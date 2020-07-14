Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet fireplace air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors patio / balcony bathtub ceiling fan garbage disposal granite counters ice maker microwave oven range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities conference room clubhouse coffee bar fire pit 24hr gym parking pool pool table bbq/grill internet access trash valet cats allowed dogs allowed accessible pet friendly game room lobby online portal package receiving

The Ranch at Arrington offers its residents an unprecedented level of accommodations. We are situated on 12 serene acres in south College Station and close to numerous shops, restaurants and many other conveniences. The Ranch at Arrington is a gated, luxury community offering all of the comforts and luxuries of a big city with the charm and character of a small town. Community comforts include a resort-style swimming pool, sundeck, outdoor fireplace, 24-hour fitness facility, and a billiards room with large screen TVs. Individual luxuries include black appliance packages, plank flooring, designer carpet, crown molding, and much more. Experience the latest wireless technology WireStar offers encompassing your internet, home automation & property gate access systems.. Are you ready to experience your next level of luxury living? Then come and live the world of difference that The Ranch lifestyle can provide.