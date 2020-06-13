228 Apartments for rent in Southlake, TX📍
If you look around Southlake, you can still see the faint remnants of the city's humble origins beneath all of the upscale shops and palatial homes. Major streets in Southlake like Dove Road, Jellico, Union Church and Whites Chapel all refer to the early settlements in the area before Southlake was incorporated as a city in 1956. Today Southlake is one of the most upscale suburbs in the Dallas/Fort Worth area. The city capped the number of residents at about 34,000 before considering that the area has reached build-out, and it's nearly at that threshold already. With easy access to Dallas and Fort Worth and beautiful rental apartments it's easy to see why people can't wait to move to Southlake.
Come one and all to Southlake, a suburb of the Dallas/Fort Worth metro area sitting just south of Grapevine Lake. Southlake residents can enjoy shopping, dining and football as well as proximity to downtown Dallas, which is just 19 miles away.
If you're looking to rent in Southlake, you're going to need some luck on your side. This city has way fewer rental properties than most other places, so you will definitely need to allow yourself a little extra time to find a place. When you do find the perfect rental property, be prepared to jump on it right away -- in this case, the phrase "you snooze, you lose" is especially true! Taking a night to sleep on the decision could mean that your ideal rental apartment is snatched out from under you by the morning. Yeah, the rental market here really is that hot. People really want to live here which reduces the number of vacancies, so it's definitely a landlord's market.
Even though Southlake has been around since 1956, there wasn't much here until the 1990s. Prior to then, it seemed like there were more cows here than people. Today it has seen explosive growth because so many people are being transferred to the Dallas/Fort Worth area and word is getting around about the fact that Southlake is a great place to live.
Because you have a lot of competition when you're looking for rental housing in Southlake, you need to make the landlord want to rent to you. That competitive landlord's market means you'll want to have your credit scores, pay stubs and references ready to go at a moment's notice. You may also want to consider setting aside a little extra cash for deposits to secure that apartment home.
Southlake has many master planned communities. Some areas of the city still retain a resemblance to the country origins, with large lots and ranch-style rail fences. In other parts of the city, you have smaller lots and closer neighborhoods but fancier houses. Which character fits your style the best?
The earliest master planned neighborhoods in Southlake were built in the 1990s and, at the time, the city required builders to have lot sizes that were at least one acre.
Monticello -- This is one of the oldest and most well established Southlake neighborhoods. Monticello has greenbelts, security gates, parks and tennis courts.
Timarron -- If the location on Byron Nelson Pkwy wasn't already enough of a clue, Timarron is where you go if you love to hit the links for a little golf. Busy executives and pro golfers alike live here and love to take advantage of the gorgeous course at the Timarron Country Club.
Versailles -- This newer luxury community features a swimming pool, clubhouse, and homes rent with a bare minimum of 3,000 square feet each.
Carillon -- This is one of the newest communities in Southlake and is distinct because it is north of highway 114, which provides easier access to get to either Dallas or Fort Worth, as well as to the Dallas/Fort Worth International Airport for busy business travelers.
Getting around Southlake
Like the rest of Dallas/Fort Worth, Southlake is designed around the assumption that you have a car. While most of the communities here have walking trails, those are intended more for exercise than for any legitimate commuting. You definitely won't find too many people in Southlake waiting for a ride on the bus.
Shopping in Southlake
Southlake can be a shopper's paradise, as the Southlake Town Square is a well-designed outdoor mall that features a variety of shops, from luxury home goods to designer women's clothing. There's even a theater and hotel right in the Southlake Town Square, along with a great selection of restaurants and bakeries to ward off the hunger from a day spent outdoors.
True to the "town square" concept, this place is not just a shopping center. The Southlake town hall, public library, post office and municipal court buildings are also located here. If it seems like you can get everything done here, that's kind of the point. Why waste the gas and time driving all around to complete your daily to-do list, when you can get it all done in one easy stop?
Art in the Square is an annual celebration of both student artists and the works of more than 145 fine artists working in America today. There's also food and drink on site, as well as entertainment by a local band. Best of all, the dollars you spend there enjoying the art all go to a good cause. The Southlake Women's Club created this event as a community fundraiser and the proceeds go to support charitable organizations that help women and children in the Northeast Tarrant County area.
Whether country living is something you aspire to or just want to enjoy for an afternoon, you can do it here in Southlake. Take a relaxing ride on horseback at the Widowmaker Trail Rides or visit a real working ranch at the Marshall Creek Ranch.
Kids of any age who need to burn off some energy will have a great time at the Urban Air Trampoline Park. Jump to your heart's content inside a comfortably air-conditioned building.
There's so much good food here, too! Texans love to go out to eat, and there are so many classy, delicious choices in Southlake. Local favorites like Kirby's Steak House and Sushi Zen Japanese Bistro will please your taste buds. Highly rated by locals, Truluck's is a perfect spot for birthdays, anniversaries or just a night out.
Pamper yourself with an appointment at Spa on the Square for anything from a manicure to a massage, or you can choose a more holistic experience at the Corinthian Wellness Spa. At either of these venues, expect to be pampered like a spoiled poodle and come out feeling like a new person.
Even though most housing communities in Southlake have park facilities of their own, those aren't your only options for getting a little exercise and enjoying the fresh air and sunlight the outdoors provides. Southlake also has a number of beautiful, manicured parks, like North Park and Bicentennial Park, which features baseball fields, grills, trails and tennis courts. The Bob Jones Nature Center and Preserve is a great way to really appreciate and enjoy nature by taking advantage of its classes, bird watching, trails and special events.