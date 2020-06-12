/
2 bed 2 bath apartments
56 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Apartments for rent in College Station, TX
Southern Plantation
30 Units Available
SoCo at Tower Point
4340 Decatur Dr, College Station, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,299
1087 sqft
Welcome to SoCo at Tower Point, a brand new innovative community that offers apartments for rent in South College Station. Our location provides luxury and convenience that meet your every need and desire.
126 Units Available
Ranch at Arrington
1650 Arrington Road, College Station, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,299
1050 sqft
The Ranch at Arrington offers its residents an unprecedented level of accommodations. We are situated on 12 serene acres in south College Station and close to numerous shops, restaurants and many other conveniences.
Wolf Pen Creek District
14 Units Available
Pearl
505 Harvey Road, College Station, TX
2 Bedrooms
$745
923 sqft
Chock-full of amenities, these student apartments offer on-site resident life events, 24-hour maintenance, a large green-grass park, updated kitchens, plenty of storage and proximity to bus route 22, which runs directly to Texas A&M.
213 Units Available
Caprock Crossing
1545 Arrington Road, College Station, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,225
1008 sqft
At Caprock Crossing, we're combining solid ranch style with an urban feel. Architectural sensibility melds comfort with active lifestyle.
Southwood Valley
1 Unit Available
708 San Benito Drive
708 San Benito Drive, College Station, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
910 sqft
This very well maintained 2 bedroom 2 bath duplex in Southwood Valley is pre-leasing for an August move in. Located on the TAMU bus route and central to many restaurants and shopping centers.
1 Unit Available
1906 Woodsman Drive
1906 Woodsman Drive, College Station, TX
2 Bedrooms
$725
1000 sqft
Nice 2 Bedroom, 1.5 bath unit for lease in College Station Located near TAMU Shuttle Stop. This unit features walk-in closets, all kitchen appliances plus washer/dryer included.
University Park
1 Unit Available
1000 Autumn Circle
1000 Autumn Circle, College Station, TX
2 Bedrooms
$790
1000 sqft
AVAILABLE NOW! Check out this 2 bedroom 1.5 bathroom townhouse on TAMU shuttle. New carpet. Washer and Dryer included. Downstairs has living room, large kitchen with pantry, laundry and half bath.
1 Unit Available
1900 Woodsman Drive
1900 Woodsman Drive, College Station, TX
2 Bedrooms
$725
1000 sqft
Cute 2 Bedroom, 1.5 bath Fourplex unit for lease in College Station! Located near TAMU Shuttle Stop. Unit features Jack and Jill baths, washer/dryer and Patio/Balcony, back parking with Lawn Maintenance provided
Southwood Valley
1 Unit Available
714 San Benito Drive
714 San Benito Dr, College Station, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
910 sqft
This very well maintained 2 bedroom 2 bath duplex in Southwood Valley is available for immediate move in. Located on the TAMU bus route and central to many restaurants and shopping centers.
Southwood Valley
1 Unit Available
703 San Pedro Drive
703 San Pedro Drive, College Station, TX
2 Bedrooms
$695
2329 sqft
Nice 2 bedroom fourplex in College Station just down the road from 2818. Amenities include refrigerator, garbage disposal, and much more! Luxury vinyl plank in common areas! Granite countertops! Water paid!
1 Unit Available
1901 Holleman Drive
1901 Holleman Dr W, College Station, TX
2 Bedrooms
$900
890 sqft
AVAILABLE MAY 1ST!!!! Excellent 2bed/2bath corner unit Doubletree Condo! Located near the Texas A&M bus stop and near Texas A&M! With this unit you do not have to share the stairs, enjoy your own private entrance! Recent updates include kitchen
1 Unit Available
1451 Associates Ave #708
1451 Associates Ave, College Station, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
1170 sqft
- (RLNE5805486)
Southside
1 Unit Available
301 Grove
301 Grove Street, College Station, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,575
Available 08/01/20 (RLNE5772088)
University Park
1 Unit Available
1100 Autumn Cir Apt C
1100 Autumn Circle, College Station, TX
2 Bedrooms
$750
990 sqft
2/2 fourplex on shuttle bus route. Convenient location near University Drive, shopping, and restaurants. Washer/dryer and lawn care included.No pets allowed.
Wolf Pen Creek District
1 Unit Available
1904 Dartmouth Unit E-4
1904 Dartmouth St, College Station, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
1151 sqft
2/2.5 Woodbrook Condo - 2-bed, 2.5-bath Condo unit available in College Station, Woodbrook Condominiums located at Harvey and Dartmouth. Spacious unit comes with refrigerator, dishwasher, range/oven, washer/dryer, and has a fenced/covered patio.
Steeplechase
1 Unit Available
2337 Pintail Ln
2337 Pintail Lane, College Station, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
2339 Pintail Available 07/15/20 Duplex with large yard in Steeplechase subdivision. On TAMU bus route (RLNE3044441)
University Park
4 Units Available
1010 Autumn Cir
1010 Autumn Circle, College Station, TX
2 Bedrooms
$650
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 1010 Autumn Cir in College Station. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 Unit Available
3929 W S Phillips Pkwy
3929 W S Phillips pkwy, College Station, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1349 sqft
Beautiful Townhome available for lease **August 2020** Located in the Barron Crossing community of South College Station! Community features : Dog Park, pond, BBQ area, and walking trails.
1 Unit Available
3931 W S Phillips Pkwy
3931 W S Phillips pkwy, College Station, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1349 sqft
Beautiful Townhome available for lease **June/July 2020** Located in the Barron Crossing community of South College Station! Community features : Dog Park, pond, BBQ area, and walking trails.
Southwood Valley
1 Unit Available
2523 Longmire Drive
2523 Longmire Drive, College Station, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
1131 sqft
AVAILABLE AUGUST 2020! Don't miss this GREAT Townhome. Well maintained 2 bed 2 bath townhome in a GREAT location! Easy access to shopping, restaurants, hospitals and schools! This property has an attached one car garage.
Southside
1 Unit Available
1506 Wolf Run - 1
1506 Wolf Run, College Station, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
1448 sqft
AUGUST MOVE IN! RARE PROPERTY, RARE LOCATION! Presenting an exceptional townhouse located one block from the Texas A&M Campus, nestled in the desirable Wolfpen Village. This two bed/two bath townhome has a wonderful contemporary flair and design.
1 Unit Available
922 Sun Meadow St
922 Sun Meadow St, College Station, TX
2 Bedrooms
$950
992 sqft
Available 07/13/20 Spacious 2 bedroom, 2 bath unit with newer vinyl and carpet in the bedrooms, located in College Station, close to shopping, schools, hospitals, restaurants and more. Large, fenced back yard. Lawn care included. (RLNE675398)
Wolf Pen Creek District
1 Unit Available
1601 George Bush Dr E
1601 George Bush Drive East, College Station, TX
2 Bedrooms
$850
1054 sqft
1601 George Bush #A Available 07/27/20 Location, Location, Location! On the bus route, central to EVERYTHING! This 2 bed, 2 bath duplex has it all! Even covered parking! Washer, dryer included! (RLNE384472)
University Park
1 Unit Available
1014 Autumn
1014 Autumn Cir, College Station, TX
2 Bedrooms
$800
3768 sqft
Adorable 2 bed, 2 bath just minutes from Texas A&M University. Great location with the possibility of being your next home. Its grey color scheme is desired by many.
