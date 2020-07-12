Apartment List
/
TX
/
college station
/
apartments with parking
Last updated July 12 2020 at 10:35 PM

151 Apartments for rent in College Station, TX with parking

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some College Station apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or w... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 4

Last updated July 13 at 12:19am
7 Units Available
Wolf Pen Creek District
The Grand at 1501 - Plantation Oaks
1501 Harvey Rd, College Station, TX
Studio
$599
500 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$765
900 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at The Grand at 1501 - Plantation Oaks in College Station. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated July 13 at 12:22am
$
94 Units Available
Ranch at Arrington
1650 Arrington Road, College Station, TX
1 Bedroom
$950
645 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,299
1050 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
1333 sqft
The Ranch at Arrington offers its residents an unprecedented level of accommodations. We are situated on 12 serene acres in south College Station and close to numerous shops, restaurants and many other conveniences.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
18 Units Available
Wolf Pen Creek District
Pearl
505 Harvey Road, College Station, TX
Studio
$575
322 sqft
1 Bedroom
$680
662 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$735
923 sqft
Chock-full of amenities, these student apartments offer on-site resident life events, 24-hour maintenance, a large green-grass park, updated kitchens, plenty of storage and proximity to bus route 22, which runs directly to Texas A&M.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated July 12 at 10:30pm
$
197 Units Available
Caprock Crossing
1545 Arrington Road, College Station, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,050
743 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,275
1008 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,725
1303 sqft
At Caprock Crossing, we're combining solid ranch style with an urban feel. Architectural sensibility melds comfort with active lifestyle.

1 of 12

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Eastgate
714 Wellesley Ct C
714 Wellesley Ct, College Station, TX
2 Bedrooms
$975
948 sqft
714 WELLESLEY CT UNIT C - Property Id: 56176 Beautifully Remodeled 2 bedroom 2 bath unit. New kitchen, new appliances, brand new luxury walk in shower and bathrooms. New hardwood Flooring and paint throughout whole home.

1 of 3

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
South Knoll
1401 Medina Dr
1401 Medina Drive, College Station, TX
4 Bedrooms
$1,800
1778 sqft
Available 08/01/20 Available for Fall 2020! This 4 bed 2 bath house has a 2-car garage and backs up to a park. Look out the dining room windows to see the lake and some ducks! The bedrooms are large with spacious closets.

1 of 1

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
South Knoll
1711 Lawyer St Apt B
1711 Lawyer Street, College Station, TX
2 Bedrooms
$800
Available August 1. One-story 2-1.5 duplex with attached one-car garage. 1,000 sq. ft. Open floor plan. Pleasant quiet neighborhood. Large carpeted living room. Kitchen has all appliances. Dining area.

1 of 21

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
435 Momma Bear Drive
435 Momma Bear Dr, College Station, TX
4 Bedrooms
$2,500
1748 sqft
Available 08/01/20 This luxurious Townhouse is FULLY furnished with: Beds, desks, furniture, end and night tables, bar stools, kitchen utensils, etc...

1 of 15

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Eastgate
407 Walton Drive
407 Walton Drive, College Station, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1290 sqft
407 Walton Drive - GREAT LOCATION!!!! Cozy 3-bedroom home in fantastic neighborhood. TAMU bus stop is located just behind the property. Within close distance to restaurants (Fuego, Layne's, Torchy's) and only 1 mile to Texas A&M.

1 of 8

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Eastgate
1309 Milner Dr
1309 Milner Drive, College Station, TX
2 Bedrooms
$945
1012 sqft
Available 07/23/20 Quaint little house with great campus access! Easy access to neighborhood park. Quiet street, big backyard. Window A/C unit is cool only. Hardwood flooring (RLNE5580288)

1 of 13

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Eastgate
1314 Milner Dr
1314 Milner Drive, College Station, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,295
1583 sqft
Available 07/15/20 Great location - close to Texas A&M! Main house has 2 bedrooms, 1 bathroom and additional room that can easily be used as a study, game room, etc.

1 of 20

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1230 Canyon Creek
1230 Canyon Creek Circle, College Station, TX
4 Bedrooms
$1,600
1650 sqft
1230 Canyon Creek Available 07/30/20 Beautiful home with recent updates close to TAMU! - This 4 bed, 2.

1 of 4

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Harvey Hillsides
4000 Harvey Rd
4000 Harvey Rd, College Station, TX
1 Bedroom
$575
500 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
A must see! Amenities include: luxury plank flooring throughout unit (even in the bedrooms!), all kitchen appliances including built-in microwave, door hardware featuring oil-rubbed bronze look, granite countertop and tile backsplash in kitchen and

1 of 17

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
2004 Legacy Ln
2004 Legacy Lane, College Station, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,195
1340 sqft
$100.00 off first month rent! LIMITED TIME! Beautiful updated three bedroom, two bath duplexes on Legacy Lane off Holleman. $1,195.00 a month. Assigned parking right outside your front door.

1 of 8

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Southwood Valley
2719 Celinda Cir
2719 Celinda Circle, College Station, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
(RLNE3335491)

1 of 7

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Southside
1113 Detroit St
1113 Detroit Street, College Station, TX
2 Bedrooms
$850
Available 08/01/20 REDUCED DEPOSIT!!! GREAT LOCATION! HUD Accepted.

1 of 3

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Edelweiss
718 Hasselt St
718 Hasselt Street, College Station, TX
4 Bedrooms
$2,200
2040 sqft
(RLNE136334)

1 of 2

Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
Carter's Grove
102 Forest Dr
102 Forest Dr, College Station, TX
3 Bedrooms
$550
1405 sqft
ALL BILLS PAID INCLUDING INTERNET! Furnished in the common areas. Room for rent - just bring your bedroom furniture. 2 rooms available! Well maintained featuring granite counter tops. Pool on property. Close to shopping and dining.

1 of 27

Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
Eastgate
609 Peyton St
609 Peyton Street, College Station, TX
5 Bedrooms
$2,450
2056 sqft
AVAILABLE FOR A JULY 2020 MOVE IN! 1/2 OFF FIRST FULL MONTH'S RENT! Just 3 blocks from Texas A&M campus. Huge vaulted ceilings in the living/dining area with an open kitchen area with large bartop/island.

1 of 28

Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
604 Corregidor Dr
604 Corregidor Dr, College Station, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,150
1246 sqft
AVAILABLE IN AUGUST! Beautiful 3 bedroom 3 bath duplex within walking distance of the A&M bus route and just 1 mile from Kyle Field! Spacious bedrooms with large walk in closets. Ample parking located in rear. Washer and dryer are included.

1 of 38

Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
6904 Appomattox Dr
6904 Appomattox Drive, College Station, TX
4 Bedrooms
$1,850
1931 sqft
AVAILABLE FOR JULY MOVE IN!! HALF OFF 1st FULL MONTH'S RENT! Only minutes from TAMU, shopping, dining, and entertainment.

1 of 45

Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
918 Bougainvillea St
918 Bougainvillea Street, College Station, TX
4 Bedrooms
$1,500
1281 sqft
AVAILABLE IN JULY! Don't miss this beautiful home on a large corner lot located south of TAMU, close to jogging trails and the city athletic fields! The home features a large back yard! All appliances included as well as the washer and dryer.

1 of 33

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
4203 Quartz Creek Court
4203 Quartz Creek Ct, College Station, TX
4 Bedrooms
$2,400
2655 sqft
*FRESH INTERIOR PAINT completed this past week.* Spacious 4 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, and bonus rooms that offer plentiful flexibility.

1 of 11

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
Crescent Pointe
1443 Buena Vista
1443 Buena Vista Drive, College Station, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1328 sqft
Beautiful luxury town home with extras! Rear entry off main street two car garage. Washing machine and dryer included in laundry room. Granite counter tops with stainless steel appliances. Private upstairs rooms with own en-suite bathrooms.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in College Station, TX

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some College Station apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

Similar Pages

College Station 1 BedroomsCollege Station 2 BedroomsCollege Station 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsCollege Station 3 BedroomsCollege Station Apartments with Balcony
College Station Apartments with GarageCollege Station Apartments with GymCollege Station Apartments with Hardwood FloorsCollege Station Apartments with ParkingCollege Station Apartments with Pool
College Station Apartments with Washer-DryerCollege Station Dog Friendly ApartmentsCollege Station Furnished ApartmentsCollege Station Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Houston, TXThe Woodlands, TXConroe, TX
Bryan, TXTomball, TXHuntsville, TX
Sealy, TXHempstead, TXBrenham, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Wolf Pen Creek District
Southern Plantation

Apartments Near Colleges

Texas A & M University-College StationUniversity of Houston-Clear Lake
Lone Star College SystemSam Houston State University
Baylor College of Medicine