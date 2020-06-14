/
1 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 14 2020 at 8:20 PM
30 1 Bedroom Apartments for rent in College Station, TX
Verified
1 of 4
Last updated June 14 at 06:43pm
$
Wolf Pen Creek District
15 Units Available
The Grand 1501
1501 Harvey Rd, College Station, TX
1 Bedroom
$715
625 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at The Grand 1501 in College Station. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated June 14 at 06:02pm
$
Southern Plantation
30 Units Available
SoCo at Tower Point
4340 Decatur Dr, College Station, TX
1 Bedroom
$949
687 sqft
Welcome to SoCo at Tower Point, a brand new innovative community that offers apartments for rent in South College Station. Our location provides luxury and convenience that meet your every need and desire.
Verified
1 of 13
Last updated June 14 at 06:44pm
$
124 Units Available
Ranch at Arrington
1650 Arrington Road, College Station, TX
1 Bedroom
$950
645 sqft
The Ranch at Arrington offers its residents an unprecedented level of accommodations. We are situated on 12 serene acres in south College Station and close to numerous shops, restaurants and many other conveniences.
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated June 14 at 08:16pm
$
213 Units Available
Caprock Crossing
1545 Arrington Road, College Station, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,050
743 sqft
At Caprock Crossing, we're combining solid ranch style with an urban feel. Architectural sensibility melds comfort with active lifestyle.
Verified
1 of 13
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
Wolf Pen Creek District
16 Units Available
Pearl
505 Harvey Road, College Station, TX
1 Bedroom
$710
662 sqft
Chock-full of amenities, these student apartments offer on-site resident life events, 24-hour maintenance, a large green-grass park, updated kitchens, plenty of storage and proximity to bus route 22, which runs directly to Texas A&M.
1 of 4
Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
Harvey Hillsides
1 Unit Available
4000 Harvey Rd
4000 Harvey Rd, College Station, TX
1 Bedroom
$575
500 sqft
3920 Available 07/10/20 A must see! Amenities include: luxury plank flooring throughout unit (even in the bedrooms!), all kitchen appliances including built-in microwave, door hardware featuring oil-rubbed bronze look, granite countertop and tile
1 of 8
Last updated June 14 at 08:41am
Southside
1 Unit Available
503 George Bush Dr W
503 George Bush Dr W, College Station, TX
1 Bedroom
$900
467 sqft
Looking to sublease my 1B/1B Towers Apartment at Park West in College Station! Lease Term: May 20 - August 20 (OR END OF JULY) - Walking distance to campus - 5 Bus stops on complex site - 50,000 ft^3 rooftop lounge and deck with private cabanas
1 of 12
Last updated June 14 at 07:24am
Wolf Pen Creek District
1 Unit Available
904 University Oaks Blvd Apt 31
904 University Oaks Blvd, College Station, TX
1 Bedroom
$750
667 sqft
AVAILABLE IN JULY! Great 1 bedroom condo conveniently located downstairs and right on the TAMU bus route! Great location off of Harvey Road near restaurants, shopping and entertainment.
1 of 10
Last updated June 14 at 08:35pm
Eastmark
1 Unit Available
218 Sterling Drive Drive
218 Sterling St, College Station, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,025
25216 sqft
Sign a lease before May 25, 2020, and we'll waive your application fees and give you 25% off your first month's rent! Come check out these energy efficient & upscale townhouses located at The Sterling Heights! Centrally located within minutes from
1 of 11
Last updated June 14 at 08:35pm
Northgate
1 Unit Available
600 Boyett Street
600 Boyett Street, College Station, TX
1 Bedroom
$710
2003 sqft
This is a triplex: ONE unit # 602 (Middle unit) is the one available for 2020 Fall Pre-lease. The apartment has its own kitchen and bathroom hardwood floors and washer and dryer connections Very spacious, well-lit rooms, lots of pf storage.
1 of 4
Last updated June 14 at 08:41am
Northgate
1 Unit Available
Rise at Northgate
717 University Drive, College Station, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,495
561 sqft
The Rise at Northgate Sublease! Sublease available 8/8/2020 - 7/24/2021 for $1495/month. Only a 5 min walk to Zachry and very close to Northgate! A1 floorplan, Aerial Standard Bedroom on the 14th floor, no balcony.
1 of 10
Last updated March 5 at 03:36am
1 Unit Available
3318 General Parkway
3318 General Pkwy, College Station, TX
1 Bedroom
$775
1267 sqft
Great 1 bedroom, 1 private bathroom available in this 3/3 Barracks end Unit. This unit is fully furnished except for your bedroom! This unit includes fridge, washer and dryer for your use.
Results within 1 mile of College Station
Verified
1 of 3
Last updated June 14 at 08:15pm
17 Units Available
Springs at University Drive Apartments
4050 Eastchester Dr, Bryan, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,049
821 sqft
Enjoy open floor plans and kitchen islands in a clean, well-landscaped environment. All apartments have private entrances and are pet-friendly with no exceptions. Attached and detached garages.
Verified
1 of 14
Last updated June 14 at 06:50pm
8 Units Available
Country Place
3902 College Main St, Bryan, TX
1 Bedroom
$645
599 sqft
Community offers 24-hour emergency maintenance, laundry centers, and convenient access to local amenities. Apartments offer ample cabinet space and energy efficient appliances. Great location close to Kyle Field and Tiki tan.
Verified
1 of 78
Last updated June 14 at 06:02pm
$
Traditions Golf Club Community
74 Units Available
8085 at Traditions
8000 Atlas Pear Drive, Bryan, TX
1 Bedroom
$929
726 sqft
Brand-new luxury apartment community in the heart of Research Valley. One-, two- and three-bedroom apartments with upgraded interiors, modern kitchens and oversized garden tubs. Swimming pool, fitness center and clubhouse.
Verified
1 of 15
Last updated June 14 at 06:59pm
45 Units Available
Presidio
3150 Finfeather Rd, Bryan, TX
1 Bedroom
$799
691 sqft
A comfortable place to call home, these apartments offer a 24-hour business center, high-speed internet, an over-sized hot tub and an outdoor movie theatre. Units are spacious and comfortable with plenty of storage.
Verified
1 of 15
Last updated June 14 at 06:51pm
$
19 Units Available
Hudson Trails
4150 Pendleton Dr, Bryan, TX
1 Bedroom
$925
773 sqft
Tiffany Park, Cinemark Movies and the Michaels shopping center are a short drive from this community. Apartments feature 9-foot ceilings, stainless steel appliances and extended patios. Gated community offers covered parking and 24-hour gym.
1 of 10
Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
1 Unit Available
309 Mobile Ave Apt 3
309 Mobile Avenue, Bryan, TX
1 Bedroom
$625
492 sqft
Adorable efficiency unit close to Texas A&M. Solid surface flooring, all appliances included: stackable washer/dryer, microwave, refrigerator, electric stove, dishwasher. Downstairs unit, pets OK! (RLNE4099652)
1 of 1
Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
1 Unit Available
3709 S College Ave
3709 South College Avenue, Bryan, TX
1 Bedroom
$800
Available 08/01/20 Great location! Five minutes from campus in an established neighborhood. Huge fenced in yard. (RLNE2415990)
1 of 7
Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
1 Unit Available
406 C Foch
406 Foch St, Bryan, TX
1 Bedroom
$550
432 sqft
1/1 condo in Northgate area - SUBLEASE NO DEPOSIT DOWN - 1 bed, 1 bath Condo unit for Lease in College Station, Northgate area, Walking Distance to Campus. Unit features solid surface countertops, open shared privacy fenced area that's shaded.
1 of 15
Last updated June 14 at 08:35pm
1 Unit Available
4407 College Main Street
4407 College Main Street, Bryan, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,450
500 sqft
AVAILABLE NOW! The Main @ College Main is an urban contemporary boutique development of eight units in two historic residences! Positioned four blocks from Texas A&M and the Northgate district.
1 of 6
Last updated June 14 at 08:35pm
1 Unit Available
4409 College Main Street
4409 College Main Street, Bryan, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,250
500 sqft
FALL 2020 PRE-LEASE! The Main @ College Main is an urban contemporary boutique development of eight units in two historic residences! Positioned four blocks from Texas A&M and the Northgate district.
1 of 12
Last updated June 14 at 08:50pm
Century Center Condos
1 Unit Available
4405 Carter Creek #5
4405 Carter Creek Pkwy, Bryan, TX
1 Bedroom
$550
740 sqft
AVAILABLE July 6th, 2020! Great 1 bed, 1 bath unit in April Court Condos with some bills included! This 2 story unit has over 740 square feet, comes with all kitchen appliances, ceiling fans, and has access to the community pool and community
1 of 8
Last updated June 14 at 08:50pm
1 Unit Available
702 Edgemore Drive
702 Edgemore Drive, Bryan, TX
1 Bedroom
$740
701 sqft
Sunny 128 unit multi-family home. All Pets Welcome, No Breed Or Weight Restrictions! Welcome To Super Quiet Living! Washer/Dryer in Each Unit. Cable/Internet included.
