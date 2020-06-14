Apartment List
Last updated June 14 2020 at 2:35 AM

22 Furnished Apartments for rent in College Station, TX

Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 14 at 02:16am
$
213 Units Available
Caprock Crossing
1545 Arrington Road, College Station, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,050
743 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,225
1008 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,725
1303 sqft
At Caprock Crossing, we're combining solid ranch style with an urban feel. Architectural sensibility melds comfort with active lifestyle.

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 02:06am
Crescent Pointe
1 Unit Available
1448 Crescent Ridge Drive
1448 Crescent Ridge Dr, College Station, TX
4 Bedrooms
$1,800
1851 sqft
This beautiful furnished 4 bedrooms, 3 1/2 bathroom townhouse has a large living room area with easy access to a private fenced landscaped patio. In the patio area is a beautiful full peach tree with lots of peaches.

1 of 50

Last updated June 14 at 02:06am
Southside
1 Unit Available
201 Montclair
201 Montclair Avenue, College Station, TX
6 Bedrooms
$5,595
3671 sqft
NOW AVAILABLE: PRE-LEASE FOR FALL 2021. Custom built Craftsman in the ultimate location located directly across from Kyle Field on George Bush Dr. in the Southside Historic District.

1 of 21

Last updated June 14 at 02:06am
1 Unit Available
3313 Keefer Loop
3313 Keefer Loop, College Station, TX
4 Bedrooms
$1,950
1771 sqft
4 bedroom 3 bath home in the heart of College Station and close to A&M campus in Williams Gate. This 3 way split floor plan features granite counter tops, custom cabinets, walk in pantry, over sized master with two walk in closets.

1 of 23

Last updated June 14 at 02:06am
1 Unit Available
435 Momma Bear Drive
435 Momma Bear Dr, College Station, TX
4 Bedrooms
$2,500
1748 sqft
This luxurious Townhouse is FULLY furnished with: Beds, desks, furniture, end and night tables, bar stools, kitchen utensils, etc...

1 of 12

Last updated June 14 at 02:06am
Southside
1 Unit Available
308 Pershing
308 Pershing Avenue, College Station, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1276 sqft
Located in the heart of College Station's Southside historic district, and less than 2 blocks to TAMU campus.

1 of 13

Last updated June 14 at 02:06am
1 Unit Available
1806 Woodsman Drive
1806 Woodsman Drive, College Station, TX
3 Bedrooms
$850
1100 sqft
FULLY FURNISHED!!!!Beautifully Updated 3 bedroom, 2 bath unit just a bike ride to Kyle Field and TAMU! This unit features a kitchen with a separate dining area, large bedrooms, plus spacious bathrooms. Upstairs unit!!!

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 02:06am
1 Unit Available
1318 Wilshire Court
1318 Wilshire Court, College Station, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
2108 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
LUXURY & ADORABLE describe this short term FURNISHED rental and it offers ALL UTILITIES included (electric, water, gas, TV, Internet, lawn care etc). Backyard patio is a DREAM.

1 of 22

Last updated June 14 at 02:06am
Eastgate
1 Unit Available
1003 Dominik
1003 Dominik Drive, College Station, TX
4 Bedrooms
$2,900
2150 sqft
Absolute one-of-a-kind 4 bed/4 bath rental property in the much-desired Eastgate neighborhood!This house is located across the street from sorority row, super close to the Texas A&M campus, and within walking distance of the bus route.

1 of 26

Last updated June 14 at 02:06am
Pebble Creek
1 Unit Available
5115 Bellerive Bend Drive
5115 Bellerive Bend Drive, College Station, TX
4 Bedrooms
$3,000
2776 sqft
Come see this WONDERFUL 4 bed, 2.5 bath home nestled in the well-established Pebble Creek neighborhood.

1 of 14

Last updated June 14 at 02:06am
1 Unit Available
1253 Canyon Creek
1253 Canyon Creek Circle, College Station, TX
3 Bedrooms
$675
1510 sqft
ALL BILLS PAID AND FULLY FURNISHED for only 675.00 per room per month !!! There are two rooms for rent in this 3 bedroom town house. Utilities, basic cable and internet are included in the rent.

1 of 52

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Pebble Creek
1 Unit Available
1107 Royal Adelade Drive
1107 Royal Adelade Loop, College Station, TX
4 Bedrooms
$5,500
4682 sqft
Gorgeous Designer Home in Pebble Creek - This exquisite two story 4 bed/4.

1 of 2

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
Carter's Grove
1 Unit Available
102 Forest Dr
102 Forest Dr, College Station, TX
3 Bedrooms
$550
1405 sqft
ALL BILLS PAID INCLUDING INTERNET! Furnished in the common areas. Room for rent - just bring your bedroom furniture. 2 rooms available! Well maintained featuring granite counter tops. Pool on property. Close to shopping and dining.

1 of 4

Last updated June 13 at 08:32am
Northgate
1 Unit Available
Rise at Northgate
717 University Drive, College Station, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,495
561 sqft
The Rise at Northgate Sublease! Sublease available 8/8/2020 - 7/24/2021 for $1495/month. Only a 5 min walk to Zachry and very close to Northgate! A1 floorplan, Aerial Standard Bedroom on the 14th floor, no balcony.

1 of 10

Last updated March 5 at 03:36am
1 Unit Available
3318 General Parkway
3318 General Pkwy, College Station, TX
1 Bedroom
$775
1267 sqft
Great 1 bedroom, 1 private bathroom available in this 3/3 Barracks end Unit. This unit is fully furnished except for your bedroom! This unit includes fridge, washer and dryer for your use.
Results within 1 mile of College Station
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 14 at 01:17am
$
26 Units Available
The Element at University Park
4475 Carter Creek Pkwy, Bryan, TX
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$550
695 sqft
Virtual/Facetime Tours Offered! Call for details. The Element at University Park will spoil you with resort-style amenities, including a pavilion with outdoor ping pong and beautiful landscaping throughout.
Verified

1 of 78

Last updated June 14 at 01:05am
$
Traditions Golf Club Community
74 Units Available
8085 at Traditions
8000 Atlas Pear Drive, Bryan, TX
1 Bedroom
$929
726 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,159
1130 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,574
1380 sqft
Brand-new luxury apartment community in the heart of Research Valley. One-, two- and three-bedroom apartments with upgraded interiors, modern kitchens and oversized garden tubs. Swimming pool, fitness center and clubhouse.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
45 Units Available
Presidio
3150 Finfeather Rd, Bryan, TX
1 Bedroom
$799
691 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$507
966 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,189
810 sqft
A comfortable place to call home, these apartments offer a 24-hour business center, high-speed internet, an over-sized hot tub and an outdoor movie theatre. Units are spacious and comfortable with plenty of storage.

1 of 10

Last updated April 7 at 10:59am
1 Unit Available
817 Yegua St
817 Yegua Street, Bryan, TX
1 Bedroom
$700
700 sqft
Available 08/01/20 LIVE ALONE! SPACIOUS 1 BED PROPERTIES WITH BACKYARD Location: 3 minutes to campus!! Close to TAMU and Vet school; off Agronomy road down the street from TAMU general admissions building.
Results within 5 miles of College Station

1 of 31

Last updated June 14 at 02:06am
1 Unit Available
4398 Roans Chapel Road
4398 Roans Chapel Road, Brazos County, TX
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
2019 sqft
AVAILABLE NOW! Beautiful & spacious 3 bedroom , 2 bath home located on 3 acres! The home comes partially furnished with items like a living room tv & sound bar, living room sofa, master bed frame and all appliances.

1 of 35

Last updated June 14 at 02:06am
Wonderland
1 Unit Available
807 East 24th Street
807 East 24th Street, Bryan, TX
4 Bedrooms
$2,500
3300 sqft
This 1906 Victorian home is located near downtown Bryan and is only a short drive to Texas A&M University (6 miles to Kyle Field). The homes is being offered as a corporate furnished rental and will offer short term rental as well.
Results within 10 miles of College Station

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
11357 Oak Lake Rd
11357 Oak Lake Road, Brazos County, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
855 sqft
11357 Oak Lake Rd Available 08/20/20 Come enjoy the privacy of this beautiful cabin! - Available for sub-lease!! Beautiful cabin nestled away from the hustle and bustle, yet only minutes from town! Enjoy a quiet lifestyle in this fully furnished 2/2.

