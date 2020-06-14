Apartment List
/
TX
/
college station
/
apartments with garage
Last updated June 14 2020 at 6:30 AM

119 Apartments for rent in College Station, TX with garage

College Station apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run. Weather, break-ins... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 14 at 06:25am
$
213 Units Available
Caprock Crossing
1545 Arrington Road, College Station, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,050
743 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,225
1008 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,725
1303 sqft
At Caprock Crossing, we're combining solid ranch style with an urban feel. Architectural sensibility melds comfort with active lifestyle.

1 of 39

Last updated June 14 at 07:24am
Wolf Pen Creek District
1 Unit Available
1207 Hardwood Ln
1207 Hardwood Lane, College Station, TX
4 Bedrooms
$1,600
1552 sqft
AVAILABLE FOR IMMEDIATE MOVE IN! This 4 bedroom, 2 bath home is located on the TAMU bus stop. The home has been recently remodeled. Featuring wood laminate flooring and granite counters. The living room has a wood burning fireplace.

1 of 43

Last updated June 14 at 07:24am
Raintree
1 Unit Available
7807 Stonewall Ct
7807 Stonewall Court, College Station, TX
4 Bedrooms
$1,700
1647 sqft
AVAILABLE IN JULY! This 4 bedroom home is conveniently located on a cul de sac in Raintree subdivision. Huge fenced in yard with storage 2 large storage sheds and garden area. Spacious family room boasts beautifier wood flooring and fireplace.

1 of 25

Last updated June 14 at 07:24am
1 Unit Available
3519 Summerway Dr
3519 Summerway Dr, College Station, TX
4 Bedrooms
$2,300
1869 sqft
AVAILABLE FOR AN AUGUST MOVE IN! Beautiful 4 bed , 4.5 bath townhome with a 2 car garage at The Revelry! Spacious bedrooms each with their own private bathroom & walk in closet.

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
Edelweiss Gartens
1 Unit Available
2506 Leyla Lane
2506 Leyla Lane, College Station, TX
4 Bedrooms
$1,750
1660 sqft
Open concept floor plan located in Edelweiss Ridge, walk to College Station High School! Upon entering, your greeted with beautiful crown molding, detailed trim work and vast arches.

1 of 11

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
Crescent Pointe
1 Unit Available
1716 Lonetree Drive
1716 Lone Tree Drive, College Station, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
1599 sqft
Well designed Townhome with 3 bedrooms, 2 baths. 10' ceilings with crown molding, Open kitchen with plenty of cabinets, granite countertops, stainless appliances. Enjoy a great private backyard and a covered porch.

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
Wolf Pen Creek District
1 Unit Available
1013 Bayou Woods Drive
1013 Bayou Woods Drive, College Station, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1610 sqft
**Summer lease special! Receive $1000 off your first full month's rent with a lease starting on or before 6/30/2020!** Centrally located in the quiet neighborhood of Timber Ridge, this 3/2 has been well-maintained for years.

1 of 11

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
Crescent Pointe
1 Unit Available
1443 Buena Vista
1443 Buena Vista Drive, College Station, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
1328 sqft
Beautiful luxury town home with extras! Rear entry off main street two car garage. Washing machine and dryer included in laundry room. Granite counter tops with stainless steel appliances. Private upstairs rooms with own en-suite bathrooms.

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
Crescent Pointe
1 Unit Available
1439 Buena Vista
1439 Buena Vista Drive, College Station, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
1283 sqft
Beautiful luxury town home with extras! Rear entry off main street two car garage. Washing machine and dryer included in laundry room. Granite counter tops with stainless steel appliances. Private upstairs rooms with own en-suite bathrooms.

1 of 8

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
Edelweiss
1 Unit Available
3315 Von Trapp
3315 Von Trapp Lane, College Station, TX
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
2081 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
A beautiful 4 bedroom, 2 bath home on a corner lot in Edelweiss Estates subdivision! The home features beautiful wood floors when you walk in and the tile in all of the wet areas.

1 of 7

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
936 Crystal Dove Avenue
936 Crystal Dove Avenue, College Station, TX
4 Bedrooms
$1,500
1525 sqft
Spacious house located in the popular Dove Crossing Subdivision. This house has all the bells and whistles, walk in pantry 2 car garage, fenced yard, stainless steel appliances, granite counters.

1 of 16

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
Eastgate
1 Unit Available
407 Walton Drive
407 Walton Drive, College Station, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,725
1290 sqft
A cozy 3 bedroom 1 bath home within close distance to Layne's and Torchy's Tacos. A TAMU bust stop is located just behind the property. Enjoy time in the large backyard on an oversized lot. Pets are welcome!

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
Crescent Pointe
1 Unit Available
1448 Crescent Ridge Drive
1448 Crescent Ridge Dr, College Station, TX
4 Bedrooms
$1,800
1851 sqft
This beautiful furnished 4 bedrooms, 3 1/2 bathroom townhouse has a large living room area with easy access to a private fenced landscaped patio. In the patio area is a beautiful full peach tree with lots of peaches.

1 of 16

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
Edelweiss Gartens
1 Unit Available
3705 Essen Loop
3705 Essen Loop, College Station, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,535
1498 sqft
Excellent 3 bedrooms, 2 baths home in established Edelweiss Gartens is a short walk to parks and schools and close to retail and medical services.

1 of 34

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
1240 Canyon Creek
1240 Canyon Creek Circle, College Station, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1510 sqft
FALL PRE-LEASE 2020. Truly a MUST see recently renovated 3 bed 2.5 bath in Canyon Creek Townhomes.

1 of 50

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
Southside
1 Unit Available
201 Montclair
201 Montclair Avenue, College Station, TX
6 Bedrooms
$5,595
3671 sqft
NOW AVAILABLE: PRE-LEASE FOR FALL 2021. Custom built Craftsman in the ultimate location located directly across from Kyle Field on George Bush Dr. in the Southside Historic District.

1 of 21

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
3313 Keefer Loop
3313 Keefer Loop, College Station, TX
4 Bedrooms
$1,950
1771 sqft
4 bedroom 3 bath home in the heart of College Station and close to A&M campus in Williams Gate. This 3 way split floor plan features granite counter tops, custom cabinets, walk in pantry, over sized master with two walk in closets.

1 of 9

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
Southside
1 Unit Available
507 Old Jersey Street
507 Old Jersey Street, College Station, TX
4 Bedrooms
$2,600
1244 sqft
Want to live in the shadow of Kyle Field? Walk out the back gate, cross George Bush, & you have ARRIVED! No need to ever drive a car on campus.

1 of 7

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
Southwood Valley
1 Unit Available
2400 Longmire
2400 Longmire Dr, College Station, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1593 sqft
AVAILABLE FOR A AUGUST MOVE IN. Great 3 bedroom 2.5 bath Condo with a courtyard. On shuttle route, two car garage, great view of the pool, with a front patio. . Washer/dryer provided. lawn maintenance

1 of 7

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
South Knoll
1 Unit Available
1500 Caudill Street
1500 Caudill Street, College Station, TX
4 Bedrooms
$2,000
1359 sqft
Available for Fall 2020! Huge 4 bedroom 2.5 bath house with 2 car garage. Large backyard. Pets OK with deposit. New pictures coming soon. Call or text for more info or to schedule a showing. Thanks!

1 of 23

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
305 Chimney Hill Drive
305 Chimney Hill Drive, College Station, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
2027 sqft
Come and live in the lovely Chimney Hill community just five minutes away from shopping and dining at Century Square! Once inside this elegant 3/2.5/2 you will find a functional layout that flows together gracefully.

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
922 Turtle Dove
922 Turtle Dove Trail, College Station, TX
4 Bedrooms
$1,750
1764 sqft
Pre-lease for Sept 2020. Beautiful 4 bed/3 bath home in Dove Crossing subdivision features a 3-way split floor plan that is open with the kitchen overlooking the dining and living areas. Tile floor throughout except for carpet in bedrooms.

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
Edelweiss Gartens
1 Unit Available
3911 Incourt Lane
3911 Incourt Lane, College Station, TX
4 Bedrooms
$1,635
1783 sqft
Pre Lease for fall 2020.

1 of 10

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
Westfield Village
1 Unit Available
3719 Westfield Drive
3719 Westfield Drive, College Station, TX
Studio
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1033 sqft
Adorable 3 bedroom / 2 bath home. BIG backyard. Close proximity to school. Attached garage. Available August 2020.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with garage in College Station, TX

College Station apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.

Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.

It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.

Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.

Similar Pages

College Station 1 BedroomsCollege Station 2 BedroomsCollege Station 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsCollege Station 3 BedroomsCollege Station Apartments with Balcony
College Station Apartments with GarageCollege Station Apartments with GymCollege Station Apartments with Hardwood FloorsCollege Station Apartments with ParkingCollege Station Apartments with Pool
College Station Apartments with Washer-DryerCollege Station Dog Friendly ApartmentsCollege Station Furnished ApartmentsCollege Station Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Houston, TXThe Woodlands, TXConroe, TX
Bryan, TXTomball, TXHuntsville, TX
Sealy, TXHempstead, TXBrenham, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Wolf Pen Creek District
Southern Plantation

Apartments Near Colleges

Texas A & M University-College StationUniversity of Houston-Clear Lake
Lone Star College SystemSam Houston State University
Baylor College of Medicine