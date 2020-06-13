140 Apartments for rent in Bryan, TX

About Bryan Neighborhoods

Many college students living in Bryan are enticed by the near proximity of Texas A&M University. Bryan is more than an Aggie college town, recently attracting a growing number of young professionals to the area. People who live in Bryan enjoy one of the shortest daily workplace commutes of anywhere in Texas, usually less than a 20 minute drive. The reason people love to live in Bryan is the low cost of living, flourishing economy, affordable homes, terrific schools and great job growth potential. Bryan neighborhoods offer something for everyone from premier apartments to newer homes.

Wixon Valley: Remote and rural, Wixon Valley is an established wealthier neighborhood featuring more expensive homes in the medium to large size range. If you want to move to this neighborhood, you need to start searching as soon as possible due to the low vacancy rate.

Harvey: Arabian horses and alpacas abound in the secluded rural neighborhood of Harvey. Real estate properties in Harvey tend to range from mid to large-sized homes mixed in with a smattering of mobile homes. Housing is at a premium in Harvey.

Kurten: Privacy reigns in Kurten. This rural neighborhood of Bryan is considered one of the quietest in the USA. Lots of homes and apts for rent are available in Kurten with a vacancy rate of 10.6%. Looking for a cool drink? Stop at the General Store on Tabor Road.

Briarcrest Drive / S. Route 6: Find happiness in the bustling suburbs of Briarcrest Drive and S. Route 6. Small to medium sized homes and apartments dominate the housing landscape. Play a round of golf at the Briarwood Country Club featuring a championship golf course, pool and tennis facilities.

Boonville: One of Bryan's newer neighborhoods is Boonville. Many of the homes in this area were built in 2000 or later. Housing choices include a mix of small studios, furnished apartments, high-rise luxury apartments, rental complexes, two bedroom homes, three bedroom and four bedroom homes. Play soccer or baseball at nearby Veterans Park and Athletic Complex.

Forestwood Drive / Forest Bend: College students flock to Forestwood Drive and Forest Bend. Rental properties dominate this part of Bryan and include high rise apartments, luxury apartment complexes and small apartment buildings. Residents enjoy access to services along W. Villa Maria Rd. such as Pride Dry Cleaners, Subway and Citibank.

Carter Creek Parkway / Broadmoor Drive: The Carter Creek Parkway / Broadmoor Drive area is considered one of the more popular neighborhoods for college students looking for a deal. Housing options primarily consists of 1 and 2 bedroom apartments and small to mid-sized homes. Keep active at Tanglewood Park located on Carter Creek Parkway offering public access to a large picnic pavilion, BBQ grills, two walking/jogging trails, soccer field, lighted tennis courts, a sand volleyball court and a splash pad.

Wellborn Road / Old College Road: This established urban neighborhood located near Wellborn Road / Old College Road features a variety of apartments and smaller homes. The typical resident is a college student; summertime is especially quiet in this neighborhood. Wildflowers abound at nearby Crescent Park featuring a jogging trail, climbing boulders and an open green space.

E. Martin Luther King Jr. Street / Waco Street: Enjoy the delightful neighborhood of E. Martin Luther King Jr. Street/Waco Street offering affordable places to rent such as apartments and small to medium-sized homes for potential residents. Locals enjoy the many amenities found at the 15-acre Sadie Thomas Memorial Park. including playgrounds, two large picnic pavilions, a lighted baseball field, two soccer field and basketball courts.