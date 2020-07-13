/
/
/
pet friendly apartments
Last updated July 13 2020 at 6:37 AM
110 Pet Friendly Apartments for rent in College Station, TX
Verified
1 of 4
Last updated July 13 at 06:32am
23 Units Available
Wolf Pen Creek District
Briarwood Apartments
1201 Harvey Rd, College Station, TX
1 Bedroom
$719
629 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$780
930 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Briarwood Apartments in College Station. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified
1 of 13
Last updated July 13 at 06:23am
$
95 Units Available
Ranch at Arrington
1650 Arrington Road, College Station, TX
1 Bedroom
$950
645 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,299
1050 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
1333 sqft
The Ranch at Arrington offers its residents an unprecedented level of accommodations. We are situated on 12 serene acres in south College Station and close to numerous shops, restaurants and many other conveniences.
Verified
1 of 4
Last updated July 13 at 06:13am
7 Units Available
Wolf Pen Creek District
The Grand at 1501 - Plantation Oaks
1501 Harvey Rd, College Station, TX
Studio
$599
500 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$765
900 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at The Grand at 1501 - Plantation Oaks in College Station. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified
1 of 13
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
18 Units Available
Wolf Pen Creek District
Pearl
505 Harvey Road, College Station, TX
Studio
$575
322 sqft
1 Bedroom
$680
662 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$735
923 sqft
Chock-full of amenities, these student apartments offer on-site resident life events, 24-hour maintenance, a large green-grass park, updated kitchens, plenty of storage and proximity to bus route 22, which runs directly to Texas A&M.
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated July 13 at 06:32am
$
197 Units Available
Caprock Crossing
1545 Arrington Road, College Station, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,050
743 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,275
1008 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,725
1303 sqft
At Caprock Crossing, we're combining solid ranch style with an urban feel. Architectural sensibility melds comfort with active lifestyle.
1 of 25
Last updated July 13 at 08:12am
1 Unit Available
Northgate
502 1st Street
502 1st Street, College Station, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,250
910 sqft
Completely Remodeled! This beautiful and large one bedroom one bathroom unit features include, beautiful quartz countertops, stylish cabinets, stainless steel appliances, gas stove/oven, massive walk-in closet the size of an extra bedroom, wood tile
1 of 50
Last updated July 13 at 08:12am
1 Unit Available
South Knoll
1801 Southwood Drive
1801 Southwood Drive, College Station, TX
5 Bedrooms
$2,200
2384 sqft
Pre-Lease for Fall 2020! Huge 5 bed 3 bath house with 2-car garage and huge backyard. There are 2 master bedrooms with walk-in closets. The other 3 bedrooms are spacious with large closets. The backyard is nearly a quarter acre and has a nice deck.
1 of 23
Last updated July 13 at 08:12am
1 Unit Available
Eastgate
1012 Milner Drive
1012 Milner Drive, College Station, TX
4 Bedrooms
$2,800
1894 sqft
AVAILABLE JULY/AUG 2020! Do not miss out on this freshly painted, spacious 4 bed 4 bath home with two living areas & huge backyard! Amazing location, blocks from campus & amazing restaurants.
1 of 8
Last updated July 13 at 08:12am
1 Unit Available
South Knoll
1418 Antone
1418 Antone Court, College Station, TX
5 Bedrooms
$2,750
1479 sqft
HUGE 5bedroom and 5bathroom two-story home located on an awesome lot! Enjoy plenty of space for parking and a lovely porch. Enjoy the open floor plan on the main level as well as spacious bedrooms upstairs.
1 of 13
Last updated July 13 at 08:12am
1 Unit Available
Southern Plantation
4011 Windswept Drive
4011 Windswept Drive, College Station, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1314 sqft
Right off HWY 6 and conveniently located in the desirable Shenandoah subdivision this property has full privileges to the community pool, tennis courts, and parks. This property is pet friendly and has a flexible move-in date.
1 of 17
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Castlegate
2383 Kendal Green Cir
2383 Kendall Green Circle, College Station, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
Available 09/01/20 Kendal Green - Property Id: 310003 This three bedroom two bathroom house in Castlegage is in walking distance to park and to walking/biking trail to Forest Ridge Elementary.
1 of 3
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
South Knoll
1401 Medina Dr
1401 Medina Drive, College Station, TX
4 Bedrooms
$1,800
1778 sqft
Available 08/01/20 Available for Fall 2020! This 4 bed 2 bath house has a 2-car garage and backs up to a park. Look out the dining room windows to see the lake and some ducks! The bedrooms are large with spacious closets.
1 of 1
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
South Knoll
1711 Lawyer St Apt B
1711 Lawyer Street, College Station, TX
2 Bedrooms
$800
Available August 1. One-story 2-1.5 duplex with attached one-car garage. 1,000 sq. ft. Open floor plan. Pleasant quiet neighborhood. Large carpeted living room. Kitchen has all appliances. Dining area.
1 of 16
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Eastgate
908 Monte Carlo
908 Monte Carlo, College Station, TX
4 Bedrooms
$1,500
1530 sqft
908 Monte Carlo Available 07/31/20 Beautiful 3 Bed, 3.5 Bath Minutes from Campus! - Beautiful 3 bedroom, 3.
1 of 1
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1451 Associates Ave #708
1451 Associates Ave, College Station, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
1170 sqft
- (RLNE5805486)
1 of 15
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1008 Gardenia St
1008 Gardenia Street, College Station, TX
4 Bedrooms
$1,500
1452 sqft
Massive Backyard with this Gorgeous 4 Bed, 3 Bath! - Beautiful 4 bedroom, 3 bathroom home in the heart of South College Station!! This home has it all granite countertops, updated paint, vinyl wood flooring, HUGE bedrooms, tons of closet space,
1 of 15
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Eastgate
407 Walton Drive
407 Walton Drive, College Station, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
407 Walton Drive - GREAT LOCATION!!!! Cozy 3-bedroom home in fantastic neighborhood. TAMU bus stop is located just behind the property. Within close distance to restaurants (Fuego, Layne's, Torchy's) and only 1 mile to Texas A&M.
1 of 16
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1211 Flying Ace Circle
1211 Flying Ace Circle, College Station, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
2097 sqft
1211 Flying Ace Circle Available 08/05/20 Live where you play! Duplexes with turnouts - WELL-MAINTAINED HOME IN SOUTH CS WITH HORSE BARN.
1 of 20
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1230 Canyon Creek
1230 Canyon Creek Circle, College Station, TX
4 Bedrooms
$1,600
1650 sqft
1230 Canyon Creek Available 07/30/20 Beautiful home with recent updates close to TAMU! - This 4 bed, 2.
1 of 52
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Pebble Creek
1107 Royal Adelade Drive
1107 Royal Adelade Loop, College Station, TX
4 Bedrooms
$5,500
4682 sqft
Gorgeous Designer Home in Pebble Creek - This exquisite two story 4 bed/4.
1 of 4
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Harvey Hillsides
4000 Harvey Rd
4000 Harvey Rd, College Station, TX
1 Bedroom
$575
500 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
A must see! Amenities include: luxury plank flooring throughout unit (even in the bedrooms!), all kitchen appliances including built-in microwave, door hardware featuring oil-rubbed bronze look, granite countertop and tile backsplash in kitchen and
1 of 17
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
2004 Legacy Ln
2004 Legacy Lane, College Station, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,195
1340 sqft
$100.00 off first month rent! LIMITED TIME! Beautiful updated three bedroom, two bath duplexes on Legacy Lane off Holleman. $1,195.00 a month. Assigned parking right outside your front door.
1 of 11
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
4 Units Available
University Park
1010 Autumn Cir
1010 Autumn Circle, College Station, TX
2 Bedrooms
$650
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 1010 Autumn Cir in College Station. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 of 3
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Edelweiss
718 Hasselt St
718 Hasselt Street, College Station, TX
4 Bedrooms
$2,200
2040 sqft
(RLNE136334)
Similar Pages
College Station 1 BedroomsCollege Station 2 BedroomsCollege Station 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsCollege Station 3 BedroomsCollege Station Apartments with Balcony
College Station Apartments with GarageCollege Station Apartments with GymCollege Station Apartments with Hardwood FloorsCollege Station Apartments with ParkingCollege Station Apartments with Pool