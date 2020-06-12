/
23 Apartments for rent in Brenham, TX📍
101 East Commerce Street - 1
101 East Commerce Street, Brenham, TX
Studio
$1,500
1640 sqft
*CURRENTLY AVAILABLE* Prime downtown location on street level. 1640 sf of usable space which includes 2 offices, front lobby area, conference room, two bathrooms and a kitchenette. Water and sewer are included in rent.
129 W Alamo Street - 1
129 West Alamo Street, Brenham, TX
Studio
$400
300 sqft
Approximately 300 SF of commercial/office space on the second floor of this historic downtown Brenham building. $400 per month lease price gross, no NNN, landlord pays utilities.
216 East Alamo Street - A
216 E Alamo St, Brenham, TX
Studio
$980
2500 sqft
1000 SF upper level location in historic downtown Brenham. No NNN and tenant pays utilities at $140/month. This property is ready for occupancy.
706 Scott Drive
706 Scott Drive, Brenham, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1591 sqft
*CURRENTLY LEASED* Beautiful property. Mature trees and remodeled home in a nice subdivision. Refinished wood floors in the living room and bedrooms and ceramic tile in the kitchen and bathrooms.
407 North Chappell Hill Street
407 North Chappell Hill Street, Brenham, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1019 sqft
*CURRENTLY LEASED* Charming bungalow style home. It's been remodeled with modern conveniences. Master bedroom and bathroom downstairs. Two additional bedrooms and a bathroom upstairs. Large fenced backyard.
137 West Alamo Street - 1
137 W Alamo St, Brenham, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1200 sqft
*AVAILABLE 7/1/2020* Great residential space on the third floor of this historic downtown building. An elevator makes it convenient for accessing the space. Beautiful wood floors, tall ceilings, open concept, modern kitchen and bathroom.
2630 Hwy 36 S - Brenham Floral
2630 Texas Highway 36, Brenham, TX
Studio
$3,125
2500 sqft
This unit is number 11 on the attached site plan. 75,230 SF retail center featuring 37,896 SF of retail space available with the smallest retail space at 792 SF and largest at 21,075 SF.
100 East Alamo Street - 1
100 E Alamo St, Brenham, TX
Studio
$2,000
4000 sqft
*CURRENTLY LEASED* No NNN, tenant pays electric and landlord pays water. This property is ready for occupancy. This location is ground level on the corner of East Alamo and South Park across from the courthouse.
1000 Marie Street
1000 Marie Street, Brenham, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1322 sqft
*CURRENTLY LEASED* Recently renovated home. Beautiful updates. It has 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms and 1 car garage. Fenced backyard. Terms: 1 year lease, credit check, income verification, and landlord verification required.
904 Thiel St
904 Thiel Street, Brenham, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
1637 sqft
*CURRENTLY LEASED* Great cottage with two bedrooms and one bathroom in the front part of the house. Another bedroom and bathroom in the back part of the house. Living room, kitchen and dining room are open.
908 East Stone Street
908 East Stone Street, Brenham, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,195
1769 sqft
*CURRENTLY LEASED* Lovely Large Corner Lot with Huge Trees! 3 bedrooms, 1.5 baths, 2 car garage. Central Heat & A/C. Has storm windows for energy efficiency. Washer & Dryer plus Refrigerator with Ice Maker included.
1700 Ellen Street
1700 Ellen Street, Brenham, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
1860 sqft
*CURRENTLY LEASED* Updated painting and light fixtures. Lovely home with 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and a 2 car garage. Refrigerator included. Indoor utility room with built-ins.
2105 Heritage Dr
2105 Heritage Drive, Brenham, TX
4 Bedrooms
$1,500
2369 sqft
CURRENTLY LEASED. Large, newly renovated home on almost one acre near historic Giddings Mansion. Close to shopping, food, and schools.
2644 Hwy 36 S
2644 Texas Highway 36, Brenham, TX
Studio
$17,492
21075 sqft
COMMERCIAL: 75,230 SF retail center featuring 38,572 SF of retail space available with the smallest retail space at 676 SF and largest at 21,075 SF.
1003 Allison
1003 Allison Street, Brenham, TX
4 Bedrooms
$1,500
1841 sqft
*LEASED* Nice 4 bedroom brick home for lease on a cul-de-sac. Conveniently located in Brenham, this home features new paint, tile floors, and a large floor plan. Large master has his and her walk-in closets and a double vanity.
2803 Weeping Willow Circle
2803 Weeping Willow Circle, Brenham, TX
4 Bedrooms
$1,500
1993 sqft
*CURRENTLY LEASED* 4 bedroom, 2.5 bath home on a quiet cul-de-sac.
2109 Joel
2109 Joel Street, Brenham, TX
4 Bedrooms
$1,400
2123 sqft
CURRENTLY LEASED. Nice home in the Atlow subdivision. Mature trees, fencing and one car garage. There is a formal dining/living room in the front of the home with new carpet, and a family room adjoining the kitchen.
301 College
301 College Avenue, Brenham, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
1332 sqft
*AVAILABLE SOON* This family home has been professionally converted into 2 separate living units, an upstairs and a downstairs unit. 301 College Ave is the downstairs unit of this beautiful duplex.
705 S JACKSON ST APT 7B
705 South Jackson Street, Brenham, TX
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$670
200 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Small Efficiency / Studio. Perfect for only one person. All utilities included (water, electric, sewer and garbage). Steps from the laundry facility and assigned parking.
Results within 5 miles of Brenham
1921 S Berlin
1921 South Berlin Road, Washington County, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1120 sqft
*CURENTLY LEASED* Cute 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home in the country. Pets are negotiable on a case-by-case basis with a $250 nonrefundable deposit per pet. Terms: $25.00 application fee for each adult applicant.
1835 S. Berlin
1835 South Berlin Road, Washington County, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
950 sqft
*CURRENTLY LEASED* Beautiful construction. Granite, recessed lighting, laminate wood flooring, refrigerator, washer, dryer included! Nice location. Just outside of town, but close.
Results within 10 miles of Brenham
404 North Meyersville Road
404 North Meyersville Road, Washington County, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,500
832 sqft
*CURRENTLY AVAILABLE* Welcome to Cedar Meadows! This income producing property is currently being operated as a rental cottage and stays booked. It's a beautiful property tucked away in the country approximately 4.5 miles from Chappell Hill and 9.
12250 McCrocklin
12250 Mccrocklin Road, Washington County, TX
2 Bedrooms
$925
800 sqft
*AVAILABLE NOW* If you want seclusion on a ranch with breathtaking views, this is it. Beautiful setting. Home has 2 bedrooms, dining room and living room. Bathroom is combined with laundry room near the front of home. No covered parking.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
The average rent price for Brenham rentals listed on Apartment List is $2,250.
Some of the colleges located in the Brenham area include University of Houston-Clear Lake, Baylor College of Medicine, Houston Community College, University of Houston-Downtown, and University of Houston. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Brenham from include Houston, Conroe, Bryan, Katy, and College Station.