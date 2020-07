Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher

Unit Amenities hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony stainless steel air conditioning dishwasher furnished bathtub carpet ceiling fan extra storage garbage disposal granite counters ice maker microwave oven range refrigerator smoke-free units walk in closets Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly car charging clubhouse coffee bar courtyard dog park elevator fire pit 24hr gym parking pool bbq/grill garage package receiving cats allowed accessible 24hr maintenance business center cc payments e-payments guest parking internet cafe key fob access online portal smoke-free community trash valet

At Caprock Crossing, we're combining solid ranch style with an urban feel. Architectural sensibility melds comfort with active lifestyle. Our One, Two and Three bedroom floorplans offer space where you can escape everyday life, yet close enough to everything. Quartz countertops, stainless steel appliances, wood flooring, private balcony and full sized washer/dryer units highlight some of our unit stylings. With amenities such as covered parking, outdoor kitchen & grills, rooftop lounge, bark park, fire pit and spacious pool...Take a look around - you've just arrived.