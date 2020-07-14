All apartments in College Station
Ranch at Arrington

1650 Arrington Road · (979) 401-2787
Rent Special
Up to TWO MONTHS FREE on select floorplans! Call us today!
Location

1650 Arrington Road, College Station, TX 77845

Price and availability

VERIFIED 6 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 01125 · Avail. now

$950

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 562 sqft

Unit 00917 · Avail. now

$950

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 562 sqft

Unit 00526 · Avail. now

$950

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 562 sqft

See 45+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 00522 · Avail. now

$1,299

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 967 sqft

Unit 00427 · Avail. now

$1,299

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 967 sqft

Unit 01128 · Avail. now

$1,299

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 967 sqft

See 43+ more

3 Bedrooms

Unit 00624 · Avail. now

$1,750

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1347 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Ranch at Arrington.

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
bathtub
ceiling fan
garbage disposal
granite counters
ice maker
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
conference room
clubhouse
coffee bar
fire pit
24hr gym
parking
pool
pool table
bbq/grill
internet access
trash valet
cats allowed
dogs allowed
accessible
pet friendly
game room
lobby
online portal
package receiving
The Ranch at Arrington offers its residents an unprecedented level of accommodations. We are situated on 12 serene acres in south College Station and close to numerous shops, restaurants and many other conveniences. The Ranch at Arrington is a gated, luxury community offering all of the comforts and luxuries of a big city with the charm and character of a small town. Community comforts include a resort-style swimming pool, sundeck, outdoor fireplace, 24-hour fitness facility, and a billiards room with large screen TVs. Individual luxuries include black appliance packages, plank flooring, designer carpet, crown molding, and much more. Experience the latest wireless technology WireStar offers encompassing your internet, home automation & property gate access systems.. Are you ready to experience your next level of luxury living? Then come and live the world of difference that The Ranch lifestyle can provide.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 6-13 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $75 per applicant; $100 - joint application fee
Deposit: $300 Move In Fee in lieu of Security Deposit
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $300
limit: 2
rent: $25 per pet
Dogs
fee: $300
rent: $25
restrictions: Breed Restrictions
Cats
fee: $300
rent: $25
Parking Details: Parking Lot. Surface lot, assigned: $45/month. Assigned covered parking is available for a fee. Open parking is at no additional cost.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Ranch at Arrington have any available units?
Ranch at Arrington has 95 units available starting at $950 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does Ranch at Arrington have?
Some of Ranch at Arrington's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Ranch at Arrington currently offering any rent specials?
Ranch at Arrington is offering the following rent specials: Up to TWO MONTHS FREE on select floorplans! Call us today!
Is Ranch at Arrington pet-friendly?
Yes, Ranch at Arrington is pet friendly.
Does Ranch at Arrington offer parking?
Yes, Ranch at Arrington offers parking.
Does Ranch at Arrington have units with washers and dryers?
No, Ranch at Arrington does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Ranch at Arrington have a pool?
Yes, Ranch at Arrington has a pool.
Does Ranch at Arrington have accessible units?
Yes, Ranch at Arrington has accessible units.
Does Ranch at Arrington have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Ranch at Arrington has units with dishwashers.
Does Ranch at Arrington have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Ranch at Arrington has units with air conditioning.
