82 Apartments for rent in College Station, TX with hardwood floors

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for College Station renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean a... Read Guide >
Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
Wolf Pen Creek District
16 Units Available
Pearl
505 Harvey Road, College Station, TX
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$710
662 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$745
923 sqft
Chock-full of amenities, these student apartments offer on-site resident life events, 24-hour maintenance, a large green-grass park, updated kitchens, plenty of storage and proximity to bus route 22, which runs directly to Texas A&M.
Last updated June 14 at 12:16pm
$
124 Units Available
Ranch at Arrington
1650 Arrington Road, College Station, TX
1 Bedroom
$950
645 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,299
1050 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,740
1333 sqft
The Ranch at Arrington offers its residents an unprecedented level of accommodations. We are situated on 12 serene acres in south College Station and close to numerous shops, restaurants and many other conveniences.
Last updated June 14 at 04:15pm
$
213 Units Available
Caprock Crossing
1545 Arrington Road, College Station, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,050
743 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,225
1008 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,725
1303 sqft
At Caprock Crossing, we're combining solid ranch style with an urban feel. Architectural sensibility melds comfort with active lifestyle.

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
Wolf Pen Creek District
1 Unit Available
309 B Sterling
309 Sterling St, College Station, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,045
1049 sqft
309 B Sterling Available 08/05/20 3 bedroom 1 bath House Near TAMU Shuttle! - 3 Bedroom 1 Bath with study, central a/h, w/d connections, all black appliances, carpet, ceramic tile, laminate wood flooring, fenced back yard with lawn care provided,

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
Southside
1 Unit Available
902 Holik South
902 Holik Drive, College Station, TX
Studio
$1,800
Charming 3 Bed 2 Bath located minutes from TAMU right off Glade - AVAILABLE FOR PRELEASE OR IMMEDIATE MOVE IN!!! Don't miss out on this charming 3 bed 2 bath right off of Glade! Minutes from campus this house has a massive living room, back yard,

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
1 Unit Available
1008 Gardenia St
1008 Gardenia Street, College Station, TX
4 Bedrooms
$1,600
1452 sqft
1008 Gardenia St Available 06/15/20 Massive Backyard with this Gorgeous 4 Bed, 3 Bath! - Beautiful 4 bedroom, 3 bathroom home in the heart of South College Station!! This home has it all granite countertops, updated paint, vinyl wood flooring, HUGE

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
Eastgate
1 Unit Available
305 Bolton Ave
305 Bolton Avenue, College Station, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
1250 sqft
Available 08/07/20 Adorable VINTAGE bungalow in the heart of College Station. 2 bedroom, 1 bath home with original wood floors. 1 car garage with Washer/Dryer connections. (RLNE5587993)

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
Eastgate
1 Unit Available
1309 Milner Dr
1309 Milner Drive, College Station, TX
2 Bedrooms
$995
1012 sqft
Available 07/27/20 Quaint little house with great campus access! Easy access to neighborhood park. Quiet street, big backyard. Window A/C unit is cool only. Hardwood flooring (RLNE5580288)

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
1 Unit Available
1239 Canyon Creek
1239 Canyon Creek Circle, College Station, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1432 sqft
3 Bed/ 3 Bath close to TAMU! August 2020 Pre-Lease! - This 3 bed, 3 bath townhome in Canyon Creek has been completely updated! This spacious 2 story patio home boasts a huge, 2 story entryway, large living room and a spacious, galley kitchen! New,

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
1 Unit Available
1230 Canyon Creek
1230 Canyon Creek Circle, College Station, TX
4 Bedrooms
$1,600
1650 sqft
1230 Canyon Creek Available 07/30/20 Beautiful home with recent updates close to TAMU! - This 4 bed, 2.

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
Pebble Creek
1 Unit Available
1107 Royal Adelade Drive
1107 Royal Adelade Loop, College Station, TX
4 Bedrooms
$5,500
4682 sqft
Gorgeous Designer Home in Pebble Creek - This exquisite two story 4 bed/4.

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
Wellborn District
1 Unit Available
14875 Live Oak St
14875 Live Oak Street, College Station, TX
4 Bedrooms
$1,600
1979 sqft
Available 07/20/20 This very large home offers lots of privacy with a huge yard. Set way back from the road. Lots of trees and lush landscaping. Four Bedrooms and two Bathrooms. Beautiful living room with wood floors and brick fireplace.

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
South Knoll
1 Unit Available
1400 D Holleman
1400 Holleman Dr, College Station, TX
2 Bedrooms
$675
989 sqft
1400 D Holleman Available 07/25/20 2/1.5 on TAMU Shuttle Route - 2 bedroom/1.5 bath unit near Holleman and Holik. On the TAMU shuttle route. W/D connections. Vinyl plank "wood" floors in living area kitchen and dining area.

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
Edelweiss
1 Unit Available
721 Hasselt
721 Hasselt Street, College Station, TX
4 Bedrooms
$1,600
1850 sqft
721 Hasselt Available 08/01/20 4/2/2 House in Edelweiss with Granite Counters, Fireplace, Huge Yard - Updated 4/2 Brick house in Edelweiss on Huge Corner Lot with Great Fenced Yard Split Bedroom Floor Plan Walking distance to Edelweiss Park, Skate

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
Southside
1 Unit Available
913 Fairview Ave
913 Fairview Avenue, College Station, TX
5 Bedrooms
$2,200
1800 sqft
Available 08/01/20 Pre-Leasing for August. Semester Lease OK. Beautiful 5/3 house located in the Southside Historic District.

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
1 Unit Available
914 Willow Pond St
914 Willow Pond St, College Station, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,050
1400 sqft
Available for move-in as early as May with lease through July 2021. $1050/month for lease starting in June or July 1st and $1100/month for start date after July 1st. Requires above average credit.

Last updated June 14 at 08:41am
Southside
1 Unit Available
503 George Bush Dr W
503 George Bush Dr W, College Station, TX
1 Bedroom
$900
467 sqft
Looking to sublease my 1B/1B Towers Apartment at Park West in College Station! Lease Term: May 20 - August 20 (OR END OF JULY) - Walking distance to campus - 5 Bus stops on complex site - 50,000 ft^3 rooftop lounge and deck with private cabanas

Last updated June 14 at 03:28pm
1 Unit Available
2489 Horse Shoe Drive
2489 Horse Shoe Drive, College Station, TX
4 Bedrooms
$1,400
1705 sqft
$1400.00 per month for this great 4-bedroom, 3 full bath single family home! The property offers open floor plan, granite kitchen countertops with a spacious island and kitchen appliances. Crown moldings.

Last updated June 14 at 07:24am
Wolf Pen Creek District
1 Unit Available
1207 Hardwood Ln
1207 Hardwood Lane, College Station, TX
4 Bedrooms
$1,600
1552 sqft
AVAILABLE FOR IMMEDIATE MOVE IN! This 4 bedroom, 2 bath home is located on the TAMU bus stop. The home has been recently remodeled. Featuring wood laminate flooring and granite counters. The living room has a wood burning fireplace.

Last updated June 14 at 07:24am
Eastgate
1 Unit Available
101 Moss St
101 Moss Street, College Station, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1144 sqft
AVAILABLE FOR A JULY MOVE IN! This home is located just off of Texas Avenue across from Texas A & M University in the College Hills area.

Last updated June 14 at 07:24am
Raintree
1 Unit Available
7807 Stonewall Ct
7807 Stonewall Court, College Station, TX
4 Bedrooms
$1,700
1647 sqft
AVAILABLE IN JULY! This 4 bedroom home is conveniently located on a cul de sac in Raintree subdivision. Huge fenced in yard with storage 2 large storage sheds and garden area. Spacious family room boasts beautifier wood flooring and fireplace.

Last updated June 14 at 03:28pm
Edelweiss
1 Unit Available
3315 Von Trapp
3315 Von Trapp Lane, College Station, TX
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
2081 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
A beautiful 4 bedroom, 2 bath home on a corner lot in Edelweiss Estates subdivision! The home features beautiful wood floors when you walk in and the tile in all of the wet areas.

Last updated June 14 at 03:28pm
Eastgate
1 Unit Available
601 Dominik Drive
601 Dominik Drive, College Station, TX
5 Bedrooms
$2,595
1987 sqft
NEW CONSTRUCTION!!!! Incredible luxury home blocks from Texas A&M University! New build home with 5 bedroom, 5.

Last updated June 14 at 03:28pm
South Knoll
1 Unit Available
1807 Potomac Place
1807 Potomac Place, College Station, TX
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$700
1000 sqft
A beautiful 2-bedroom, one bath in a fourplex building is ready for move-in. The property offers a very spacious living room with double glass doors access to fenced patio.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with hardwood floors in College Station, TX

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for College Station renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.

However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.

Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.

It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.

Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.

However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.

