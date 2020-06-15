/
/
bellville
Last updated June 15 2020 at 8:04 AM
3 Apartments for rent in Bellville, TX📍
1 of 9
Last updated July 15 at 09:31 PM
1 Unit Available
111 Machemehl Dr
111 Machemehl Drive, Bellville, TX
4 Bedrooms
$1,300
2208 sqft
CURRENTLY LEASED. Great move-in ready property. 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms are in main part of house. Area in the back of the house was added to include another bedroom suite or game room with a bathroom.
1 of 12
Last updated July 15 at 09:31 PM
1 Unit Available
881 High Oaks
881 High Oaks Drive, Bellville, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
2279 sqft
*LEASED* Beautiful brick home in Bellville. Recently updated with 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and an attached two car garage. Kitchen includes oven, microwave, refrigerator, and dishwasher. Close to restaurants and shopping. Pets are negotiable.
1 of 10
Last updated July 15 at 09:31 PM
1 Unit Available
733 E Mill St
733 East Mill Street, Bellville, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1334 sqft
This brick home is well maintained. It has 2 bedrooms, a hall bathroom, master bathroom and 2 car garage. The kitchen has plenty of cabinetry and adjoining breakfast area. The living room is big enough to accommodate large furniture.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Some of the colleges located in the Bellville area include University of Houston-Clear Lake, Lone Star College System, Baylor College of Medicine, Houston Community College, and University of Houston-Downtown. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Bellville from include Houston, The Woodlands, Conroe, Sugar Land, and Bryan.