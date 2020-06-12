/
3 bedroom apartments
327 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in College Station, TX
Wolf Pen Creek District
15 Units Available
Pearl
505 Harvey Road, College Station, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,090
1194 sqft
Chock-full of amenities, these student apartments offer on-site resident life events, 24-hour maintenance, a large green-grass park, updated kitchens, plenty of storage and proximity to bus route 22, which runs directly to Texas A&M.
Southern Plantation
30 Units Available
SoCo at Tower Point
4340 Decatur Dr, College Station, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,679
1403 sqft
Welcome to SoCo at Tower Point, a brand new innovative community that offers apartments for rent in South College Station. Our location provides luxury and convenience that meet your every need and desire.
213 Units Available
Caprock Crossing
1545 Arrington Road, College Station, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,725
1303 sqft
At Caprock Crossing, we're combining solid ranch style with an urban feel. Architectural sensibility melds comfort with active lifestyle.
128 Units Available
Ranch at Arrington
1650 Arrington Road, College Station, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,740
1333 sqft
The Ranch at Arrington offers its residents an unprecedented level of accommodations. We are situated on 12 serene acres in south College Station and close to numerous shops, restaurants and many other conveniences.
Edelweiss Gartens
1 Unit Available
134 Walcourt
134 Walcourt Loop, College Station, TX
Fantastic 4 bedroom 2 bathroom home in the wonderful Edelweiss Gartens subdivision in South College Station.
Southwood Terrace
1 Unit Available
3334 Bluestem
3334 Bluestem Cir, College Station, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1500 sqft
This 3 bedroom 2 bathroom duplex is located on the end of the cul-de-sac with easy access to HWY 6 and centrally located in College Station. The large master bedroom is down stairs with tile floors as well as a small office/bonus.
Edelweiss
1 Unit Available
712 Hasselt Street
712 Hasselt Street, College Station, TX
Available 4/1/2020 This sparkling clean, well maintained, 4/2 brick house in Edelweiss Estates has a large fenced yard, fresh paint throughout, granite countertops, hardwood wood floors, split floor plan and lots and lots of light!.
Crescent Pointe
1 Unit Available
3813 Blackhawk Lane
3813 Black Hawk Lane, College Station, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1454 sqft
AVAILABLE FOR AN AUGUST MOVE IN! A 3D immersive visual tour of this home created by Matterport is available online.
Eastgate
1 Unit Available
1014 Lyceum Court
1014 Lyceum Court, College Station, TX
Gorgeous home on a lovely cul-de-sac in beautiful University Preserve gated community. Located in the heart of College Station this home features 4 spacious bedrooms, 3 full bathrooms, and 1 half bath.
Wolf Pen Creek District
1 Unit Available
1002 Bayou Woods Drive
1002 Bayou Woods Drive, College Station, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1283 sqft
GREAT LOCATION! CLOSE TO TAMU, ON BUS ROUTE, SUPER CUTE 3 BEDROOM 2 BATH HOME WITH A FENCED YARD AND A 2 CAR GARAGE. AVAILABLE NOW.
1 Unit Available
3407 Cullen Trail
3407 Cullen Trail, College Station, TX
4 bedroom/4 bathroom home is within minutes of A&M campus.
Southside
1 Unit Available
114 Southland Street
114 Southland Street, College Station, TX
Adorable 4 bedroom 2.5 bath home located biking distance to Texas A&M University. This beautiful home features a large open floor plan with tile flooring downstairs and laminate floors upstairs.
1 Unit Available
15603 Long Creek Lane
15603 Long Creek Lane, College Station, TX
Wonderful home in the Estates of Creek Meadows. Features crown molding, recessed lighting in main areas, lots of windows, granite counter tops in kitchen and bathrooms. Vinyl plank and tile. No carpet. Restriction: No more than 2 unrelated tenants.
Steeplechase
1 Unit Available
2434 Pintail Loop
2434 Pintail Loop, College Station, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1359 sqft
This lovely 3 bedroom 2 bath home on a corner lot has tile flooring in all wet areas and in the living room. All bedrooms are large with awesome walk-in closets, built in chest of drawers in each closet.
1 Unit Available
4009 Southern Trace
4009 Southern Trace Court, College Station, TX
Each bedroom has its own bathroom and deadbolt for privacy. Large living area downstairs. One bedroom downstairs with other 3 on 2nd floor. Fenced backyard
Southwood Valley
1 Unit Available
1614 Treehouse
1614 Treehouse Trail, College Station, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1400 sqft
Don't miss the 3/2 home in Southwood Valley! The kitchen features tile floors, and opens up to the living room with its high ceilings, fireplace, and wood laminate flooring. Half of the garage has been enclosed to make an extra multi-purpose room.
1 Unit Available
524 Forest Dr
524 Forest Dr, College Station, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1246 sqft
524 Forest Dr Available 08/08/20 Spacious 3 Bed, 3.5 Bath Condo in Great Community! - Spacious 3 bed, 3 1/2 bathroom condo featuring large bedrooms, walk in closets and personal bathrooms.
Eastgate
1 Unit Available
908 Monte Carlo
908 Monte Carlo, College Station, TX
908 Monte Carlo Available 07/31/20 Beautiful 3 Bed, 3.5 Bath Minutes from Campus! - Beautiful 3 bedroom, 3.
Wolf Pen Creek District
1 Unit Available
309 B Sterling
309 Sterling St, College Station, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,045
1049 sqft
309 B Sterling Available 08/05/20 3 bedroom 1 bath House Near TAMU Shuttle! - 3 Bedroom 1 Bath with study, central a/h, w/d connections, all black appliances, carpet, ceramic tile, laminate wood flooring, fenced back yard with lawn care provided,
South Knoll
1 Unit Available
1422 Holleman
1422 Holleman Drive, College Station, TX
1422 - Holleman (RLNE5825589)
1 Unit Available
2510 Hickory Dr
2510 Hickory Drive, College Station, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,050
(RLNE5787944)
Glenhaven
1 Unit Available
715 Summerglen Dr
715 Summerglen Drive, College Station, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
1679 sqft
Rent: $1,750.00/mo.; Deposit: $1,700.00; Available NOW! This bright, airy home is located in Glenhaven Subdivision and features 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, and a 2-car garage. The living room is large, open concept with a brick fireplace.
1 Unit Available
3329 Cullen Trail
3329 Cullen Trail, College Station, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,590
1568 sqft
3329 Cullen Trail Available 08/01/20 3/3 Townhome in The Barracks! - 3 bed 3 bath townhome located in The Barracks! All appliances and lawn care included with lease, pets are allowed.
1 Unit Available
1008 Gardenia St
1008 Gardenia Street, College Station, TX
1008 Gardenia St Available 06/15/20 Massive Backyard with this Gorgeous 4 Bed, 3 Bath! - Beautiful 4 bedroom, 3 bathroom home in the heart of South College Station!! This home has it all granite countertops, updated paint, vinyl wood flooring, HUGE
