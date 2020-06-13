228 Apartments for rent in Southlake, TX

Moving to Southlake

Come one and all to Southlake, a suburb of the Dallas/Fort Worth metro area sitting just south of Grapevine Lake. Southlake residents can enjoy shopping, dining and football as well as proximity to downtown Dallas, which is just 19 miles away.

If you're looking to rent in Southlake, you're going to need some luck on your side. This city has way fewer rental properties than most other places, so you will definitely need to allow yourself a little extra time to find a place. When you do find the perfect rental property, be prepared to jump on it right away -- in this case, the phrase "you snooze, you lose" is especially true! Taking a night to sleep on the decision could mean that your ideal rental apartment is snatched out from under you by the morning. Yeah, the rental market here really is that hot. People really want to live here which reduces the number of vacancies, so it's definitely a landlord's market.

Even though Southlake has been around since 1956, there wasn't much here until the 1990s. Prior to then, it seemed like there were more cows here than people. Today it has seen explosive growth because so many people are being transferred to the Dallas/Fort Worth area and word is getting around about the fact that Southlake is a great place to live.

Because you have a lot of competition when you're looking for rental housing in Southlake, you need to make the landlord want to rent to you. That competitive landlord's market means you'll want to have your credit scores, pay stubs and references ready to go at a moment's notice. You may also want to consider setting aside a little extra cash for deposits to secure that apartment home.