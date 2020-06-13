Apartment List
Last updated June 13 2020 at 6:31 PM

135 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in College Station, TX

Finding an apartment in College Station that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it's very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you'll have to pay a premium for bring... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
Wolf Pen Creek District
17 Units Available
Pearl
505 Harvey Road, College Station, TX
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$710
662 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$745
923 sqft
Chock-full of amenities, these student apartments offer on-site resident life events, 24-hour maintenance, a large green-grass park, updated kitchens, plenty of storage and proximity to bus route 22, which runs directly to Texas A&M.
Verified

1 of 4

Last updated June 13 at 06:45pm
$
Wolf Pen Creek District
15 Units Available
The Grand 1501
1501 Harvey Rd, College Station, TX
Studio
$599
500 sqft
1 Bedroom
$715
625 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$765
900 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at The Grand 1501 in College Station. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 06:28pm
$
127 Units Available
Ranch at Arrington
1650 Arrington Road, College Station, TX
1 Bedroom
$950
645 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,299
1050 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,740
1333 sqft
The Ranch at Arrington offers its residents an unprecedented level of accommodations. We are situated on 12 serene acres in south College Station and close to numerous shops, restaurants and many other conveniences.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 06:16pm
$
213 Units Available
Caprock Crossing
1545 Arrington Road, College Station, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,050
743 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,225
1008 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,725
1303 sqft
At Caprock Crossing, we're combining solid ranch style with an urban feel. Architectural sensibility melds comfort with active lifestyle.

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
321 Newcomb Lane
321 Newcomb Lane, College Station, TX
4 Bedrooms
$2,100
1853 sqft
321 Newcomb Lane Available 08/07/20 321 Newcomb Lane - **FALL MOVE IN!!!!!** Adorable 4 bedroom 4 bath Barracks Townhome 2.5 miles from Texas A&M! This home features granite countertops & stained concrete floors throughout with carpet in bedrooms.

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Southwood Terrace
1 Unit Available
3400 Coastal Drive
3400 Coastal Drive, College Station, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,375
1182 sqft
Available 08/01/20 AVAILABLE AUGUST 1, 2020: ONE YEAR + LEASE ONLY $1375.

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Wolf Pen Creek District
1 Unit Available
416 University Oaks Blvd.
416 University Oaks Boulevard, College Station, TX
2 Bedrooms
$895
1011 sqft
Newly Renovated Duplex on TAMU Bus Route!! - This duplex will be newly renovated! It is close to everything in town and near the heart of College Station.

1 of 2

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
203 Capps
203 Capps Drive, College Station, TX
4 Bedrooms
$2,000
1853 sqft
203 Capps Available 08/14/20 203 Capps Drive - ***PRELEASE FOR FALL 2020*** With a great price and access to the Barracks amenities, this 4 X 4 in the Barracks won't last long! Close proximity to the dog park, A&M bus stop, and BOTH pools.

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1008 Gardenia St
1008 Gardenia Street, College Station, TX
4 Bedrooms
$1,600
1452 sqft
1008 Gardenia St Available 06/15/20 Massive Backyard with this Gorgeous 4 Bed, 3 Bath! - Beautiful 4 bedroom, 3 bathroom home in the heart of South College Station!! This home has it all granite countertops, updated paint, vinyl wood flooring, HUGE

1 of 6

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
439 Momma Bear
439 Momma Bear Dr, College Station, TX
4 Bedrooms
$2,000
1748 sqft
439 Momma Bear Available 08/14/20 BARRACKS 4X4 WITH YARD - PRELEASING FALL 2020! 4x4 Barracks Townhome with a yard! Cable, internet, lawncare, & appliances included! (RLNE5536053)

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
2004 Legacy Ln
2004 Legacy Lane, College Station, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,195
1340 sqft
$100.00 off first month rent! LIMITED TIME ONLY! Beautiful updated three bedroom, two bath duplexes on Legacy Lane off Holleman. $1,195.00 a month. Assigned parking right outside your front door.

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
216 Forest
216 Forest Dr, College Station, TX
4 Bedrooms
$1,400
1496 sqft
4/4 in Gateway Villas walking distance to retail and restaurants! - Spacious 4 bed 4 bathroom condo with NEW PAINT and NEW CARPETS featuring sizable bedrooms, walk-in closets and personal bathrooms.

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
South Knoll
1 Unit Available
1400 D Holleman
1400 Holleman Dr, College Station, TX
2 Bedrooms
$675
989 sqft
1400 D Holleman Available 07/25/20 2/1.5 on TAMU Shuttle Route - 2 bedroom/1.5 bath unit near Holleman and Holik. On the TAMU shuttle route. W/D connections. Vinyl plank "wood" floors in living area kitchen and dining area.

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
412 Deacon Dr.
412 Deacon W Drive, College Station, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1310 sqft
412 Deacon Dr. Available 08/14/20 412 Deacon - **PRELEASE FOR FALL 2020!***This standalone 3/2 Barracks Property is 2.5 miles away from TAMU. It features Granite countertops, concrete stained floors, and an open floor plan.

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Eastgate
1 Unit Available
803 Eisenhower Dr
803 Eisenhower St, College Station, TX
4 Bedrooms
$2,600
1691 sqft
IDEAL LOCATION STEPS FROM CAMPUS! 1/2 OFF FIRST MONTHS RENT! - GAP LEASE ONLY-BEST LOCATION IN TOWN!! Amazing 4 bed home just steps from campus! This home has everything you're looking for, featuring a split 4 bed floorplan with spacious rooms, walk

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
917 Willow Pond St
917 Willow Pond Street, College Station, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,050
1394 sqft
917 Willow Pond Available 08/01/20 One beautiful home at this convenient location. Beautiful 3 bedroom/3 bath brick duplex. This home features a large open concept design and a fenced back yard. Each of the large bedrooms has a private full bath.

1 of 5

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1239 Canyon Creek
1239 Canyon Creek Circle, College Station, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1432 sqft
3 Bed/ 3 Bath close to TAMU! August 2020 Pre-Lease! - This 3 bed, 3 bath townhome in Canyon Creek has been completely updated! This spacious 2 story patio home boasts a huge, 2 story entryway, large living room and a spacious, galley kitchen! New,

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1211 Flying Ace Circle
1211 Flying Ace Circle, College Station, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
2097 sqft
1211 Flying Ace Circle Available 08/05/20 Live where you play! Duplexes with turnouts - WELL-MAINTAINED HOME IN SOUTH CS WITH HORSE BARN.

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
6911 Appomattox Dr
6911 Appomattox Drive, College Station, TX
4 Bedrooms
$1,800
1767 sqft
6911 Appomattox Dr Available 08/01/20 Come enjoy this beautiful home in Horse Haven Estates! - Opportunity of a lifetime to rent a 4 bedroom, 3 bathroom single family home in beautiful Horse Haven Estates.

1 of 6

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
112 Armored - 112 Armored
112 Armored Avenue, College Station, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1256 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
112 Armored - 112 Armored Available 08/14/20 112 Armored - PRELEASING FOR FALL 2020! With a great price and access to the Barracks amenities, this 3 X 3 in the Barracks won't last long! Close proximity to the dog park, A&M bus stop, and BOTH pools.

1 of 2

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Steeplechase
1 Unit Available
2337 Pintail Ln
2337 Pintail Lane, College Station, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
2339 Pintail Available 07/15/20 Duplex with large yard in Steeplechase subdivision. On TAMU bus route (RLNE3044441)

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
402 Nimitz B
402 Nimitz Street, College Station, TX
5 Bedrooms
$2,400
1995 sqft
402 Nimitz B Available 07/28/20 Beautiful 5BDR/5BA located close to campus! - 5bed 5bath with large bedrooms. This beautiful home features vaulted ceilings, granite counter tops, stainless appliances, fenced back yard and large back porch.

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Southern Plantation
1 Unit Available
1505 Hunter Creek
1505 Hunter Creek Drive, College Station, TX
4 Bedrooms
$1,800
2076 sqft
Wonderful 4 Bed, 2 Bath in Great Location! - This 4 bed/ 2 bath has it all! Beautiful tile flooring throughout the kitchen, dining room, entry and bathrooms.

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1230 Canyon Creek
1230 Canyon Creek Circle, College Station, TX
4 Bedrooms
$1,600
1650 sqft
1230 Canyon Creek Available 07/30/20 Beautiful home with recent updates close to TAMU! - This 4 bed, 2.
What to keep in mind when looking for dog friendly apartments in College Station, TX

Finding an apartment in College Station that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.

While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.

If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.

