apartments with pool
Last updated July 13 2020 at 1:29 PM
57 Apartments for rent in College Station, TX with pool


Last updated July 13 at 12:31pm
23 Units Available
Wolf Pen Creek District
Briarwood Apartments
1201 Harvey Rd, College Station, TX
1 Bedroom
$719
629 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$780
930 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Briarwood Apartments in College Station. View photos, descriptions and more!


Last updated July 13 at 12:34pm
7 Units Available
Wolf Pen Creek District
The Grand at 1501 - Plantation Oaks
1501 Harvey Rd, College Station, TX
Studio
$599
500 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$765
900 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at The Grand at 1501 - Plantation Oaks in College Station. View photos, descriptions and more!


Last updated July 13 at 12:37pm
$
95 Units Available
Ranch at Arrington
1650 Arrington Road, College Station, TX
1 Bedroom
$950
645 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,299
1050 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
1333 sqft
The Ranch at Arrington offers its residents an unprecedented level of accommodations. We are situated on 12 serene acres in south College Station and close to numerous shops, restaurants and many other conveniences.


Last updated July 13 at 12:45pm
18 Units Available
Wolf Pen Creek District
Pearl
505 Harvey Road, College Station, TX
Studio
$575
322 sqft
1 Bedroom
$680
662 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$735
923 sqft
Chock-full of amenities, these student apartments offer on-site resident life events, 24-hour maintenance, a large green-grass park, updated kitchens, plenty of storage and proximity to bus route 22, which runs directly to Texas A&M.


Last updated July 13 at 12:41pm
$
197 Units Available
Caprock Crossing
1545 Arrington Road, College Station, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,050
743 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,275
1008 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,725
1303 sqft
At Caprock Crossing, we're combining solid ranch style with an urban feel. Architectural sensibility melds comfort with active lifestyle.
1 of 21
Last updated July 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
435 Momma Bear Drive
435 Momma Bear Dr, College Station, TX
4 Bedrooms
$2,500
1748 sqft
Available 08/01/20 This luxurious Townhouse is FULLY furnished with: Beds, desks, furniture, end and night tables, bar stools, kitchen utensils, etc...
1 of 20
Last updated July 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
1230 Canyon Creek
1230 Canyon Creek Circle, College Station, TX
4 Bedrooms
$1,600
1650 sqft
1230 Canyon Creek Available 07/30/20 Beautiful home with recent updates close to TAMU! - This 4 bed, 2.
1 of 11
Last updated July 13 at 12:41pm
1 Unit Available
Crescent Pointe
1443 Buena Vista
1443 Buena Vista Drive, College Station, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1328 sqft
Beautiful luxury town home with extras! Rear entry off main street two car garage. Washing machine and dryer included in laundry room. Granite counter tops with stainless steel appliances. Private upstairs rooms with own en-suite bathrooms.
1 of 33
Last updated July 13 at 12:41pm
1 Unit Available
4203 Quartz Creek Court
4203 Quartz Creek Ct, College Station, TX
4 Bedrooms
$2,400
2655 sqft
*FRESH INTERIOR PAINT completed this past week.* Spacious 4 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, and bonus rooms that offer plentiful flexibility.
1 of 31
Last updated July 13 at 12:41pm
1 Unit Available
Castlegate Expansion
2501 Warkworth Lane
2501 Warkworth Lane, College Station, TX
4 Bedrooms
$2,300
1925 sqft
Live in highly desired Castlegate II with community features such as a stocked fishing pond, nature paths and near Spring Creek Elementary.
1 of 13
Last updated July 13 at 12:41pm
1 Unit Available
Southern Plantation
4011 Windswept Drive
4011 Windswept Drive, College Station, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1314 sqft
Right off HWY 6 and conveniently located in the desirable Shenandoah subdivision this property has full privileges to the community pool, tennis courts, and parks. This property is pet friendly and has a flexible move-in date.
1 of 2
Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
Carter's Grove
102 Forest Dr
102 Forest Dr, College Station, TX
3 Bedrooms
$550
1405 sqft
ALL BILLS PAID INCLUDING INTERNET! Furnished in the common areas. Room for rent - just bring your bedroom furniture. 2 rooms available! Well maintained featuring granite counter tops. Pool on property. Close to shopping and dining.
1 of 14
Last updated July 13 at 12:41pm
1 Unit Available
2907 Old Ironsides Drive
2907 Old Ironsides Drive, College Station, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,490
1267 sqft
Lowest Rent in Barracks.
1 of 12
Last updated July 13 at 12:41pm
1 Unit Available
3342 Lieutenant Ave.
3342 Lieutenant Avenue, College Station, TX
4 Bedrooms
$1,795
1778 sqft
AUGUST MOVE IN! These luxurious town-homes feature granite counter tops, stained concrete floors, vinyl windows and large bedrooms. Minutes away from Texas A&M, shopping, and dining.
1 of 7
Last updated July 13 at 12:41pm
1 Unit Available
Eastgate
1304 Walton Drive
1304 Walton Drive, College Station, TX
4 Bedrooms
$3,500
3110 sqft
Come view this incredible home & its additions & updates! The home was built in 1955, the addition was completed in 2013. There are 2 HVAC systems: 1 unit is 1 year old & the other is 5 years old.
1 of 16
Last updated July 13 at 12:41pm
1 Unit Available
3211 Papa Bear Drive
3211 Papa Bear Dr, College Station, TX
4 Bedrooms
$1,625
1748 sqft
Immaculate 4 bedroom, 4 bath townhome located in The Barracks. This unit features stained concrete downstairs and carpet in the bedrooms, granite countertops in a spacious kitchen with custom cabinets. Just 2 blocks from the shuttle route.
1 of 36
Last updated July 13 at 12:41pm
1 Unit Available
Crescent Pointe
3827 Silverthorne Lane
3827 Silver Thorne Lane, College Station, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,495
1285 sqft
Immaculate 2 bedroom, 2 bath townhome located in the much desired Summit Crossing neighborhood. This beautiful townhome features two bedrooms, granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances, walk-in closets, and a dog run with a sprinkler system.
1 of 14
Last updated July 13 at 12:41pm
1 Unit Available
3213 Papa Bear
3213 Papa Bear Dr, College Station, TX
4 Bedrooms
$1,800
1748 sqft
Neighborhood amenities include a swimming pool, nearby park and high speed internet service. In addition, HOA provides lawncare!
1 of 25
Last updated July 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
1240 Canyon Creek
1240 Canyon Creek Circle, College Station, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1510 sqft
1240 Canyon Creek - ALL PRE-LEASE 2020. Truly a MUST see recently renovated 3 bed 2.5 bath in Canyon Creek Townhomes.
1 of 13
Last updated July 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
3429 Papa Bear - 3429 Papa Bear.
3429 Papa Bear Dr, College Station, TX
4 Bedrooms
$2,000
The Best New Townhome Community in BCS! Available for IMMEDIATE Move In! - Available for lease from NOW until August!! This 4 bed 4.
1 of 20
Last updated July 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
4334 Dawn Lynn
4334 Dawn Lynn Drive, College Station, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1431 sqft
Mediterranean Style Townhome in South CS! - Step into luxury with this brand new designer Garden Home from New Vision Custom Home!!! Beautiful South College Station Townhomes featuring an all new Texas-Mediterranean Style elevation and floorplan
1 of 15
Last updated July 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
524 Forest Dr
524 Forest Dr, College Station, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1246 sqft
524 Forest Dr Available 08/08/20 Spacious 3 Bed, 3.5 Bath Condo in Great Community! - Spacious 3 bed, 3 1/2 bathroom condo featuring large bedrooms, walk in closets and personal bathrooms.
1 of 8
Last updated July 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
Carter's Grove
166 Forest Dr.
166 Forest Dr, College Station, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1492 sqft
166 Forest Dr. Available 08/07/20 Convenient Location! - Check out the Gateway Villas! Community Pool access and nearby shopping! (RLNE5848876)
1 of 8
Last updated July 13 at 08:41am
1 Unit Available
Southside
503 George Bush Dr W
503 George Bush Dr W, College Station, TX
1 Bedroom
$900
467 sqft
Looking to sublease my 1B/1B Towers Apartment at Park West in College Station! Lease Term: May 20 - August 20 (OR END OF JULY) - Walking distance to campus - 5 Bus stops on complex site - 50,000 ft^3 rooftop lounge and deck with private cabanas
