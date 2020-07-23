/
brazos county
Last updated July 23 2020 at 3:40 AM
378 Apartments for rent in Brazos County, TX📍
Wolf Pen Creek District
Pearl
505 Harvey Road, College Station, TX
Studio
$575
322 sqft
1 Bedroom
$769
662 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$760
923 sqft
Chock-full of amenities, these student apartments offer on-site resident life events, 24-hour maintenance, a large green-grass park, updated kitchens, plenty of storage and proximity to bus route 22, which runs directly to Texas A&M.
Traditions Golf Club Community
8085 at Traditions
8000 Atlas Pear Drive, Bryan, TX
1 Bedroom
$913
734 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,049
1090 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,435
1373 sqft
Brand-new luxury apartment community in the heart of Research Valley. One-, two- and three-bedroom apartments with upgraded interiors, modern kitchens and oversized garden tubs. Swimming pool, fitness center and clubhouse.
Wolf Pen Creek District
Briarwood Apartments
1201 Harvey Rd, College Station, TX
1 Bedroom
$719
605 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$780
930 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Briarwood Apartments in College Station. View photos, descriptions and more!
Southern Plantation
SoCo at Tower Point
4340 Decatur Dr, College Station, TX
1 Bedroom
$849
718 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,169
1087 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,575
1403 sqft
Welcome to SoCo at Tower Point, a brand new innovative community that offers apartments for rent in South College Station. Our location provides luxury and convenience that meet your every need and desire.
Retreat at 2818
3301 Providence Ave, Bryan, TX
1 Bedroom
$659
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$755
900 sqft
3 Bedrooms
The Retreat at 2818 offers affordable apartments in Bryan, Texas, right outside of College Station, Texas. Our community provides a convenient apartment living experience rivaled by no other property in the Bryan/College Station area.
Country Place
3902 College Main St, Bryan, TX
Studio
1 Bedroom
2 Bedrooms
$780
749 sqft
Community offers 24-hour emergency maintenance, laundry centers, and convenient access to local amenities. Apartments offer ample cabinet space and energy efficient appliances. Great location close to Kyle Field and Tiki tan.
Ranch at Arrington
1650 Arrington Road, College Station, TX
1 Bedroom
$950
645 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,299
1050 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1333 sqft
The Ranch at Arrington offers its residents an unprecedented level of accommodations. We are situated on 12 serene acres in south College Station and close to numerous shops, restaurants and many other conveniences.
The Element at University Park
4475 Carter Creek Pkwy, Bryan, TX
1 Bedroom
2 Bedrooms
$550
695 sqft
Virtual/Facetime Tours Offered! Call for details. The Element at University Park will spoil you with resort-style amenities, including a pavilion with outdoor ping pong and beautiful landscaping throughout.
Parcside Townhomes
2500 Central Park Ln, College Station, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,095
1085 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,160
1240 sqft
Welcome to Parcside, located directly on the bus route and offering flexible lease terms! Imagine living with your own yard and large open living spaces.
Springs at University Drive Apartments
4050 Eastchester Dr, Bryan, TX
Studio
$1,072
574 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,111
821 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,223
1118 sqft
Enjoy open floor plans and kitchen islands in a clean, well-landscaped environment. All apartments have private entrances and are pet-friendly with no exceptions. Attached and detached garages.
Wolf Pen Creek District
The Grand at 1501 - Plantation Oaks
1501 Harvey Rd, College Station, TX
Studio
1 Bedroom
$705
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at The Grand at 1501 - Plantation Oaks in College Station. View photos, descriptions and more!
Hudson Trails
4150 Pendleton Dr, Bryan, TX
1 Bedroom
$925
773 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
969 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Tiffany Park, Cinemark Movies and the Michaels shopping center are a short drive from this community. Apartments feature 9-foot ceilings, stainless steel appliances and extended patios. Gated community offers covered parking and 24-hour gym.
Caprock Crossing
1545 Arrington Road, College Station, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,050
743 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,275
1008 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,725
1303 sqft
At Caprock Crossing, we're combining solid ranch style with an urban feel. Architectural sensibility melds comfort with active lifestyle.
Presidio
3150 Finfeather Rd, Bryan, TX
1 Bedroom
$799
644 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$507
901 sqft
3 Bedrooms
A comfortable place to call home, these apartments offer a 24-hour business center, high-speed internet, an over-sized hot tub and an outdoor movie theatre. Units are spacious and comfortable with plenty of storage.
Carver-Kemp
2101 Eastwood Court
2101 Eastwood Ct, Bryan, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,425
1556 sqft
The Wellborn plan is a comfortable one-story home with 3 bedrooms and 2.5 baths. Walk into your home and enjoy the openness in the common living areas. Through the hallway are your bedrooms that are tucked in the back of the home.
Carver-Kemp
1021 Marquis Drive
1021 Marquis Dr, Bryan, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1777 sqft
The Miguel plan is a delightful 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath, two story home. Open plan offers view of family and dining room from the kitchen. All bedrooms up.
Eastgate
613 Dominik Drive
613 Dominik Drive, College Station, TX
5 Bedrooms
$2,400
1987 sqft
NEW CONSTRUCTION COMING SOON!!!! Incredible luxury home blocks from Texas A&M University! New build home with 5 bedroom, 5.
South Knoll
1500 Caudill Street
1500 Caudill Street, College Station, TX
4 Bedrooms
$1,595
1359 sqft
Available for Fall 2020! Huge 4 bedroom 2.5 bath house with 2 car garage. Over 1850 sf! Large backyard. Pets OK with deposit. Call or text for more info or to schedule a showing. Thanks!
Carver-Kemp
1125 Marquis Drive
1125 Marquis Dr, Bryan, TX
4 Bedrooms
$1,700
2039 sqft
The Drake II floorplan is a fantastic two story home with 4 bedrooms and 2.5 baths. Downstairs master bedroom offers a large walk-in closet. Gameroom and remaining 3 bedrooms are upstairs.
The Oaks
2602 Briar Oaks Drive
2602 Briar Oaks Drive, Bryan, TX
4 Bedrooms
$2,000
2865 sqft
This GORGEOUS FARMHOUSE features a spacious, OPEN FLOOR PLAN and also sits on a HUGE 1/3 ACRE CORNER LOT. This lovely home has LARGE ROOMS and CLOSETS, NEW WOOD TILE throughout, and a FABULOUS deck overlooking a spacious backyard.
Carver-Kemp
1004 Rice Drive
1004 Rice Dr, Bryan, TX
4 Bedrooms
$1,600
1870 sqft
The Devonhurst II floorplan is a beautiful 4 bedroom, 2.5 bath, two story family home. This home offers a dining room, large upstairs master bedroom, and view from the kitchen to the family room.
The Oaks
2901 River Oaks
2901 River Oaks Circle, Bryan, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1455 sqft
MOVE-IN READY NOW!!! Located at the end of a cul-de-sac, enjoy this spacious 3 bedroom/2 bath property situated on a half-acre lot! The property is meticulously maintained with updated flooring and newer paint; includes a fridge, washer, and dryer.
3920 Olive Street
3920 Olive Street, Bryan, TX
2 Bedrooms
$800
900 sqft
Are you looking for a duplex just minutes from Texas A&M? This brick duplex, just north of campus and close to an Aggie bus stop, is a great find! The unit has 2 spacious bedrooms and 1 bathroom offers 2 parking spaces and large back yard that back
Edelweiss Gartens
3712 Ardenne Court
3712 Ardenne Court, College Station, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1500 sqft
Spectacular house in Edelweiss, this house offers a spacious living room with great kitchen and dining combination. The split bedroom floor plan allows for a private master suite. The master suite includes walk in closet and vaulted ceiling.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Some of the colleges located in the Brazos County area include University of Houston-Clear Lake, McLennan Community College, Lone Star College System, Sam Houston State University, and Temple College. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Houston, The Woodlands, Spring, Conroe, and Waco have apartments for rent.