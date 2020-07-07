All apartments in Bedford
3205 Princess Street
Last updated June 25 2020 at 9:38 PM

3205 Princess Street

3205 Princess Street · No Longer Available
Location

3205 Princess Street, Bedford, TX 76021

Amenities

Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
*If you see this home listed at a lower price, it is a scam. Please refer to MLS or our website for accurate description and features.* No appointment needed, self-show anytime!
Charming 3 bed, 2 bath, 1,689 sq ft home in Bedford! Spacious living room with wood floors and fireplace! Open kitchen concept with updated counters. Master suite with attached bathroom. Spacious backyard, great for family gatherings! Pets accepted on a case by case basis. Additional admin fees apply. Schedule your showing today!

Please report any fraudulent listings.
BEWARE OF SCAMS
WE DO NOT LIST PROPERTIES ON THE FOLLOWING SITES:
5 MILES
LETGO
CRAIGSLIST
OFFER UP
FACEBOOK
WE MONITOR ACTIVITIES ON OUR PROPERTIES ON A REGULAR BASIS
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3205 Princess Street have any available units?
3205 Princess Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bedford, TX.
How much is rent in Bedford, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Bedford Rent Report.
What amenities does 3205 Princess Street have?
Some of 3205 Princess Street's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3205 Princess Street currently offering any rent specials?
3205 Princess Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3205 Princess Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 3205 Princess Street is pet friendly.
Does 3205 Princess Street offer parking?
No, 3205 Princess Street does not offer parking.
Does 3205 Princess Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3205 Princess Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3205 Princess Street have a pool?
No, 3205 Princess Street does not have a pool.
Does 3205 Princess Street have accessible units?
No, 3205 Princess Street does not have accessible units.
Does 3205 Princess Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 3205 Princess Street does not have units with dishwashers.

