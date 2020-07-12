/
/
/
wolf pen creek district
Last updated July 12 2020 at 12:57 PM
372 Apartments for rent in Wolf Pen Creek District, College Station, TX
Verified
1 of 4
Last updated July 12 at 12:24pm
7 Units Available
The Grand at 1501 - Plantation Oaks
1501 Harvey Rd, College Station, TX
Studio
$599
500 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$765
900 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at The Grand at 1501 - Plantation Oaks in College Station. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified
1 of 4
Last updated July 12 at 12:04pm
25 Units Available
Briarwood Apartments
1201 Harvey Rd, College Station, TX
1 Bedroom
$719
629 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$780
930 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Briarwood Apartments in College Station. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified
1 of 13
Last updated July 12 at 12:45pm
18 Units Available
Pearl
505 Harvey Road, College Station, TX
Studio
$575
322 sqft
1 Bedroom
$680
662 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$735
923 sqft
Chock-full of amenities, these student apartments offer on-site resident life events, 24-hour maintenance, a large green-grass park, updated kitchens, plenty of storage and proximity to bus route 22, which runs directly to Texas A&M.
1 of 18
Last updated July 12 at 01:29pm
1 Unit Available
101 Richards Street
101 Richards Street, College Station, TX
5 Bedrooms
$2,250
2076 sqft
Huge Price Reduction for this beautiful and spacious 5 bed / 5 bath home located at College Station and close to campus, shopping, restaurants and more.
1 of 27
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
205 Sterling St # B
205 Sterling St, College Station, TX
5 Bedrooms
$2,600
1997 sqft
Available 07/27/20 Remarks: AVAILABLE FOR A JULY MOVE IN! Check out this large and beautiful 5 bed / 4.5 bath house. Very spacious living room with tall ceilings and great natural light! Enjoy your backyard on your deck under the large shade trees.
1 of 13
Last updated July 12 at 01:29pm
1 Unit Available
1200 Bayou Woods Drive
1200 Bayou Woods Drive, College Station, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1502 sqft
Nice 3 bedroom 2 bath house centrally located just off of Harvey Road. House features washer/dryer connection, garage, fenced yard, and fireplace. New ceramic floor in the living room and hallway; New Carpet.
1 of 7
Last updated July 12 at 01:29pm
1 Unit Available
2348 Autumn Chase
2348 Autumn Chase Loop, College Station, TX
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,295
900 sqft
Beautifully maintained townhome with a much sought after 2 car garage. Soaring ceilings, split bedroom plan with one bedroom upstairs and the other down. Both bedrooms have private baths and there is a half bath for guest to use downstairs.
1 of 13
Last updated July 12 at 01:29pm
1 Unit Available
1904 Dartmouth Street
1904 Dartmouth St, College Station, TX
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$995
1300 sqft
Huge 3/2.5 Woodbrook Condo, super central location, fireplace, on shuttle route, spacious bedrooms, fenced courtyard, and all appliances included!
1 of 12
Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
904 University Oaks Blvd Apt 31
904 University Oaks Blvd, College Station, TX
1 Bedroom
$750
667 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
AVAILABLE IN JULY! Great 1 bedroom condo conveniently located downstairs and right on the TAMU bus route! Great location off of Harvey Road near restaurants, shopping and entertainment.
1 of 12
Last updated July 12 at 01:29pm
1 Unit Available
1002 Bayou Woods Drive
1002 Bayou Woods Drive, College Station, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1283 sqft
GREAT LOCATION! CLOSE TO TAMU, ON BUS ROUTE, SUPER CUTE 3 BEDROOM 2 BATH HOME WITH A FENCED YARD AND A 2 CAR GARAGE. AVAILABLE NOW.
1 of 2
Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
1104 Hardwood Ln
1104 Hardwood Lane, College Station, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,260
1104 Hardwood Available 07/18/20 Located close to campus and shopping mall. (RLNE374013)
1 of 13
Last updated April 10 at 02:17am
1 Unit Available
126 Richards Street
126 Richards Street, College Station, TX
3 Bedrooms
$950
936 sqft
AVAILABLE FOR A JUNE MOVE IN! Cute 3 bedroom home located in a great area, close to shopping, entertainment, & restaurants. Spacious living area and bedrooms as well as a large fenced in backyard for your enjoyment. Pre lease today!
Results within 1 mile of Wolf Pen Creek District
1 of 12
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
714 Wellesley Ct C
714 Wellesley Ct, College Station, TX
2 Bedrooms
$975
948 sqft
714 WELLESLEY CT UNIT C - Property Id: 56176 Beautifully Remodeled 2 bedroom 2 bath unit. New kitchen, new appliances, brand new luxury walk in shower and bathrooms. New hardwood Flooring and paint throughout whole home.
1 of 1
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1711 Lawyer St Apt B
1711 Lawyer Street, College Station, TX
2 Bedrooms
$800
Available August 1. One-story 2-1.5 duplex with attached one-car garage. 1,000 sq. ft. Open floor plan. Pleasant quiet neighborhood. Large carpeted living room. Kitchen has all appliances. Dining area.
1 of 16
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
908 Monte Carlo
908 Monte Carlo, College Station, TX
4 Bedrooms
$1,500
1530 sqft
908 Monte Carlo Available 07/31/20 Beautiful 3 Bed, 3.5 Bath Minutes from Campus! - Beautiful 3 bedroom, 3.
1 of 15
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
407 Walton Drive
407 Walton Drive, College Station, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
407 Walton Drive - GREAT LOCATION!!!! Cozy 3-bedroom home in fantastic neighborhood. TAMU bus stop is located just behind the property. Within close distance to restaurants (Fuego, Layne's, Torchy's) and only 1 mile to Texas A&M.
1 of 8
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1309 Milner Dr
1309 Milner Drive, College Station, TX
2 Bedrooms
$945
1012 sqft
Available 07/23/20 Quaint little house with great campus access! Easy access to neighborhood park. Quiet street, big backyard. Window A/C unit is cool only. Hardwood flooring (RLNE5580288)
1 of 13
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1314 Milner Dr
1314 Milner Drive, College Station, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,295
1583 sqft
Available 07/15/20 Great location - close to Texas A&M! Main house has 2 bedrooms, 1 bathroom and additional room that can easily be used as a study, game room, etc.
1 of 1
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
707 D Vassar -
707 Vassar Ct, College Station, TX
2 Bedrooms
$650
707 D Vassar - Available 08/17/20 2 Bedroom 1 Bath in College Station!!!! - 2-bed, 1.5 bath fourplex unit for lease in College Station. Located just a couple blocks off University E. and Lincoln Street.
1 of 2
Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
102 Forest Dr
102 Forest Dr, College Station, TX
3 Bedrooms
$550
1405 sqft
ALL BILLS PAID INCLUDING INTERNET! Furnished in the common areas. Room for rent - just bring your bedroom furniture. 2 rooms available! Well maintained featuring granite counter tops. Pool on property. Close to shopping and dining.
1 of 35
Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
1209 Milner Dr
1209 Milner Drive, College Station, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1494 sqft
AVAILABLE IN AUGUST! A 3D immersive visual tour of this home created by Matterport is available online. Ask your agent for a link to tour online. 1209 Milner is an adorable 3 bedroom, 2 bath home with a study.
1 of 38
Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
6904 Appomattox Dr
6904 Appomattox Drive, College Station, TX
4 Bedrooms
$1,850
1931 sqft
AVAILABLE FOR JULY MOVE IN!! HALF OFF 1st FULL MONTH'S RENT! Only minutes from TAMU, shopping, dining, and entertainment.
1 of 17
Last updated July 12 at 01:29pm
1 Unit Available
1807 Potomac Place
1807 Potomac Place, College Station, TX
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$700
1000 sqft
A beautiful 2-bedroom, one bath in a fourplex building is ready for move-in. The property offers a very spacious living room with double glass doors access to fenced patio.
1 of 50
Last updated July 12 at 01:29pm
1 Unit Available
1801 Southwood Drive
1801 Southwood Drive, College Station, TX
5 Bedrooms
$2,200
2384 sqft
Pre-Lease for Fall 2020! Huge 5 bed 3 bath house with 2-car garage and huge backyard. There are 2 master bedrooms with walk-in closets. The other 3 bedrooms are spacious with large closets. The backyard is nearly a quarter acre and has a nice deck.