1439 Buena Vista
1439 Buena Vista Drive, College Station, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
1283 sqft
Beautiful luxury town home with extras! Rear entry off main street two car garage. Washing machine and dryer included in laundry room. Granite counter tops with stainless steel appliances. Private upstairs rooms with own en-suite bathrooms.

1 of 7

Last updated June 13 at 05:16am
1 Unit Available
936 Crystal Dove Avenue
936 Crystal Dove Avenue, College Station, TX
4 Bedrooms
$1,500
1525 sqft
Spacious house located in the popular Dove Crossing Subdivision. This house has all the bells and whistles, walk in pantry 2 car garage, fenced yard, stainless steel appliances, granite counters.

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 05:16am
Crescent Pointe
1 Unit Available
1448 Crescent Ridge Drive
1448 Crescent Ridge Dr, College Station, TX
4 Bedrooms
$1,800
1851 sqft
This beautiful furnished 4 bedrooms, 3 1/2 bathroom townhouse has a large living room area with easy access to a private fenced landscaped patio. In the patio area is a beautiful full peach tree with lots of peaches.

1 of 50

Last updated June 13 at 05:16am
South Knoll
1 Unit Available
1801 Southwood Drive
1801 Southwood Drive, College Station, TX
5 Bedrooms
$2,200
2384 sqft
Pre-Lease for Fall 2020! Huge 5 bed 3 bath house with 2-car garage and huge backyard. There are 2 master bedrooms with walk-in closets. The other 3 bedrooms are spacious with large closets. The backyard is nearly a quarter acre and has a nice deck.

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 05:16am
Castlegate
1 Unit Available
4203 Drogo Court
4203 Drogo Court, College Station, TX
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1744 sqft
This 3 bedroom home is situated at the end of a cul-de-sac in the desirable Castlegate Subdivision. Picturesque setting with large backyard deck and covered patio. The 10x20 workshop comes equipped with electricity.

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 05:16am
Edelweiss Gartens
1 Unit Available
2506 Leyla Lane
2506 Leyla Lane, College Station, TX
4 Bedrooms
$1,750
1660 sqft
Open concept floor plan located in Edelweiss Ridge, walk to College Station High School! Upon entering, your greeted with beautiful crown molding, detailed trim work and vast arches.

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 05:16am
1 Unit Available
305 Chimney Hill Drive
305 Chimney Hill Drive, College Station, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
2027 sqft
Come and live in the lovely Chimney Hill community just five minutes away from shopping and dining at Century Square! Once inside this elegant 3/2.5/2 you will find a functional layout that flows together gracefully.

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 05:16am
1 Unit Available
3350 General Parkway
3350 General Pkwy, College Station, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1255 sqft
VERY clean 3 bed / 3 bath with spacious floor plan. Each room features a nice size closet and a connecting ensuite. Being a resident in this home, gives you access to The Barracks amenities.

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 05:16am
Westfield Village
1 Unit Available
3719 Westfield Drive
3719 Westfield Drive, College Station, TX
Studio
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1033 sqft
Adorable 3 bedroom / 2 bath home. BIG backyard. Close proximity to school. Attached garage. Available August 2020.

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 05:16am
Edelweiss Gartens
1 Unit Available
3911 Incourt Lane
3911 Incourt Lane, College Station, TX
4 Bedrooms
$1,635
1783 sqft
Pre Lease for fall 2020.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balcony in College Station, TX

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for College Station renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

