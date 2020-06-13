4 Apartments for rent in Sealy, TX

/
Verified
1 of 6
Last updated December 28 at 10:18pm
Contact for Availability
Edgewood
1601 Highway 90 W, Sealy, TX
1 Bedroom
$638
575 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$800
795 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,005
1115 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Edgewood in Sealy. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 of 10
Last updated June 13 at 05:27pm
1 Unit Available
1300 Eagle Lake Road
1300 Eagle Lake Road, Sealy, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
974 sqft
Lovely 2 bedroom / 1 bathroom town home in quiet complex. Wood floors, granite countertops, updated bathroom, and stainless steel appliances. Washer and dryer included in unit. Available August 1 for move in.
Verified
1 of 10
Last updated June 9 at 02:08pm
$
4 Units Available
Brookshire Village
529 Village Way Dr, Brookshire, TX
2 Bedrooms
$850
810 sqft
If you're looking for fully-equipped kitchens, faux wood and tile flooring, walk-in closets, and ample storage space, this complex is the one for you. Community amenities include assigned parking and 24-hour emergency maintenance.
1 of 12
Last updated June 13 at 05:43pm
1 Unit Available
881 High Oaks
881 High Oaks Drive, Bellville, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
2279 sqft
*LEASED* Beautiful brick home in Bellville. Recently updated with 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and an attached two car garage. Kitchen includes oven, microwave, refrigerator, and dishwasher. Close to restaurants and shopping. Pets are negotiable.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
In Sealy, the median rent is $639 for a studio, $724 for a 1-bedroom, $886 for a 2-bedroom, and $1,209 for a 3-bedroom. For more information on rental trends in Sealy, check out our monthly Sealy Rent Report.
Some of the colleges located in the Sealy area include University of Houston-Clear Lake, Lone Star College System, Baylor College of Medicine, Houston Community College, and University of Houston-Downtown. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Sealy from include Houston, The Woodlands, Spring, Pearland, and Conroe.