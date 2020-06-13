/
college station
392 Apartments for rent in College Station, TX
$
Wolf Pen Creek District
15 Units Available
The Grand 1501
1501 Harvey Rd, College Station, TX
Studio
$599
500 sqft
1 Bedroom
$715
625 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$765
900 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at The Grand 1501 in College Station. View photos, descriptions and more!
$
Southern Plantation
31 Units Available
SoCo at Tower Point
4340 Decatur Dr, College Station, TX
1 Bedroom
$949
687 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,299
1087 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,679
1403 sqft
Welcome to SoCo at Tower Point, a brand new innovative community that offers apartments for rent in South College Station. Our location provides luxury and convenience that meet your every need and desire.
$
127 Units Available
Ranch at Arrington
1650 Arrington Road, College Station, TX
1 Bedroom
$950
645 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,299
1050 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,740
1333 sqft
The Ranch at Arrington offers its residents an unprecedented level of accommodations. We are situated on 12 serene acres in south College Station and close to numerous shops, restaurants and many other conveniences.
Wolf Pen Creek District
15 Units Available
Pearl
505 Harvey Road, College Station, TX
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$710
662 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$745
923 sqft
Chock-full of amenities, these student apartments offer on-site resident life events, 24-hour maintenance, a large green-grass park, updated kitchens, plenty of storage and proximity to bus route 22, which runs directly to Texas A&M.
$
213 Units Available
Caprock Crossing
1545 Arrington Road, College Station, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,050
743 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,225
1008 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,725
1303 sqft
At Caprock Crossing, we're combining solid ranch style with an urban feel. Architectural sensibility melds comfort with active lifestyle.
Wolf Pen Creek District
1 Unit Available
1904 Dartmouth Street
1904 Dartmouth St, College Station, TX
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
1300 sqft
Huge 3/2.5 Woodbrook Condo, super central location, fireplace, on shuttle route, spacious bedrooms, fenced courtyard, and all appliances included!
1 Unit Available
321 Newcomb Lane
321 Newcomb Lane, College Station, TX
4 Bedrooms
$2,100
1853 sqft
321 Newcomb Lane Available 08/07/20 321 Newcomb Lane - **FALL MOVE IN!!!!!** Adorable 4 bedroom 4 bath Barracks Townhome 2.5 miles from Texas A&M! This home features granite countertops & stained concrete floors throughout with carpet in bedrooms.
Southwood Terrace
1 Unit Available
3400 Coastal Drive
3400 Coastal Drive, College Station, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,375
1182 sqft
Available 08/01/20 AVAILABLE AUGUST 1, 2020: ONE YEAR + LEASE ONLY $1375.
Eastgate
1 Unit Available
305 Bolton Ave
305 Bolton Avenue, College Station, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
1250 sqft
Available 08/07/20 Adorable VINTAGE bungalow in the heart of College Station. 2 bedroom, 1 bath home with original wood floors. 1 car garage with Washer/Dryer connections. (RLNE5587993)
Wolf Pen Creek District
1 Unit Available
416 University Oaks Blvd.
416 University Oaks Boulevard, College Station, TX
2 Bedrooms
$895
1011 sqft
Newly Renovated Duplex on TAMU Bus Route!! - This duplex will be newly renovated! It is close to everything in town and near the heart of College Station.
1 Unit Available
203 Capps
203 Capps Drive, College Station, TX
4 Bedrooms
$2,000
1853 sqft
203 Capps Available 08/14/20 203 Capps Drive - ***PRELEASE FOR FALL 2020*** With a great price and access to the Barracks amenities, this 4 X 4 in the Barracks won't last long! Close proximity to the dog park, A&M bus stop, and BOTH pools.
1 Unit Available
1008 Gardenia St
1008 Gardenia Street, College Station, TX
4 Bedrooms
$1,600
1452 sqft
1008 Gardenia St Available 06/15/20 Massive Backyard with this Gorgeous 4 Bed, 3 Bath! - Beautiful 4 bedroom, 3 bathroom home in the heart of South College Station!! This home has it all granite countertops, updated paint, vinyl wood flooring, HUGE
1 Unit Available
439 Momma Bear
439 Momma Bear Dr, College Station, TX
4 Bedrooms
$2,000
1748 sqft
439 Momma Bear Available 08/14/20 BARRACKS 4X4 WITH YARD - PRELEASING FALL 2020! 4x4 Barracks Townhome with a yard! Cable, internet, lawncare, & appliances included! (RLNE5536053)
1 Unit Available
2004 Legacy Ln
2004 Legacy Lane, College Station, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,195
1340 sqft
$100.00 off first month rent! LIMITED TIME ONLY! Beautiful updated three bedroom, two bath duplexes on Legacy Lane off Holleman. $1,195.00 a month. Assigned parking right outside your front door.
Eastgate
1 Unit Available
1314 Milner Dr
1314 Milner Drive, College Station, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,295
1583 sqft
Available 07/15/20 Great location - close to Texas A&M! Main house has 2 bedrooms, 1 bathroom and additional room that can easily be used as a study, game room, etc.
1 Unit Available
216 Forest
216 Forest Dr, College Station, TX
4 Bedrooms
$1,400
1496 sqft
4/4 in Gateway Villas walking distance to retail and restaurants! - Spacious 4 bed 4 bathroom condo with NEW PAINT and NEW CARPETS featuring sizable bedrooms, walk-in closets and personal bathrooms.
South Knoll
1 Unit Available
1400 D Holleman
1400 Holleman Dr, College Station, TX
2 Bedrooms
$675
989 sqft
1400 D Holleman Available 07/25/20 2/1.5 on TAMU Shuttle Route - 2 bedroom/1.5 bath unit near Holleman and Holik. On the TAMU shuttle route. W/D connections. Vinyl plank "wood" floors in living area kitchen and dining area.
1 Unit Available
412 Deacon Dr.
412 Deacon W Drive, College Station, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1310 sqft
412 Deacon Dr. Available 08/14/20 412 Deacon - **PRELEASE FOR FALL 2020!***This standalone 3/2 Barracks Property is 2.5 miles away from TAMU. It features Granite countertops, concrete stained floors, and an open floor plan.
1 Unit Available
3310 Papa Bear
3310 Papa Bear Dr, College Station, TX
4 Bedrooms
$2,400
3310 Papa Bear Available 08/01/20 GORGEOUS NEW TOWNHOME - Behind the beautiful stone and stucco exterior this amazing townhome has it all!! Attached 2 car garage, 4 big bedrooms and 4.
1 Unit Available
1225 Flying Ace Circle
1225 Flying Ace Cir, College Station, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1225 Flying Ace Circle Available 07/30/20 Come enjoy this unique home in south College Station! - BEAUTIFUL HOME IN SOUTH CS WITH HORSE BARN! Home features granite countertops, all appliances, large yard for horse turnout and access to the Flying
Eastgate
1 Unit Available
803 Eisenhower Dr
803 Eisenhower St, College Station, TX
4 Bedrooms
$2,600
1691 sqft
IDEAL LOCATION STEPS FROM CAMPUS! 1/2 OFF FIRST MONTHS RENT! - GAP LEASE ONLY-BEST LOCATION IN TOWN!! Amazing 4 bed home just steps from campus! This home has everything you're looking for, featuring a split 4 bed floorplan with spacious rooms, walk
Wolf Pen Creek District
1 Unit Available
1004 Bayou Woods
1004 Bayou Woods Drive, College Station, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1317 sqft
1004 Bayou Woods Available 08/01/20 3/2 House On Shuttle Near Sorority Houses - Location, Location Location! Centrally located and and one block from the TAMU shuttle. Split floorplan with open concept.
1 Unit Available
917 Willow Pond St
917 Willow Pond Street, College Station, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,050
1394 sqft
917 Willow Pond Available 08/01/20 One beautiful home at this convenient location. Beautiful 3 bedroom/3 bath brick duplex. This home features a large open concept design and a fenced back yard. Each of the large bedrooms has a private full bath.
1 Unit Available
1239 Canyon Creek
1239 Canyon Creek Circle, College Station, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1432 sqft
3 Bed/ 3 Bath close to TAMU! August 2020 Pre-Lease! - This 3 bed, 3 bath townhome in Canyon Creek has been completely updated! This spacious 2 story patio home boasts a huge, 2 story entryway, large living room and a spacious, galley kitchen! New,
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
In College Station, the median rent is $715 for a studio, $801 for a 1-bedroom, $968 for a 2-bedroom, and $1,410 for a 3-bedroom. For more information on rental trends in College Station, check out our monthly College Station Rent Report.
Some of the most popular neighborhoods in College Station include Wolf Pen Creek District, and Southern Plantation.
Some of the colleges located in the College Station area include Texas A & M University-College Station, University of Houston-Clear Lake, Lone Star College System, Sam Houston State University, and Baylor College of Medicine. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to College Station from include Houston, The Woodlands, Conroe, Bryan, and Tomball.