Last updated June 13 2020 at 1:30 PM

228 Apartments for rent in Southlake, TX

Verified

Last updated June 13 at 12:16pm
202 Units Available
Byron
90 Trophy Club Dr, Southlake, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,490
950 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,175
1401 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,320
1841 sqft
Our leasing office has gone virtual and we are temporarily ceasing all in-person property tours. Instead, we invite you to use our website to explore our community virtually and call or email us to lease online.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 01:05pm
31 Units Available
Dove Park Apartments
1400 N Park Blvd, Grapevine, TX
1 Bedroom
$975
751 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,155
998 sqft
At Dove Park Apartments you'll find the carefree living you've earned and the luxury you deserve.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated June 13 at 12:28pm
2 Units Available
Grafton Flats
3101 Mustang Dr, Grapevine, TX
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,440
1115 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Make Grafton Flats your home in Grapevine, TX! Our community of apartment homes near DFW Airport offers spacious 1, 2 and 3 bedroom floorplans and amazing amenities.
Verified

1 of 51

Last updated June 13 at 12:28pm
10 Units Available
Vine on North Park
601 N Park Blvd, Grapevine, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,095
678 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,410
937 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Modern apartments with large living rooms, fireplaces and fully furnished kitchens. Community includes a playground, dog park and clubhouse. Online portal for payment convenience. Near Dallas/Fort Worth International Airport.
Verified

1 of 32

Last updated June 13 at 12:59pm
19 Units Available
Royal St. Moritz
2050 Grayson Dr, Grapevine, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,025
822 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1045 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,525
1226 sqft
Conveniently located near DFW Airport and just minutes to NRH2O Family Water Park. Contemporary apartments including garden tubs, two-tone paint, multi-directional lighting, and raised ceilings. Community features pool, gym, and business center.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 12:16pm
17 Units Available
29Fifty
2950 Mustang Dr, Grapevine, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,030
751 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,185
900 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,415
1000 sqft
Great location in the Grapevine neighborhood close to shops, dining and entertainment. Units feature new renovations, including stainless steel appliances, a clubhouse, a resort-style pool and other upgrades.
Verified

1 of 5

Last updated June 13 at 12:11pm
1 Unit Available
Timberline Condos
3501 Timberline Dr, Grapevine, TX
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,169
995 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Timberline Condos in Grapevine. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 01:02pm
14 Units Available
Venue at Hometown
9012 Courtenay St, North Richland Hills, TX
Studio
$1,129
901 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,089
848 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,379
1134 sqft
One-, two- and three-bedroom apartments close to schools, shops and restaurants. Units feature large garden tubs with separate stand-up shower, built-in wine racks and private patio/balcony.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 13 at 12:52pm
17 Units Available
Vine South
2551 Hall Johnson Rd, Grapevine, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,050
780 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
1093 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,835
1425 sqft
Vine South is a true home within an apartment setting, with features including 9-foot ceilings and garden tubs, within the family-oriented Grapevine. Close to DFW Airport and Hwy 121 for easy commuting.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 12:28pm
80 Units Available
Jefferson Silverlake
1775 State Highway 26, Grapevine, TX
Studio
$1,333
661 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,471
845 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,996
1237 sqft
TOUR YOUR WAY. Meet your new community, on your terms. Our doors are open for both self-guided tours and in-person tours. Additionally, virtual tours via video chat are still available.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated June 13 at 12:28pm
25 Units Available
Mandolin Apartment Homes
2525 TX 360, Euless, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,090
850 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,435
1219 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,777
1401 sqft
Hardwood floors, in-unit laundry and pet friendly. Spacious closets, a trash valet and a pool. Just off State Hwy 360, north of Mid Cities Boulevard, close to both McCormick Park and Bear Creek Golf Course.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 13 at 12:16pm
40 Units Available
Grapevine Twenty Four 99
3601 Grapevine Mills Pkwy, Grapevine, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,089
813 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,540
1136 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Expansive pool with lap lanes and plenty of room to lounge and socialize. Large, grassy dogpark with trees and bench seating. Stylish interiors with 2" blinds and ceramic tile backsplahes. Less than a mile to Grapevine Mills.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 12:16pm
18 Units Available
Terrawood
3225 N Grapevine Mills Blvd, Grapevine, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,125
778 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,774
1146 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Recently renovated homes with granite counters and extra storage. Ample onsite amenities, including a conference room, pool and clubhouse. Near Grapevine Mills for convenient shopping and dining. Close to I-635
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated June 13 at 12:16pm
28 Units Available
Elan Flower Mound
2601 Lakeside Pkwy, Flower Mound, TX
Studio
$1,189
493 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,228
857 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,001
1319 sqft
Walking distance to Lake Grapevine trails, schools and a farmers market. Upgraded interior elements include plank flooring, granite countertops, wine fridges, dual vanities and private garages.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 13 at 12:15pm
21 Units Available
Enclave on Golden Triangle Apartments
5001 Golden Triangle Blvd, Fort Worth, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,005
785 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,255
1083 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,790
1473 sqft
Amenities galore in this green community. Basketball court, dog park, and round-the-clock gym and maintenance. Pets welcome. Recently renovated, air-conditioned units. Close to Trinity Springs Middle School and I-35W.
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 12:15pm
11 Units Available
Arthouse
251 Town Center Ln, Keller, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,100
811 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,515
1203 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Great location, just steps from the Parks at Town Center. Residents enjoy units with laundry, patio or balcony, and granite counters. Pet-friendly community offers 24-hour maintenance, courtyard, and pool.
Verified

1 of 43

Last updated June 13 at 12:16pm
20 Units Available
Olympus Waterford
400 Bourland Rd, Keller, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,161
814 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,468
1088 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Contemporary interiors with upgraded kitchens, granite counters, hardwood floors, in-unit laundry, patio/balcony. One-, two- and three-bedroom pet-friendly units, blocks from downtown Keller, TX. Near schools, parks with easy access to Highway 377 and North Fairway.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 12:33pm
9 Units Available
Point Loma Woods
1300 Shady Ln, Bedford, TX
1 Bedroom
$863
545 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,162
1023 sqft
Relaxing apartment complex in Bedford, close to Dallas-Fort Worth Airport and the Texas 183 TEXpress. Apartments feature stylish wood flooring and accent walls. Amenities on site include water-scaped pools, clubroom and fitness center.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 12:37pm
42 Units Available
The Sovereign
5301 N Tarrant Pkwy, Fort Worth, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,117
798 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,429
1176 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,723
1492 sqft
Near North Tarrant Parkway. Open-design homes featuring stainless steel appliances, granite countertops and walk-in closets. On-site amenities include a health club with yoga studio and a salt-water swimming pool. Garage car parking available.
Verified

1 of 2

Last updated June 13 at 01:04pm
18 Units Available
Cobblestone Village
951 Turner Rd, Grapevine, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,022
684 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,098
982 sqft
Exceptional Living, IN THE HEART OF GRAPEVINE. Nestled in a calm and serene neighborhood, Cobblestone Village boasts the best location in Grapevine, Texas.
Verified

1 of 38

Last updated June 13 at 12:28pm
16 Units Available
Dolce Living Home Town
6100 Ashbury St, North Richland Hills, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,180
765 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,490
1104 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,965
1430 sqft
Exquisite apartments with designer pendant lighting, espresso custom cabinets and carpeted bedrooms. Community luxuries include a yoga and aerobics room, poker room and Wi-Fi lounge. Close to I-820. Near Walker's Creek Park.
Verified

1 of 52

Last updated June 13 at 12:56pm
57 Units Available
Grapevine Station Apartments
1022 Texan Trl, Grapevine, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,209
777 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,749
1144 sqft
Situated near Grapevine Station commercial complex. Apartments and townhomes in a pet-friendly community with amenities such as a swimming pool with sun deck and a 24-hour fitness center. Each apartment comes with covered car parking.
Verified

1 of 45

Last updated June 13 at 12:16pm
24 Units Available
Olympus Town Center
1300 Keller Pkwy, Keller, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,066
817 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
1135 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,928
1466 sqft
Luxury living right near Keller Town Center. Homes include wine racks and gourmet kitchens. Onsite amenities include a fire pit, fitness center and walking path.
Verified

1 of 36

Last updated June 13 at 12:16pm
7 Units Available
Amherst
1121 Amherst Dr, Bedford, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,270
757 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,330
1009 sqft
Escape to Amherst Apartments in Bedford, Texas. Our enchanting one and two bedroom homes offer five unique floor plans design to provide your family with a nostalgic atmosphere, reminiscent of nobler times.
City GuideSouthlake
Watch out for those Carroll Senior High School Dragons, who have collected 8 state titles in 9 title game appearances in the very serious, very competitive 5A division of Texas high school football.

If you look around Southlake, you can still see the faint remnants of the city's humble origins beneath all of the upscale shops and palatial homes. Major streets in Southlake like Dove Road, Jellico, Union Church and Whites Chapel all refer to the early settlements in the area before Southlake was incorporated as a city in 1956. Today Southlake is one of the most upscale suburbs in the Dallas/Fort Worth area. The city capped the number of residents at about 34,000 before considering that the area has reached build-out, and it's nearly at that threshold already. With easy access to Dallas and Fort Worth and beautiful rental apartments it's easy to see why people can't wait to move to Southlake.

Having trouble with Craigslist Southlake? Can't find that special apartment for rent on Apartment Finder or Zillow? Apartment List is here to help!

Moving to Southlake

Come one and all to Southlake, a suburb of the Dallas/Fort Worth metro area sitting just south of Grapevine Lake. Southlake residents can enjoy shopping, dining and football as well as proximity to downtown Dallas, which is just 19 miles away.

If you're looking to rent in Southlake, you're going to need some luck on your side. This city has way fewer rental properties than most other places, so you will definitely need to allow yourself a little extra time to find a place. When you do find the perfect rental property, be prepared to jump on it right away -- in this case, the phrase "you snooze, you lose" is especially true! Taking a night to sleep on the decision could mean that your ideal rental apartment is snatched out from under you by the morning. Yeah, the rental market here really is that hot. People really want to live here which reduces the number of vacancies, so it's definitely a landlord's market.

Even though Southlake has been around since 1956, there wasn't much here until the 1990s. Prior to then, it seemed like there were more cows here than people. Today it has seen explosive growth because so many people are being transferred to the Dallas/Fort Worth area and word is getting around about the fact that Southlake is a great place to live.

Because you have a lot of competition when you're looking for rental housing in Southlake, you need to make the landlord want to rent to you. That competitive landlord's market means you'll want to have your credit scores, pay stubs and references ready to go at a moment's notice. You may also want to consider setting aside a little extra cash for deposits to secure that apartment home.

Neighborhoods

Southlake has many master planned communities. Some areas of the city still retain a resemblance to the country origins, with large lots and ranch-style rail fences. In other parts of the city, you have smaller lots and closer neighborhoods but fancier houses. Which character fits your style the best?

The earliest master planned neighborhoods in Southlake were built in the 1990s and, at the time, the city required builders to have lot sizes that were at least one acre.

Monticello -- This is one of the oldest and most well established Southlake neighborhoods. Monticello has greenbelts, security gates, parks and tennis courts.

Timarron -- If the location on Byron Nelson Pkwy wasn't already enough of a clue, Timarron is where you go if you love to hit the links for a little golf. Busy executives and pro golfers alike live here and love to take advantage of the gorgeous course at the Timarron Country Club.

Versailles -- This newer luxury community features a swimming pool, clubhouse, and homes rent with a bare minimum of 3,000 square feet each.

Carillon -- This is one of the newest communities in Southlake and is distinct because it is north of highway 114, which provides easier access to get to either Dallas or Fort Worth, as well as to the Dallas/Fort Worth International Airport for busy business travelers.

Life in Southlake

Getting around Southlake

Like the rest of Dallas/Fort Worth, Southlake is designed around the assumption that you have a car. While most of the communities here have walking trails, those are intended more for exercise than for any legitimate commuting. You definitely won't find too many people in Southlake waiting for a ride on the bus.

Shopping in Southlake

Southlake can be a shopper's paradise, as the Southlake Town Square is a well-designed outdoor mall that features a variety of shops, from luxury home goods to designer women's clothing. There's even a theater and hotel right in the Southlake Town Square, along with a great selection of restaurants and bakeries to ward off the hunger from a day spent outdoors.

True to the "town square" concept, this place is not just a shopping center. The Southlake town hall, public library, post office and municipal court buildings are also located here. If it seems like you can get everything done here, that's kind of the point. Why waste the gas and time driving all around to complete your daily to-do list, when you can get it all done in one easy stop?

Art in the Square is an annual celebration of both student artists and the works of more than 145 fine artists working in America today. There's also food and drink on site, as well as entertainment by a local band. Best of all, the dollars you spend there enjoying the art all go to a good cause. The Southlake Women's Club created this event as a community fundraiser and the proceeds go to support charitable organizations that help women and children in the Northeast Tarrant County area.

Whether country living is something you aspire to or just want to enjoy for an afternoon, you can do it here in Southlake. Take a relaxing ride on horseback at the Widowmaker Trail Rides or visit a real working ranch at the Marshall Creek Ranch.

Kids of any age who need to burn off some energy will have a great time at the Urban Air Trampoline Park. Jump to your heart's content inside a comfortably air-conditioned building.

There's so much good food here, too! Texans love to go out to eat, and there are so many classy, delicious choices in Southlake. Local favorites like Kirby's Steak House and Sushi Zen Japanese Bistro will please your taste buds. Highly rated by locals, Truluck's is a perfect spot for birthdays, anniversaries or just a night out.

Pamper yourself with an appointment at Spa on the Square for anything from a manicure to a massage, or you can choose a more holistic experience at the Corinthian Wellness Spa. At either of these venues, expect to be pampered like a spoiled poodle and come out feeling like a new person.

Even though most housing communities in Southlake have park facilities of their own, those aren't your only options for getting a little exercise and enjoying the fresh air and sunlight the outdoors provides. Southlake also has a number of beautiful, manicured parks, like North Park and Bicentennial Park, which features baseball fields, grills, trails and tennis courts. The Bob Jones Nature Center and Preserve is a great way to really appreciate and enjoy nature by taking advantage of its classes, bird watching, trails and special events.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

How much is rent in Southlake?
The average rent price for Southlake rentals listed on Apartment List is $1,980.
What colleges and universities are located in or around Southlake?
Some of the colleges located in the Southlake area include Amberton University, El Centro College, The University of Texas at Dallas, University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center, and Collin County Community College District. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
What cities do people live in to commute to Southlake?
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Southlake from include Dallas, Fort Worth, Arlington, Plano, and Irving.

