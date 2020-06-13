140 Apartments for rent in Bryan, TX📍
Discover Bryan, located 103 miles from Austin, the State Capitol and adjacent to College Station home to Texas A&M University. Bryan falls under the domain of Brazos County with the Brazos County Courthouse situated on 26th Street. If considering a move to Bryan, visit the Bryan-College Station Convention and Visitors Bureau for information on local happenings. Summer sizzles with hot temperatures occasionally exceeding 100 degrees. Temperatures cool down in January and the rainiest month occurs during October. As of 2010, the total population of Bryan was 76,201. The City of Bryan offers a delightful blend of rural charm and suburban dreams.
Many college students living in Bryan are enticed by the near proximity of Texas A&M University. Bryan is more than an Aggie college town, recently attracting a growing number of young professionals to the area. People who live in Bryan enjoy one of the shortest daily workplace commutes of anywhere in Texas, usually less than a 20 minute drive. The reason people love to live in Bryan is the low cost of living, flourishing economy, affordable homes, terrific schools and great job growth potential. Bryan neighborhoods offer something for everyone from premier apartments to newer homes.
Wixon Valley: Remote and rural, Wixon Valley is an established wealthier neighborhood featuring more expensive homes in the medium to large size range. If you want to move to this neighborhood, you need to start searching as soon as possible due to the low vacancy rate.
Harvey: Arabian horses and alpacas abound in the secluded rural neighborhood of Harvey. Real estate properties in Harvey tend to range from mid to large-sized homes mixed in with a smattering of mobile homes. Housing is at a premium in Harvey.
Kurten: Privacy reigns in Kurten. This rural neighborhood of Bryan is considered one of the quietest in the USA. Lots of homes and apts for rent are available in Kurten with a vacancy rate of 10.6%. Looking for a cool drink? Stop at the General Store on Tabor Road.
Briarcrest Drive / S. Route 6: Find happiness in the bustling suburbs of Briarcrest Drive and S. Route 6. Small to medium sized homes and apartments dominate the housing landscape. Play a round of golf at the Briarwood Country Club featuring a championship golf course, pool and tennis facilities.
Boonville: One of Bryan's newer neighborhoods is Boonville. Many of the homes in this area were built in 2000 or later. Housing choices include a mix of small studios, furnished apartments, high-rise luxury apartments, rental complexes, two bedroom homes, three bedroom and four bedroom homes. Play soccer or baseball at nearby Veterans Park and Athletic Complex.
Forestwood Drive / Forest Bend: College students flock to Forestwood Drive and Forest Bend. Rental properties dominate this part of Bryan and include high rise apartments, luxury apartment complexes and small apartment buildings. Residents enjoy access to services along W. Villa Maria Rd. such as Pride Dry Cleaners, Subway and Citibank.
Carter Creek Parkway / Broadmoor Drive: The Carter Creek Parkway / Broadmoor Drive area is considered one of the more popular neighborhoods for college students looking for a deal. Housing options primarily consists of 1 and 2 bedroom apartments and small to mid-sized homes. Keep active at Tanglewood Park located on Carter Creek Parkway offering public access to a large picnic pavilion, BBQ grills, two walking/jogging trails, soccer field, lighted tennis courts, a sand volleyball court and a splash pad.
Wellborn Road / Old College Road: This established urban neighborhood located near Wellborn Road / Old College Road features a variety of apartments and smaller homes. The typical resident is a college student; summertime is especially quiet in this neighborhood. Wildflowers abound at nearby Crescent Park featuring a jogging trail, climbing boulders and an open green space.
E. Martin Luther King Jr. Street / Waco Street: Enjoy the delightful neighborhood of E. Martin Luther King Jr. Street/Waco Street offering affordable places to rent such as apartments and small to medium-sized homes for potential residents. Locals enjoy the many amenities found at the 15-acre Sadie Thomas Memorial Park. including playgrounds, two large picnic pavilions, a lighted baseball field, two soccer field and basketball courts.
You will never get bored living in Bryan, the city actively seeks to create a viable living experience for all its residents from community services to active pursuits to cultural events. The close proximity to Texas A&M and affordable lifestyle makes Bryan a great place to call home.
Hidden among old oak trees on 100 hundred acres is the Messina Hof Winery and Resort, a rare gem voted by Tripadvisor.com as the "Most Romantic Getaway in Texas" The European-inspired estate offers wine tours and tastings, overnight accommodations at the four-diamond award-winning Villa Bed & Breakfast and fine dining at The Vintage House Restaurant. While visiting, attend a wine education seminar on the Art and Science of Wine to learn about current wine trends.
Spend the day at the Brazos Valley Museum of Natural History, located on Briarcrest Drive. The museum seeks to preserve and protect natural and cultural history. Permanent exhibitions include Cotton Farming of the Brazos Valley, Reconstructing the USS Westfield, a Civil War gunboat, Native American Stone Tools, Ice Age Mammals and the Ranching and Chuck Wagon display. The Brazos Valley Museum of Natural History encourages community participation and hosts a variety of workshops, programs and classes for all ages.
Brazos Valley Bombers
Root for the home team, the 2013 national champions of the collegiate baseball summer league are Bryan's very own Brazos Valley Bombers. Experience the excitement of amateur league baseball at the American Momentum Bank Ballpark on West Carson Street featuring seating for over 2,000. Named in honor of the original 1940s Bryan Bombers minor league professional baseball team. The team logo displays a historic fighter aircraft and their roving mascot is the loveable cartoon baseball KaBoom. The ballpark hosts many festivals and often presents aerospace and military educational events in conjunction with games.
Historic Downtown Bryan
Sample the vibrant activity of Historic Downtown Bryan, a Texas Main Street City, and the arts and cultural district of Bryan dedicated to preserving the past. Historic Downtown Bryan is the heart of the city offering community events from festivals to parades. This bustling old time area offers many museums and galleries such as the Brazos Valley Children's Museum, Brazos Valley African American Museum and the Kyle House. Enjoy a live performance at the outdoor Palace Theater and walk by the majestic facade of the Queen Theater. Go antiquing at the Old Bryan Marketplace with over 22,000 square feet of space. Shoppers may find anything from old-fashioned candies to collectable antiques. Peruse the many boutique shops such as Alice's Attic, Hemline, Emily JimS, Heritage Menswear and The Texas Rose Boutique.
Good Eats
One of the best kept secrets of Bryan is the plethora of culinary delights to revel in for your dining pleasures. Enjoy freshly-made American food with a Texas twist at Madden's Casual Gourmet on South Bryan Avenue. For a night out, make reservations at the award-winning Christopher's World Grill featuring an eclectic menu from chicken-fried Texas quail to raspberry chocolate truffle tarts. Restaurants not to miss include Fargo's Pit Barbeque, Shipwreck Grill, Chicken Oil Company, Sodolak's Beefmasters and Los Molcajetes Mexican Food. Savor a glass of wine and listen to live music at the Downtown Uncorked Wine Bar on W. 26th Street. Grab a delicious hot-glazed doughnut at the Shipley Do-Nut Shop on E. Villa Maria Road.
June 2020 Bryan Rent Report
Welcome to the June 2020 Bryan Rent Report. Bryan rents remained steady over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Bryan rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the state and nation.
Bryan rents held steady over the past month
Bryan rents have remained flat over the past month, however, they are up marginally by 0.5% year-over-year. Currently, median rents in Bryan stand at $703 for a one-bedroom apartment and $850 for a two-bedroom. Bryan's year-over-year rent growth lags the state average of 0.6%, as well as the national average of 0.8%.
Rents rising across cities in Texas
Throughout the past year, rent increases have been occurring not just in the city of Bryan, but across the entire state. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in Texas, 7 of them have seen prices rise. The state as a whole logged rent growth of 0.6% over the past year. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the state.
- Looking throughout the state, Austin is the most expensive of all Texas' major cities, with a median two-bedroom rent of $1,461; of the 10 largest cities in Texas that we have data for, Laredo and San Antonio, where two-bedrooms go for $843 and $1,076, are the only two major cities in the state to see rents fall year-over-year (-1.5% and -0.1%).
- El Paso, Arlington, and Corpus Christi have all experienced year-over-year growth above the state average (2.1%, 1.6%, and 1.3%, respectively).
Bryan rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide
As rents have increased in Bryan, other large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more modestly, or in some cases, even decline. Bryan is still more affordable than most large cities across the country.
- Bryan's median two-bedroom rent of $850 is below the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the 0.5% rise in Bryan.
- While Bryan's rents rose over the past year, many cities nationwide saw decreases, including San Francisco (-1.0%), Atlanta (-0.8%), and Denver (-0.4%).
- Renters will find more reasonable prices in Bryan than most large cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,071, which is more than three-and-a-half times the price in Bryan.
For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.
Methodology - Recent Updates:
Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.
Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.
Methodology:
Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.
Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.
Read more about our methodology here.
About Rent Reports:
Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.
We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.