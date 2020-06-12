Apartment List
Last updated June 12 2020 at 9:14 AM

112 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Apartments for rent in Bedford, TX

Last updated June 12 at 06:45am
$
HEB 4
5 Units Available
Morgan
1611 Oak Creek Ln, Bedford, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,245
1034 sqft
Offering two-bedroom floor plans that are dog- and cat-friendly, this complex is situated in a quiet, secluded area of the city, and offers stainless steel appliances and wood-style flooring.
Last updated June 12 at 06:31am
19 Units Available
Reserve at Central Park
2300 Central Park Blvd, Bedford, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
915 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Reserve at Central Park in Bedford. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated June 12 at 06:19am
Bedford Meadows
17 Units Available
Pecan Creek
2500 Central Dr, Bedford, TX
2 Bedrooms
$978
868 sqft
Pecan Creek offers urban living with a suburban feel. This pet-friendly community is close to all the cultural attractions of the Mid-Cities, Dallas and Fort Worth.
Last updated June 12 at 06:20am
8 Units Available
Point Loma Woods
1300 Shady Ln, Bedford, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,162
1023 sqft
Relaxing apartment complex in Bedford, close to Dallas-Fort Worth Airport and the Texas 183 TEXpress. Apartments feature stylish wood flooring and accent walls. Amenities on site include water-scaped pools, clubroom and fitness center.
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
12 Units Available
Summerstone Apartment Homes
2301 L Don Dodson Dr, Bedford, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,145
1016 sqft
Recently upgraded apartments with fully equipped kitchens and ceiling fans. Community features two pools, covered parking, and a fitness studio. Easy access to Highway 183. Walk or run at nearby Bedford Trails Linear Park.
Last updated June 12 at 06:20am
15 Units Available
3001 Crystal Springs
3001 Crystal Springs, Bedford, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,175
933 sqft
Recently upgraded, our apartment residences are designed with you in mind. Live the way youve always wanted without compromising style or quality. Beautifully upgraded interiors with elaborate exterior amenities.
Last updated June 12 at 06:12am
52 Units Available
The Logan
1400 Sierra Springs Dr, Bedford, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,195
978 sqft
Active living with 24-hour fitness center, tennis and basketball courts. Walk-in closets with all floor plans. Fast access to Highway 121/Airport Freeway.
Last updated June 12 at 06:40am
39 Units Available
Windmill Terrace
2200 Murphy Dr, Bedford, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,095
874 sqft
Nestled in the heart of beautiful Bedford, Texas, Windmill Terrace welcomes you to the upscale lifestyle you have always dreamed about.
Last updated June 12 at 06:12am
Bedford Meadows
58 Units Available
Canopy on Central
2700 Central Dr, Bedford, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,085
921 sqft
Five pools with resort-inspired waterscaping. Extensive courtyards with grassy picnic areas, park-like landscaping and mature trees. White or wood cabinetry, and choice of accent wall color. One mile to Highway 121/183.
Last updated June 12 at 06:11am
$
Parkview Bedford
14 Units Available
The Arbors of Central Park
2701 Parkview Ln, Bedford, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,001
955 sqft
These stylish apartments enjoy easy access to Highway 121 and the nearby DFW Airport. Luxury townhouse-style rooms feature private balconies, vanity lighting, and spacious closets. Community amenities include swimming pool and fitness center.
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
Creek View
40 Units Available
Colonial Village at Shoal Creek
2500 Central Park Blvd, Bedford, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,123
1072 sqft
Elegant, home-style apartments located in the Mid-Cities. Gourmet kitchens, picture windows, luxurious walk-in closets and other fine finishes. Convenient access to Highway 183 for easy commuting.
Last updated June 12 at 06:12am
$
24 Units Available
The Cottages at Bedford
2000 Park Place Blvd, Bedford, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,180
948 sqft
Cottages at Bedford Apartments offers a combination of Comfort, Style, and Convenience! The Cottages at Bedford is located at 2000 Park Place Blvd, Bedford, TX 76021.
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
8 Units Available
Huntington Glen Apartments
2900 Harwood Rd, Bedford, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,187
970 sqft
Walking paths, gazebo, grill areas. Resort-style pool with tiled water wall. Community social events. Spacious homes with generous closet space. Less than a mile to Highway 121.
Last updated June 11 at 07:33pm
3 Units Available
Forest Park Apartments
1552 Forest Park Cir, Bedford, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,169
862 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Forest Park Apartments in Bedford. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated June 12 at 06:11am
$
6 Units Available
Amherst
1121 Amherst Dr, Bedford, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,330
1009 sqft
Escape to Amherst Apartments in Bedford, Texas. Our enchanting one and two bedroom homes offer five unique floor plans design to provide your family with a nostalgic atmosphere, reminiscent of nobler times.
Last updated June 12 at 06:04am
23 Units Available
Kensington Station Apartment Homes
2401 L Don Dodson Dr, Bedford, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,179
931 sqft
Pet-friendly apartment in mid-city with ceiling fans, custom cabinets and private patio/balcony. Clubhouse lounge, business center and fitness center. Located close to Highway 183 and 121 and the Texpress Tollway.
Last updated June 12 at 06:11am
15 Units Available
Cantebria Crossing
1950 Oak Creek Ln, Bedford, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,339
966 sqft
Tranquil apartment community located near the Airport Freeway and just 15 minutes from the DFW Airport. Units feature washer/dryer, dishwasher, walk-in closets and open floor plans. Beautifully landscaped grounds.
Results within 1 mile of Bedford
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
$
46 Units Available
The Domain at Founders Parc
880 W Euless Blvd, Euless, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,775
1182 sqft
Call for an appointment today! Your new home awaits. (817) 898-5072
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
16 Units Available
Monticello by the Vineyard
2500 State Highway 121, Euless, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,441
1120 sqft
Units with quartz countertops, hardwood-style flooring and W/D hookup. Luxury community has resort-style pool and barbecue grills, as well as planned resident events. Located conveniently off State Highway 21 in Euless.
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
11 Units Available
Kensington by the Vineyard
2400 State Highway 121, Euless, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,477
1007 sqft
Located along Highway 121 and close to Gateway Boulevard. Modern apartments feature stainless steel kitchen appliances, hardwood floors and a fireplace. Community offers a pool, tennis court and concierge service.
Last updated June 12 at 06:21am
46 Units Available
The Manchester
100 Manchester Dr, Euless, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
1005 sqft
Finding apartment home living in Euless, Texas has never been so effortless! Your path to a fun and upbeat lifestyle begins at The Manchester Apartments.
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
29 Units Available
Trinity Union
2100 Heritage Ave, Euless, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,811
1241 sqft
Luxury apartment living meets a true community experience at Trinity Union. Mingle with neighbors at our community events or host your own get-together at our demonstration kitchen or one of our lounges.
Last updated June 12 at 06:13am
14 Units Available
Bear Creek Apartments
605 Del Paso St, Euless, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
Convenient to SH-183 and Dallas/Fort Worth International Airport. Apartments feature white appliances, walk-in closets and pool views. Residents have access to a swimming pool and a courtyard with BBQ grills. On-site management and maintenance.
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
8 Units Available
Villas de Serenada
301 Fair Oaks Blvd, Euless, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,135
942 sqft
Welcome home to The Pointe at Fair Oaks, beautiful apartments in Euless. You can experience a new quality of apartment home living. Located on the edge of Northwest Dallas, Texas in the beautiful Euless area.

June 2020 Bedford Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Bedford Rent Report. Bedford rents increased over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Bedford rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

View full Rent Report

Bedford rents held steady over the past month

Bedford rents have increased 0.1% over the past month, and are up significantly by 4.0% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Bedford stand at $1,067 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,325 for a two-bedroom. Bedford's year-over-year rent growth leads the state average of 0.6%, as well as the national average of 0.8%.

    Rents rising across the Dallas Metro

    Throughout the past year, rent increases have been occurring not just in the city of Bedford, but across the entire metro. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in the Dallas metro, 9 of them have seen prices rise. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.

    • McKinney has seen the fastest rent growth in the metro, with a year-over-year increase of 1.8%. The median two-bedroom there costs $1,453, while one-bedrooms go for $1,170.
    • Over the past month, Irving has seen the biggest rent drop in the metro, with a decline of 0.4%. Median two-bedrooms there cost $1,242, while one-bedrooms go for $999.
    • Dallas proper has the least expensive rents in the Dallas metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,136; rents fell 0.2% over the past month but rose 1.1% over the past year.
    • Plano has the most expensive rents of the largest cities in the Dallas metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,461; rents went down 0.4% over the past month but rose 1.0% over the past year.

    Bedford rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide

    As rents have increased moderately in Bedford, large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more modestly, or in some cases, even decline. Bedford is still more affordable than most large cities across the country.

    • Rents increased slightly in other cities across the state, with Texas as a whole logging rent growth of 0.6% over the past year. For example, rents have grown by 1.3% in Austin and 0.1% in Houston.
    • Bedford's median two-bedroom rent of $1,325 is above the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the 4.0% rise in Bedford.
    • While Bedford's rents rose moderately over the past year, some cities nationwide saw decreases, including San Francisco (-1.0%) and Los Angeles (-0.1%).
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in Bedford than most large cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,071, which is more than twice the price in Bedford.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    Dallas
    $910
    $1,140
    -0.2%
    1.1%
    Fort Worth
    $930
    $1,150
    0
    0
    Arlington
    $1,020
    $1,270
    0.1%
    1.6%
    Plano
    $1,180
    $1,460
    -0.4%
    1%
    Garland
    $1,010
    $1,260
    0.2%
    0.8%
    Irving
    $1,000
    $1,240
    -0.4%
    1.3%
    Grand Prairie
    $1,030
    $1,280
    0.1%
    1.8%
    Mesquite
    $1,100
    $1,370
    0
    1.5%
    McKinney
    $1,170
    $1,450
    0.2%
    1.8%
    Carrollton
    $1,120
    $1,390
    -0.2%
    0.7%
    Frisco
    $1,290
    $1,600
    -0.4%
    1.2%
    Denton
    $880
    $1,090
    0
    1.6%
    Richardson
    $1,060
    $1,320
    -0.8%
    -0.1%
    Lewisville
    $1,040
    $1,290
    0.3%
    2.6%
    Allen
    $1,260
    $1,560
    -0.4%
    0.1%
    Flower Mound
    $1,840
    $2,280
    -0.2%
    0.6%
    North Richland Hills
    $1,100
    $1,370
    -0.5%
    0.6%
    Mansfield
    $1,240
    $1,540
    -0.1%
    2.2%
    Euless
    $1,020
    $1,260
    -0.4%
    1.7%
    DeSoto
    $990
    $1,230
    0.3%
    0.7%
    Bedford
    $1,070
    $1,330
    0.1%
    4%
    Grapevine
    $1,080
    $1,340
    -0.5%
    -0.5%
    Cedar Hill
    $1,260
    $1,560
    0.1%
    3.5%
    Haltom City
    $790
    $980
    0
    -0.4%
    Wylie
    $1,100
    $1,360
    0.3%
    3.9%
    Keller
    $1,380
    $1,720
    -0.3%
    -0.3%
    Coppell
    $1,280
    $1,590
    -0.7%
    0.9%
    Duncanville
    $1,000
    $1,250
    0.1%
    1.8%
    Rockwall
    $1,470
    $1,820
    0.5%
    7.3%
    Hurst
    $980
    $1,220
    -0.1%
    1.4%
    Burleson
    $1,130
    $1,410
    0.1%
    -1.3%
    The Colony
    $1,210
    $1,510
    0.1%
    2.8%
    Waxahachie
    $940
    $1,170
    -0.3%
    2.7%
    Little Elm
    $1,230
    $1,530
    -0.6%
    4.2%
    Weatherford
    $910
    $1,130
    0
    0.6%
    Sachse
    $1,070
    $1,340
    1.7%
    -1.1%
    Midlothian
    $1,060
    $1,320
    0.6%
    3.7%
    Addison
    $980
    $1,220
    -0.9%
    -2.9%
    Prosper
    $1,370
    $1,700
    2%
    0.3%
    See More

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

