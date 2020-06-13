140 Apartments for rent in Bryan, TX

Apartment List
Last updated June 13 at 12:14pm
$
26 Units Available
The Element at University Park
4475 Carter Creek Pkwy, Bryan, TX
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$550
695 sqft
Virtual/Facetime Tours Offered! Call for details. The Element at University Park will spoil you with resort-style amenities, including a pavilion with outdoor ping pong and beautiful landscaping throughout.
Last updated June 13 at 12:16pm
17 Units Available
Springs at University Drive Apartments
4050 Eastchester Dr, Bryan, TX
Studio
$855
574 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,007
821 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,367
1118 sqft
Enjoy open floor plans and kitchen islands in a clean, well-landscaped environment. All apartments have private entrances and are pet-friendly with no exceptions. Attached and detached garages.
Last updated June 13 at 12:56pm
45 Units Available
Presidio
3150 Finfeather Rd, Bryan, TX
1 Bedroom
$799
691 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$507
966 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,189
810 sqft
A comfortable place to call home, these apartments offer a 24-hour business center, high-speed internet, an over-sized hot tub and an outdoor movie theatre. Units are spacious and comfortable with plenty of storage.
Last updated June 13 at 12:42pm
12 Units Available
Retreat at 2818
3301 Providence Ave, Bryan, TX
1 Bedroom
$659
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$755
884 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
The Retreat at 2818 offers affordable apartments in Bryan, Texas, right outside of College Station, Texas. Our community provides a convenient apartment living experience rivaled by no other property in the Bryan/College Station area.
Last updated June 13 at 12:19pm
$
Traditions Golf Club Community
76 Units Available
8085 at Traditions
8000 Atlas Pear Drive, Bryan, TX
1 Bedroom
$929
726 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,159
1130 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,574
1380 sqft
Brand-new luxury apartment community in the heart of Research Valley. One-, two- and three-bedroom apartments with upgraded interiors, modern kitchens and oversized garden tubs. Swimming pool, fitness center and clubhouse.
Last updated June 13 at 12:24pm
9 Units Available
Country Place
3902 College Main St, Bryan, TX
Studio
$611
468 sqft
1 Bedroom
$645
599 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$780
780 sqft
Community offers 24-hour emergency maintenance, laundry centers, and convenient access to local amenities. Apartments offer ample cabinet space and energy efficient appliances. Great location close to Kyle Field and Tiki tan.
Last updated June 13 at 12:51pm
$
19 Units Available
Hudson Trails
4150 Pendleton Dr, Bryan, TX
1 Bedroom
$925
773 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
969 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Tiffany Park, Cinemark Movies and the Michaels shopping center are a short drive from this community. Apartments feature 9-foot ceilings, stainless steel appliances and extended patios. Gated community offers covered parking and 24-hour gym.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
3210 Deer Trail
3210 Deer Trail, Bryan, TX
4 Bedrooms
$1,800
1629 sqft
3210 Deer Trail Available 08/07/20 Perfect 4 Bed/2 Bath in Westwood Estates! Available August 2020! - Located between Traditions Club and Texas A&M University in Westwood Estates, this 4 bed 2 bath presents quiet living while being close to town.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
East Side
1 Unit Available
509 E. 31st Street
509 East 31st Street, Bryan, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1238 sqft
Walking Distance to Downtown Bryan! - This adorable 2x2 is super cozy & convenient! Walking distance from Downtown Bryan, this home also includes a fresh paint & gas appliance.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
203 Dunn St
203 Dunn Street, Bryan, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1548 sqft
203 Dunn St. Available 07/15/20 House has ceramic tile, hardwood floor and linoleum. No Pets Allowed (RLNE4790280)

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
100 North Ave E
100 East North Avenue, Bryan, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
1051 sqft
Available 08/01/20 Well maintained home located on the corner of S. College and North Ave. The back yard is spacious, fenced, and includes a wood deck. Sunroom entrance leads to the garage as well as a utility room with washer and dryer connections.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
2215 Young Unit B
2215 Young Pl, Bryan, TX
2 Bedrooms
$800
1608 sqft
2215 Young Unit B Available 08/14/20 2215 Young Place Unit #B - Available for Fall 2020 PRELEASE!! Great 2 Bedroom/1 Bath with brand new carpet in each bedroom. Located near New Walmart Shopping complex, Aerofit, and local restaurants.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
East Side
1 Unit Available
1007 E 29th St.
1007 East 29th Street, Bryan, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1422 sqft
1007 E 29th St. Available 07/28/20 Remodeled 2/2 Charmer on 29th - No need to compromise for this one! Great location offers easy access to the best of Bryan and College Station.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
4407 Carter Creek Parkway #3
4407 Carter Creek Pkwy, Bryan, TX
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$700
1078 sqft
4407 Carter Creek Parkway #3 Available 08/12/20 2/1 APRIL COURT TOWNHOME - Fantastic 2/1 condo move-in ready! Feel at home with the new tile floors thoughout the living and dining area.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Upper Burton Creek
1 Unit Available
2612 Todd St
2612 Todd Street, Bryan, TX
3 Bedrooms
$950
1080 sqft
Available 07/15/20 Beautiful wood floors in the living room. Split floorplan. Comes with washer and dryer. Large privacy fenced backyard. No Pets Allowed (RLNE4790293)

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Upper Burton Creek
1 Unit Available
2610 Todd St
2610 Todd Street, Bryan, TX
2 Bedrooms
$900
840 sqft
Charming home with hardwood floors throughout. No pets, please. Call for a tour today. No Pets Allowed (RLNE4073694)

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
215 Tee
215 Tee Drive, Bryan, TX
4 Bedrooms
$2,600
1964 sqft
215 Tee Available 07/27/20 215 Tee - Brand New! Large open floor plan with spacious bedrooms, granite countertops, and stainless appliances. Large backyard. Minutes to Texas A&M University. (RLNE5459234)

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1803 Trent
1803 Trent Circle, Bryan, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1781 sqft
1803 Trent Available 08/14/20 1803 Trent - FALL PRELEASE!!! Come home to this traditional style 3 bedroom 2 full bathroom home featuring, a brick gas start fireplace in the large living room with vaulted ceilings and a built-in desk with shelves.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Upper Burton Creek
1 Unit Available
2600 Wayside
2600 Wayside Drive, Bryan, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
2680 sqft
2600 Wayside Available 08/01/20 Large 1story 3bed, 3bath House for Lease in Bryan. - 3-bed, 3-bath House for rent in Bryan, TX off E.Villa Maria, just East of Texas Ave.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
2002 Labrisa Dr
2002 Labrisa Dr, Bryan, TX
2 Bedrooms
$650
687 sqft
Four-plex.Washer/Dryer. Water and sewer paid. (RLNE4455250)

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
309 Mobile Ave Apt 3
309 Mobile Avenue, Bryan, TX
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$625
492 sqft
Adorable efficiency unit close to Texas A&M. Solid surface flooring, all appliances included: stackable washer/dryer, microwave, refrigerator, electric stove, dishwasher. Downstairs unit, pets OK! (RLNE4099652)

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1107 Verde Drive #94
1107 Verde Dr, Bryan, TX
2 Bedrooms
$675
835 sqft
2/2 CONDO - Carpeted & laminate-plank floored 2-Bedroom, 2-Bath Apartment. Within biking and driving distance to TAMU and Blinn campuses. Located near the College Station/Bryan boundary. Covered patio with privacy fence. (RLNE5506615)

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Sul Ross
1 Unit Available
1505 Broadmoor A
1505 Broadmoor Drive, Bryan, TX
2 Bedrooms
$720
Bryan Apartment, 2 Bed/1 Bath - Don't miss out on this great opportunity! Check out this 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom apartment in Bryan conveniently located on the corner of Broadmoor and Briarcrest.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Upper Burton Creek
1 Unit Available
609 Avondale
609 Avondale Avenue, Bryan, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
1631 sqft
609 Avondale Available 07/25/20 3-Bed House w/ Garage & Spacious Yard - Great 3 bedroom/2 bath home with a study, over 1600 sqft, beautiful vinyl plank flooring in living and hall, carpet in bedrooms, black kitchen appliances, gas and electric

Median Rent in Bryan

Last updated May 2020
The median rent for a 1 bedroom apartment in Bryan is $702, while the median rent for a 2 bedroom apartment is $849.
Studio
$627
1 Bed
$702
2 Beds
$849
3+ Beds
$1,236
City GuideBryan
Enjoy bluebonnets and longhorns in this notable Texas town. Founded nearly 140 years ago, the original Bryan, Texas served as a railroad stop and distribution center during the Civil War.

Discover Bryan, located 103 miles from Austin, the State Capitol and adjacent to College Station home to Texas A&M University. Bryan falls under the domain of Brazos County with the Brazos County Courthouse situated on 26th Street. If considering a move to Bryan, visit the Bryan-College Station Convention and Visitors Bureau for information on local happenings. Summer sizzles with hot temperatures occasionally exceeding 100 degrees. Temperatures cool down in January and the rainiest month occurs during October. As of 2010, the total population of Bryan was 76,201. The City of Bryan offers a delightful blend of rural charm and suburban dreams.

About Bryan Neighborhoods

Many college students living in Bryan are enticed by the near proximity of Texas A&M University. Bryan is more than an Aggie college town, recently attracting a growing number of young professionals to the area. People who live in Bryan enjoy one of the shortest daily workplace commutes of anywhere in Texas, usually less than a 20 minute drive. The reason people love to live in Bryan is the low cost of living, flourishing economy, affordable homes, terrific schools and great job growth potential. Bryan neighborhoods offer something for everyone from premier apartments to newer homes.

Wixon Valley: Remote and rural, Wixon Valley is an established wealthier neighborhood featuring more expensive homes in the medium to large size range. If you want to move to this neighborhood, you need to start searching as soon as possible due to the low vacancy rate.

Harvey: Arabian horses and alpacas abound in the secluded rural neighborhood of Harvey. Real estate properties in Harvey tend to range from mid to large-sized homes mixed in with a smattering of mobile homes. Housing is at a premium in Harvey.

Kurten: Privacy reigns in Kurten. This rural neighborhood of Bryan is considered one of the quietest in the USA. Lots of homes and apts for rent are available in Kurten with a vacancy rate of 10.6%. Looking for a cool drink? Stop at the General Store on Tabor Road.

Briarcrest Drive / S. Route 6: Find happiness in the bustling suburbs of Briarcrest Drive and S. Route 6. Small to medium sized homes and apartments dominate the housing landscape. Play a round of golf at the Briarwood Country Club featuring a championship golf course, pool and tennis facilities.

Boonville: One of Bryan's newer neighborhoods is Boonville. Many of the homes in this area were built in 2000 or later. Housing choices include a mix of small studios, furnished apartments, high-rise luxury apartments, rental complexes, two bedroom homes, three bedroom and four bedroom homes. Play soccer or baseball at nearby Veterans Park and Athletic Complex.

Forestwood Drive / Forest Bend: College students flock to Forestwood Drive and Forest Bend. Rental properties dominate this part of Bryan and include high rise apartments, luxury apartment complexes and small apartment buildings. Residents enjoy access to services along W. Villa Maria Rd. such as Pride Dry Cleaners, Subway and Citibank.

Carter Creek Parkway / Broadmoor Drive: The Carter Creek Parkway / Broadmoor Drive area is considered one of the more popular neighborhoods for college students looking for a deal. Housing options primarily consists of 1 and 2 bedroom apartments and small to mid-sized homes. Keep active at Tanglewood Park located on Carter Creek Parkway offering public access to a large picnic pavilion, BBQ grills, two walking/jogging trails, soccer field, lighted tennis courts, a sand volleyball court and a splash pad.

Wellborn Road / Old College Road: This established urban neighborhood located near Wellborn Road / Old College Road features a variety of apartments and smaller homes. The typical resident is a college student; summertime is especially quiet in this neighborhood. Wildflowers abound at nearby Crescent Park featuring a jogging trail, climbing boulders and an open green space.

E. Martin Luther King Jr. Street / Waco Street: Enjoy the delightful neighborhood of E. Martin Luther King Jr. Street/Waco Street offering affordable places to rent such as apartments and small to medium-sized homes for potential residents. Locals enjoy the many amenities found at the 15-acre Sadie Thomas Memorial Park. including playgrounds, two large picnic pavilions, a lighted baseball field, two soccer field and basketball courts.

Life in Bryan

You will never get bored living in Bryan, the city actively seeks to create a viable living experience for all its residents from community services to active pursuits to cultural events. The close proximity to Texas A&M and affordable lifestyle makes Bryan a great place to call home.

Hidden among old oak trees on 100 hundred acres is the Messina Hof Winery and Resort, a rare gem voted by Tripadvisor.com as the "Most Romantic Getaway in Texas" The European-inspired estate offers wine tours and tastings, overnight accommodations at the four-diamond award-winning Villa Bed & Breakfast and fine dining at The Vintage House Restaurant. While visiting, attend a wine education seminar on the Art and Science of Wine to learn about current wine trends.

Spend the day at the Brazos Valley Museum of Natural History, located on Briarcrest Drive. The museum seeks to preserve and protect natural and cultural history. Permanent exhibitions include Cotton Farming of the Brazos Valley, Reconstructing the USS Westfield, a Civil War gunboat, Native American Stone Tools, Ice Age Mammals and the Ranching and Chuck Wagon display. The Brazos Valley Museum of Natural History encourages community participation and hosts a variety of workshops, programs and classes for all ages.

Brazos Valley Bombers

Root for the home team, the 2013 national champions of the collegiate baseball summer league are Bryan's very own Brazos Valley Bombers. Experience the excitement of amateur league baseball at the American Momentum Bank Ballpark on West Carson Street featuring seating for over 2,000. Named in honor of the original 1940s Bryan Bombers minor league professional baseball team. The team logo displays a historic fighter aircraft and their roving mascot is the loveable cartoon baseball KaBoom. The ballpark hosts many festivals and often presents aerospace and military educational events in conjunction with games.

Historic Downtown Bryan

Sample the vibrant activity of Historic Downtown Bryan, a Texas Main Street City, and the arts and cultural district of Bryan dedicated to preserving the past. Historic Downtown Bryan is the heart of the city offering community events from festivals to parades. This bustling old time area offers many museums and galleries such as the Brazos Valley Children's Museum, Brazos Valley African American Museum and the Kyle House. Enjoy a live performance at the outdoor Palace Theater and walk by the majestic facade of the Queen Theater. Go antiquing at the Old Bryan Marketplace with over 22,000 square feet of space. Shoppers may find anything from old-fashioned candies to collectable antiques. Peruse the many boutique shops such as Alice's Attic, Hemline, Emily JimS, Heritage Menswear and The Texas Rose Boutique.

Good Eats

One of the best kept secrets of Bryan is the plethora of culinary delights to revel in for your dining pleasures. Enjoy freshly-made American food with a Texas twist at Madden's Casual Gourmet on South Bryan Avenue. For a night out, make reservations at the award-winning Christopher's World Grill featuring an eclectic menu from chicken-fried Texas quail to raspberry chocolate truffle tarts. Restaurants not to miss include Fargo's Pit Barbeque, Shipwreck Grill, Chicken Oil Company, Sodolak's Beefmasters and Los Molcajetes Mexican Food. Savor a glass of wine and listen to live music at the Downtown Uncorked Wine Bar on W. 26th Street. Grab a delicious hot-glazed doughnut at the Shipley Do-Nut Shop on E. Villa Maria Road.

June 2020 Bryan Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Bryan Rent Report. Bryan rents remained steady over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Bryan rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the state and nation.

View full Rent Report

Bryan rents held steady over the past month

Bryan rents have remained flat over the past month, however, they are up marginally by 0.5% year-over-year. Currently, median rents in Bryan stand at $703 for a one-bedroom apartment and $850 for a two-bedroom. Bryan's year-over-year rent growth lags the state average of 0.6%, as well as the national average of 0.8%.

    Rents rising across cities in Texas

    Throughout the past year, rent increases have been occurring not just in the city of Bryan, but across the entire state. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in Texas, 7 of them have seen prices rise. The state as a whole logged rent growth of 0.6% over the past year. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the state.

    • Looking throughout the state, Austin is the most expensive of all Texas' major cities, with a median two-bedroom rent of $1,461; of the 10 largest cities in Texas that we have data for, Laredo and San Antonio, where two-bedrooms go for $843 and $1,076, are the only two major cities in the state to see rents fall year-over-year (-1.5% and -0.1%).
    • El Paso, Arlington, and Corpus Christi have all experienced year-over-year growth above the state average (2.1%, 1.6%, and 1.3%, respectively).

    Bryan rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide

    As rents have increased in Bryan, other large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more modestly, or in some cases, even decline. Bryan is still more affordable than most large cities across the country.

    • Bryan's median two-bedroom rent of $850 is below the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the 0.5% rise in Bryan.
    • While Bryan's rents rose over the past year, many cities nationwide saw decreases, including San Francisco (-1.0%), Atlanta (-0.8%), and Denver (-0.4%).
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in Bryan than most large cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,071, which is more than three-and-a-half times the price in Bryan.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

    Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

    How much is rent in Bryan?
    In Bryan, the median rent is $627 for a studio, $702 for a 1-bedroom, $849 for a 2-bedroom, and $1,236 for a 3-bedroom. For more information on rental trends in Bryan, check out our monthly Bryan Rent Report.
    What colleges and universities are located in or around Bryan?
    Some of the colleges located in the Bryan area include University of Houston-Clear Lake, Sam Houston State University, Baylor College of Medicine, Houston Community College, and University of Houston-Downtown. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
    What cities do people live in to commute to Bryan?
    Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Bryan from include Houston, Conroe, College Station, Huntsville, and Hempstead.

