Last updated June 13 2020 at 3:03 PM
20 Apartments for rent in Huntsville, TX📍
Last updated June 13 at 12:54pm
6 Units Available
The West Hill Apartments
149 Col Etheredge Blvd, Huntsville, TX
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,215
894 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,475
1249 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at The West Hill Apartments in Huntsville. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
113 Sendero
113 Sendero Drive, Huntsville, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
113 Sendero Available 07/01/20 113 Bolero Way - This is a two story house with a two car garage. It has a small back yard and a small balcony off of one of the bedrooms. The washer, dryer, stove/oven, microwave and dishwasher are included.
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1925 L 1/2
1925 Avenue L 1/2, Huntsville, TX
3 Bedrooms
$925
1925 L 1/2 Available 07/01/20 House close to SHSU - House close to SHSU. (RLNE4147170)
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
2610 Chimney Rock
2610 Chimney Rock Road, Huntsville, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1272 sqft
2610 Chimney Rock Available 08/01/20 3 Bedroom House - This brick house has lots of space in each bedroom and a large fenced back yard. Great for lounging or having a few friends over! 2 car garage keeps your car cool during our Texas summers.
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1019 12th Street
1019 12th Street, Huntsville, TX
2 Bedrooms
$950
Downtown Loft - Private entrance and reserved parking. (RLNE3533479)
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
129 Bolero Way
129 & 131 Bolero Way, Huntsville, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1382 sqft
The Ranch at Sam Houston - This is a 2-story 3 bedroom, 3 bathroom house with 2 bedrooms and baths upstairs and 1 bedroom and bath downstairs. There is carpet in the bedrooms and tile in the kitchen, dining, and living rooms.
Last updated June 13 at 11:58am
1 Unit Available
1414 Hillpine St
1414 Hillpine St, Huntsville, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
1000 sqft
Available 07/02/20 MAKE THIS 2.
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
3130 Molly Dirve
3130 Molly, Huntsville, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
3130 Molly Dirve - 3130 Available 08/01/20 3130 Molly - 3/3 one story house. No pets No Pets Allowed (RLNE5818377)
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
904 Ave J
904 Avenue J, Huntsville, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
904 Ave J - This is a Dan Phillips house so everything in it is unique. Close to Mance Park Junior High and just blocks form down town and Sam Houston State University. This house is great for a small family or college students.
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
111 Bolero Way
111 Bolero Way, Huntsville, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1327 sqft
111 Bolero Way Available 08/01/20 Ranch at Sam Houston - 3 bedroom 3 bath at the Ranch. (RLNE5781412)
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1228 20th St
1228 20th St, Huntsville, TX
1 Bedroom
$600
Two-Story-One Bedroom - Close to SHSU campus. No Pets Allowed (RLNE5769995)
Last updated June 13 at 03:02pm
1 Unit Available
1314 16th Street
1314 16th Street, Huntsville, TX
2 Bedrooms
$675
492 sqft
Quaint home near SHSU. 2bedroom 1 bat.
Last updated June 13 at 03:01pm
1 Unit Available
1527 Avenue N
1527 Avenue N, Huntsville, TX
2 Bedrooms
$800
1000 sqft
Great Location in the Avenues area of Huntsville! This updated 2 bedroom/1 bath duplex is located on a corner lot in a very convenient location. Central HVA/C, 1-car carport, small fenced back yard area. Washer/Dryer connections.
Last updated June 13 at 03:01pm
1 Unit Available
2804 Lake Road - 1
2804 Lake Road, Huntsville, TX
Studio
$1,000
828 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
This is an end-unit suite in a professional building. Conveniently located near major medical centers in Huntsville. Spacious waiting area + 2 offices + storage area; half-bath.
Last updated June 13 at 03:01pm
1 Unit Available
105 Yegua - 107
105 Yegua Cir, Huntsville, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1382 sqft
All appliances included, pets on a case by case. This 3bdrm 3bath is a must see! Call Today to view this spacious unit. This 3 bedroom/3 bath duplex is conveniently located to SHSU, shopping, dining, and more.
Last updated June 13 at 03:02pm
1 Unit Available
2538 Sycamore Ave
2538 Sycamore Avenue, Huntsville, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1300 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 2538 Sycamore Ave in Huntsville. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated June 13 at 03:02pm
1 Unit Available
3115 Montgomery
3115 Montgomery Rd, Huntsville, TX
3 Bedrooms
$775
1000 sqft
3 bedroom/1 bath home conveniently located to SHSU, HMH, shopping, and I-45. Open kitchen/dining; large covered porch/patio; washer-dryer hook-ups. This home has original wood flooring.
Last updated June 13 at 03:02pm
1 Unit Available
107 Yegua Circle
107 Yegua Cir, Huntsville, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1382 sqft
THREE bedroom/THREE bath home! Two upstairs bedrooms with walk-in closets and private en-suite baths. Downstairs has living/dining/kitchen + utility room; bedroom and 1 full bath down.
Results within 10 miles of Huntsville
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
6296 FM 1374 Unit J Lot 40
6296 Possum Walk Road, Walker County, TX
2 Bedrooms
$700
850 sqft
6296 FM 1374 Unit J Lot 40 Available 06/19/20 Tristin Lakes Home - This 2 bedroom 1 bath home in the woods is a perfect place for 1 or 2 people or a small family. This home comes with a private driveway with carport. Covered front and back porches.
Last updated June 13 at 03:02pm
1 Unit Available
875 FM 1696 West E-6
875 Farm-to-Market Road 1696, Walker County, TX
1 Bedroom
$725
528 sqft
Available for August 2020 move in. This newer 1- bedroom property is located in a "horse friendly" property just west of Huntsville. High ceilings, granite kitchen countertops, open living/kitchen, and washer & dryer connections.
Last updated June 13 at 03:02pm
1 Unit Available
875 FM 1696 Unit A
875 FM 1696 Rd W, Walker County, TX
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
764 sqft
Bring the horses! This horse- friendly property includes duplexes 2 bedrooms with attached stalls and 1-bedroom units that have optional turnout areas w/loafing sheds for lease.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
The average rent price for Huntsville rentals listed on Apartment List is $1,230.
Some of the colleges located in the Huntsville area include Sam Houston State University, University of Houston-Clear Lake, Lone Star College System, Baylor College of Medicine, and Houston Community College. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Huntsville from include Houston, The Woodlands, Spring, Conroe, and Bryan.