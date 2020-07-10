Apartment List
Last updated July 10 2020 at 10:36 PM

106 Apartments for rent in College Station, TX with washer-dryer

Verified

1 of 24

Last updated July 10 at 10:31pm
$
200 Units Available
Caprock Crossing
1545 Arrington Road, College Station, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,050
743 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,275
1008 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,725
1303 sqft
At Caprock Crossing, we're combining solid ranch style with an urban feel. Architectural sensibility melds comfort with active lifestyle.

1 of 12

Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Eastgate
714 Wellesley Ct C
714 Wellesley Ct, College Station, TX
2 Bedrooms
$975
948 sqft
714 WELLESLEY CT UNIT C - Property Id: 56176 Beautifully Remodeled 2 bedroom 2 bath unit. New kitchen, new appliances, brand new luxury walk in shower and bathrooms. New hardwood Flooring and paint throughout whole home.

1 of 17

Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Castlegate
2383 Kendal Green Cir
2383 Kendall Green Circle, College Station, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
Available 09/01/20 Kendal Green - Property Id: 310003 This three bedroom two bathroom house in Castlegage is in walking distance to park and to walking/biking trail to Forest Ridge Elementary.

1 of 3

Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
South Knoll
1401 Medina Dr
1401 Medina Drive, College Station, TX
4 Bedrooms
$1,800
1778 sqft
Available 08/01/20 Available for Fall 2020! This 4 bed 2 bath house has a 2-car garage and backs up to a park. Look out the dining room windows to see the lake and some ducks! The bedrooms are large with spacious closets.

1 of 21

Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
435 Momma Bear Drive
435 Momma Bear Dr, College Station, TX
4 Bedrooms
$2,500
1748 sqft
Available 08/01/20 This luxurious Townhouse is FULLY furnished with: Beds, desks, furniture, end and night tables, bar stools, kitchen utensils, etc...

1 of 10

Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Southwood Valley
908 Navarro Dr
908 Navarro Drive, College Station, TX
2 Bedrooms
$845
952 sqft
910 Available 07/24/20 Nice 2 bedroom 1 bathroom 950 square foot duplex, Convenient to shopping and restaurants and only minutes to campus. Washer and Dryer Included! Ceramic Tiles thru out (RLNE5587293)

1 of 13

Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Eastgate
1314 Milner Dr
1314 Milner Drive, College Station, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,295
1583 sqft
Available 07/15/20 Great location - close to Texas A&M! Main house has 2 bedrooms, 1 bathroom and additional room that can easily be used as a study, game room, etc.

1 of 16

Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
1211 Flying Ace Circle
1211 Flying Ace Circle, College Station, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
2097 sqft
1211 Flying Ace Circle Available 08/05/20 Live where you play! Duplexes with turnouts - WELL-MAINTAINED HOME IN SOUTH CS WITH HORSE BARN.

1 of 52

Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Pebble Creek
1107 Royal Adelade Drive
1107 Royal Adelade Loop, College Station, TX
4 Bedrooms
$5,500
4682 sqft
Gorgeous Designer Home in Pebble Creek - This exquisite two story 4 bed/4.

1 of 25

Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Edelweiss
3315 Von Trapp
3315 Von Trapp Lane, College Station, TX
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$1,950
2081 sqft
3315 Von Trapp Available 08/01/20 3315 Von Trapp - A beautiful 4 bedroom, 2 bath home on a corner lot in Edelweiss Estates subdivision! The home features beautiful wood floors when you walk in and the tile in all of the wet areas.

1 of 17

Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
2004 Legacy Ln
2004 Legacy Lane, College Station, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,195
1340 sqft
$100.00 off first month rent! LIMITED TIME! Beautiful updated three bedroom, two bath duplexes on Legacy Lane off Holleman. $1,195.00 a month. Assigned parking right outside your front door.

1 of 8

Last updated July 10 at 11:44pm
1 Unit Available
Crescent Pointe
3800 Silverthorne Lane
3800 Silver Thorne Lane, College Station, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1178 sqft
Available for Summer / Fall 2020! Gorgeous 2/2.5 townhouse in Summit Crossing, that has been well maintained. Complete with washer, dryer, and stainless appliances.

1 of 25

Last updated July 10 at 11:44pm
1 Unit Available
Northgate
502 1st Street
502 1st Street, College Station, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,250
910 sqft
Completely Remodeled! This beautiful and large one bedroom one bathroom unit features include, beautiful quartz countertops, stylish cabinets, stainless steel appliances, gas stove/oven, massive walk-in closet the size of an extra bedroom, wood tile

1 of 50

Last updated July 10 at 11:44pm
1 Unit Available
Southside
201 Montclair
201 Montclair Avenue, College Station, TX
6 Bedrooms
$5,495
3671 sqft
NOW AVAILABLE: PRE-LEASE FOR FALL 2021. Custom built Craftsman in the ultimate location located directly across from Kyle Field on George Bush Dr. in the Southside Historic District.

1 of 8

Last updated July 10 at 11:44pm
1 Unit Available
Crescent Pointe
1491 Buena Vista
1491 Buena Vista Drive, College Station, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,675
1646 sqft
Great 3/2 rental with almost no exterior maintenance needed! Complete with stainless fridge, washer and dryer. Two car garage. Master bed/bath downstairs. Master has double vanity, tiled walk-in shower.

1 of 11

Last updated July 10 at 11:44pm
1 Unit Available
2491 Horse Shoe Drive
2491 Horse Shoe Drive, College Station, TX
4 Bedrooms
$1,550
1736 sqft
Student living doesn't get better than this!! Like new 4 bedroom/3 bath home in popular Horse Haven Estates.

1 of 22

Last updated July 10 at 11:44pm
1 Unit Available
Steeplechase
2405 Antelope Lane
2405 Antelope Lane, College Station, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1300 sqft
Single Family HOUSE on the Bus Route AVAILABLE 8/1/2020! This 3 Bed, 2 Bath home features 1300sf with a split-bedroom, open concept floor plan, and covered porch with a large backyard.

1 of 16

Last updated July 10 at 11:44pm
1 Unit Available
2931 Mclaren Drive
2931 Mclaren Dr, College Station, TX
4 Bedrooms
$1,800
1713 sqft
FULLY FURNISHED and DECORATED, 4 bedroom/4 bath home only minutes from the Texas A&M campus! Kitchen boasts granite counters, dark cabinetry, black appliances and tile flooring. Breakfast area opens to spacious living with laminate wood.

1 of 19

Last updated July 10 at 11:44pm
1 Unit Available
4115 Mcfarland Drive
4115 Mcfarland Dr, College Station, TX
4 Bedrooms
$1,750
1710 sqft
SPACIOUS, WELL-MAINTAINED 4 bedroom, 4 bathroom house just minutes away from Texas A&M University and includes a BRAND NEW A/C & NEW WATER HEATER! Every bedroom includes the privacy of its own bath! The home features a large, open concept and

1 of 6

Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Southwood Valley
612 W Ridge Dr
612 West Ridge Drive, College Station, TX
2 Bedrooms
$795
976 sqft
614 Available 07/28/20 Nice 2 bedroom 1 bathroom 950 square foot duplex, Convenient to shopping and restaurants and only minutes to campus. Washer and Dryer Included! (RLNE5587309)

1 of 38

Last updated July 9 at 07:29am
1 Unit Available
6904 Appomattox Dr
6904 Appomattox Drive, College Station, TX
4 Bedrooms
$1,850
1931 sqft
AVAILABLE FOR JULY MOVE IN!! HALF OFF 1st FULL MONTH'S RENT! Only minutes from TAMU, shopping, dining, and entertainment.

1 of 2

Last updated July 9 at 07:29am
1 Unit Available
Carter's Grove
102 Forest Dr
102 Forest Dr, College Station, TX
3 Bedrooms
$550
1405 sqft
ALL BILLS PAID INCLUDING INTERNET! Furnished in the common areas. Room for rent - just bring your bedroom furniture. 2 rooms available! Well maintained featuring granite counter tops. Pool on property. Close to shopping and dining.

1 of 27

Last updated July 9 at 07:29am
1 Unit Available
Eastgate
609 Peyton St
609 Peyton Street, College Station, TX
5 Bedrooms
$2,450
2056 sqft
AVAILABLE FOR A JULY 2020 MOVE IN! 1/2 OFF FIRST FULL MONTH'S RENT! Just 3 blocks from Texas A&M campus. Huge vaulted ceilings in the living/dining area with an open kitchen area with large bartop/island.

1 of 28

Last updated July 9 at 07:29am
1 Unit Available
604 Corregidor Dr
604 Corregidor Dr, College Station, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
1246 sqft
AVAILABLE IN AUGUST! Beautiful 3 bedroom 3 bath duplex within walking distance of the A&M bus route and just 1 mile from Kyle Field! Spacious bedrooms with large walk in closets. Ample parking located in rear. Washer and dryer are included.

