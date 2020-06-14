Apartment List
/
TX
/
bedford
/
apartments with gym
Last updated June 14 2020 at 12:40 PM

108 Apartments for rent in Bedford, TX with gym

Apartment complexes with a gym offer a valuable amenity to Bedford renters looking to get fit and slash their gym membership. However, not all gyms are the same. Make a list of... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 12:41pm
Bedford Meadows
17 Units Available
Pecan Creek
2500 Central Dr, Bedford, TX
1 Bedroom
$898
663 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
868 sqft
Pecan Creek offers urban living with a suburban feel. This pet-friendly community is close to all the cultural attractions of the Mid-Cities, Dallas and Fort Worth.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 12:14pm
19 Units Available
Reserve at Central Park
2300 Central Park Blvd, Bedford, TX
1 Bedroom
$900
632 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
915 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Reserve at Central Park in Bedford. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 44

Last updated June 14 at 12:34pm
$
HEB 4
5 Units Available
Morgan
1611 Oak Creek Ln, Bedford, TX
1 Bedroom
$945
790 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,245
1034 sqft
Offering two-bedroom floor plans that are dog- and cat-friendly, this complex is situated in a quiet, secluded area of the city, and offers stainless steel appliances and wood-style flooring.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 12:16pm
9 Units Available
Point Loma Woods
1300 Shady Ln, Bedford, TX
1 Bedroom
$863
545 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,162
1023 sqft
Relaxing apartment complex in Bedford, close to Dallas-Fort Worth Airport and the Texas 183 TEXpress. Apartments feature stylish wood flooring and accent walls. Amenities on site include water-scaped pools, clubroom and fitness center.
Verified

1 of 50

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
10 Units Available
Arbors on Forest Ridge
2200 Forest Ridge Dr, Bedford, TX
1 Bedroom
$852
732 sqft
Featuring one-bedroom floor plans exclusively, Arbors on Forest Ridge is Bedford's undiscovered gem. Built-in bookshelves and intrusion alarms, plus amenities like covered parking and a pool charm residents. Just north of Bedford Freeway.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
54 Units Available
The Logan
1400 Sierra Springs Dr, Bedford, TX
1 Bedroom
$895
665 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,195
978 sqft
Active living with 24-hour fitness center, tennis and basketball courts. Walk-in closets with all floor plans. Fast access to Highway 121/Airport Freeway.
Verified

1 of 44

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
9 Units Available
Huntington Glen Apartments
2900 Harwood Rd, Bedford, TX
1 Bedroom
$834
649 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,175
970 sqft
Walking paths, gazebo, grill areas. Resort-style pool with tiled water wall. Community social events. Spacious homes with generous closet space. Less than a mile to Highway 121.
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
12 Units Available
Summerstone Apartment Homes
2301 L Don Dodson Dr, Bedford, TX
1 Bedroom
$910
690 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,135
1016 sqft
Recently upgraded apartments with fully equipped kitchens and ceiling fans. Community features two pools, covered parking, and a fitness studio. Easy access to Highway 183. Walk or run at nearby Bedford Trails Linear Park.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
Bedford Meadows
59 Units Available
Canopy on Central
2700 Central Dr, Bedford, TX
1 Bedroom
$860
643 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,085
921 sqft
Five pools with resort-inspired waterscaping. Extensive courtyards with grassy picnic areas, park-like landscaping and mature trees. White or wood cabinetry, and choice of accent wall color. One mile to Highway 121/183.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
Creek View
37 Units Available
Colonial Village at Shoal Creek
2500 Central Park Blvd, Bedford, TX
1 Bedroom
$878
788 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,128
1072 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,583
1362 sqft
Elegant, home-style apartments located in the Mid-Cities. Gourmet kitchens, picture windows, luxurious walk-in closets and other fine finishes. Convenient access to Highway 183 for easy commuting.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
$
8 Units Available
Copper Hill
3000 Bedford Rd, Bedford, TX
1 Bedroom
$828
682 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,115
982 sqft
With a location that can't be beat - DFW Airport, TX-121 and 183 are just minutes away - Copper Hill is a dream come true. Socialize in this pet-friendly community at the basketball court, pool or racquetball court.
Verified

1 of 7

Last updated June 14 at 12:23pm
$
Parkview Bedford
13 Units Available
The Arbors of Central Park
2701 Parkview Ln, Bedford, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,134
955 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,609
1104 sqft
These stylish apartments enjoy easy access to Highway 121 and the nearby DFW Airport. Luxury townhouse-style rooms feature private balconies, vanity lighting, and spacious closets. Community amenities include swimming pool and fitness center.
Verified

1 of 46

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
1 Unit Available
The Brownstone Lofts & Townhomes
400 Pecan Bend Dr, Bedford, TX
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,130
1060 sqft
Located near DFW Airport and area freeways. On-site amenities include clubhouse, curbside trash pickup, and pool. Homes feature new appliances, granite-styled countertops, and washers and dryers.
Verified

1 of 36

Last updated June 14 at 12:23pm
$
7 Units Available
Amherst
1121 Amherst Dr, Bedford, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,270
757 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,330
1009 sqft
Escape to Amherst Apartments in Bedford, Texas. Our enchanting one and two bedroom homes offer five unique floor plans design to provide your family with a nostalgic atmosphere, reminiscent of nobler times.
Verified

1 of 32

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
$
25 Units Available
The Cottages at Bedford
2000 Park Place Blvd, Bedford, TX
1 Bedroom
$850
613 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,180
948 sqft
Cottages at Bedford Apartments offers a combination of Comfort, Style, and Convenience! The Cottages at Bedford is located at 2000 Park Place Blvd, Bedford, TX 76021.
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated June 14 at 06:43am
23 Units Available
Kensington Station Apartment Homes
2401 L Don Dodson Dr, Bedford, TX
1 Bedroom
$834
565 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,179
931 sqft
Pet-friendly apartment in mid-city with ceiling fans, custom cabinets and private patio/balcony. Clubhouse lounge, business center and fitness center. Located close to Highway 183 and 121 and the Texpress Tollway.
Verified

1 of 52

Last updated June 14 at 12:04pm
38 Units Available
Windmill Terrace
2200 Murphy Dr, Bedford, TX
1 Bedroom
$850
571 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,095
874 sqft
Nestled in the heart of beautiful Bedford, Texas, Windmill Terrace welcomes you to the upscale lifestyle you have always dreamed about.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
$
5 Units Available
Bedford Oaks
1400 Shady Ln, Bedford, TX
1 Bedroom
$850
578 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,110
887 sqft
Within Bedford prime location, you have discovered a private community designed especially for people who desire a neighborhood lifestyle.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 12:32pm
15 Units Available
Cantebria Crossing
1950 Oak Creek Ln, Bedford, TX
1 Bedroom
$975
607 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,339
966 sqft
Tranquil apartment community located near the Airport Freeway and just 15 minutes from the DFW Airport. Units feature washer/dryer, dishwasher, walk-in closets and open floor plans. Beautifully landscaped grounds.
Results within 1 mile of Bedford
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
$
46 Units Available
The Domain at Founders Parc
880 W Euless Blvd, Euless, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,270
826 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,775
1182 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,365
1448 sqft
Call for an appointment today! Your new home awaits. (817) 898-5072
Verified

1 of 3

Last updated June 14 at 06:12am
$
16 Units Available
Valley Oaks
101 E Pipeline Rd, Hurst, TX
1 Bedroom
$831
699 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$943
968 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,656
1296 sqft
Spacious floorplans near the Mid Cities area. On-site fitness center, club house, kids park and large pool. Balconies in apartments. Washer and dryer hookups available.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
17 Units Available
Monticello by the Vineyard
2500 State Highway 121, Euless, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,328
805 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,429
1120 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,675
1398 sqft
Units with quartz countertops, hardwood-style flooring and W/D hookup. Luxury community has resort-style pool and barbecue grills, as well as planned resident events. Located conveniently off State Highway 21 in Euless.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
11 Units Available
Kensington by the Vineyard
2400 State Highway 121, Euless, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,253
706 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,472
1007 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Located along Highway 121 and close to Gateway Boulevard. Modern apartments feature stainless steel kitchen appliances, hardwood floors and a fireplace. Community offers a pool, tennis court and concierge service.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
33 Units Available
Trinity Union
2100 Heritage Ave, Euless, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,257
814 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,811
1241 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,412
1404 sqft
Luxury apartment living meets a true community experience at Trinity Union. Mingle with neighbors at our community events or host your own get-together at our demonstration kitchen or one of our lounges.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with gym in Bedford, TX

Apartment complexes with a gym offer a valuable amenity to Bedford renters looking to get fit and slash their gym membership. However, not all gyms are the same.

Make a list of your must-haves in a gym setting. Ask about the variety and age of any cardio machines. Also ask about any weight training equipment and free weights.

Consider the spaciousness of the workout area. Some apartment gyms are small. Those can create tension with tenants looking to squeeze in a workout before or after work.

If you enjoy circuit training, make sure there’s enough space to spread out and get in the workout you want.

Cleanliness is also crucial to an apartment gym experience. During your apartment tour, carefully inspect the fitness area to check for cleanliness and any extra perks. Also consider the potential savings if you can cancel a gym membership!

Towels, an attendant, flat-screen TVs, and a locked door for exclusive tenants access can all add value to your apartment gym experience.

