Last updated June 14 2020 at 7:01 AM

115 Apartments for rent in Bedford, TX with garage

Bedford apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run. Weather, break-ins, and daily stru...
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Creek View
38 Units Available
Colonial Village at Shoal Creek
2500 Central Park Blvd, Bedford, TX
1 Bedroom
$878
788 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,128
1072 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,583
1362 sqft
Elegant, home-style apartments located in the Mid-Cities. Gourmet kitchens, picture windows, luxurious walk-in closets and other fine finishes. Convenient access to Highway 183 for easy commuting.
Verified

1 of 46

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
1 Unit Available
The Brownstone Lofts & Townhomes
400 Pecan Bend Dr, Bedford, TX
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,130
1060 sqft
Located near DFW Airport and area freeways. On-site amenities include clubhouse, curbside trash pickup, and pool. Homes feature new appliances, granite-styled countertops, and washers and dryers.
Verified

1 of 52

Last updated June 14 at 06:35am
38 Units Available
Windmill Terrace
2200 Murphy Dr, Bedford, TX
1 Bedroom
$850
571 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,095
874 sqft
Nestled in the heart of beautiful Bedford, Texas, Windmill Terrace welcomes you to the upscale lifestyle you have always dreamed about.
Results within 1 mile of Bedford
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
46 Units Available
The Domain at Founders Parc
880 W Euless Blvd, Euless, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,270
826 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,775
1182 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,365
1448 sqft
Call for an appointment today! Your new home awaits. (817) 898-5072
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
17 Units Available
Monticello by the Vineyard
2500 State Highway 121, Euless, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,328
805 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,429
1120 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,675
1398 sqft
Units with quartz countertops, hardwood-style flooring and W/D hookup. Luxury community has resort-style pool and barbecue grills, as well as planned resident events. Located conveniently off State Highway 21 in Euless.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
11 Units Available
Kensington by the Vineyard
2400 State Highway 121, Euless, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,253
706 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,472
1007 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Located along Highway 121 and close to Gateway Boulevard. Modern apartments feature stainless steel kitchen appliances, hardwood floors and a fireplace. Community offers a pool, tennis court and concierge service.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
34 Units Available
Trinity Union
2100 Heritage Ave, Euless, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,257
814 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,811
1241 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,412
1404 sqft
Luxury apartment living meets a true community experience at Trinity Union. Mingle with neighbors at our community events or host your own get-together at our demonstration kitchen or one of our lounges.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 06:51am
47 Units Available
The Manchester
100 Manchester Dr, Euless, TX
1 Bedroom
$935
715 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
1005 sqft
Finding apartment home living in Euless, Texas has never been so effortless! Your path to a fun and upbeat lifestyle begins at The Manchester Apartments.
Results within 5 miles of Bedford
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 14 at 06:57am
CentrePort Business Park
34 Units Available
The Landing
4200 Centreport Dr, Fort Worth, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,120
780 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,520
1191 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,040
1450 sqft
Luxury community within walking distance of American Airlines Headquarters. Urban style community with oasis pool and sundeck, fitness center, and lounge. Patios, pre-wired for technology, chef-style kitchens, and granite countertops.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 06:25am
37 Units Available
2803 Riverside
2803 Riverside Pkwy, Grand Prairie, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,000
792 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,416
1136 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,103
1454 sqft
Luxury, upgraded community features a golf course and resort-style pool. One-, two- and three-bedroom apartments with built-in bookshelves, ceiling fans , computer desks and European-style cabinets.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 14 at 06:25am
CentrePort Business Park
20 Units Available
Camden Centreport
3999 Centreport Dr, Fort Worth, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,149
764 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,379
1106 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Gated community with resort-style pool, coffee bar and outdoor picnic areas for entertaining. Close to Highways 183 and 360. Units have full-size W/D, tile backsplashes, Whirlpool appliances and more.
Verified

1 of 34

Last updated June 14 at 06:21am
CentrePort Business Park
45 Units Available
Centreport
14301 Centre Station Dr, Fort Worth, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,010
839 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,299
1156 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,905
1383 sqft
Modern apartments located near major highways and public transportation. Wide open floor plans and huge closets. Every unit has W/D. Enjoy volleyball and tennis courts and a pool/hot tub!
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 06:14am
40 Units Available
The Roosevelt at Arlington Commons
425 East Lamar Boulevard, Arlington, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,203
764 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,734
1222 sqft
Dreams do come true at The Roosevelt at Arlington Commons, an upscale community offering sophisticated, urban-style apartment living in The American Dream City Arlington.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated June 14 at 07:01am
Harmony Hills
13 Units Available
Tuscany
1401 Morrison Dr, Fort Worth, TX
1 Bedroom
$735
642 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,040
934 sqft
Settle in to a home that puts your comfort and convenience first at Tuscany Apartments.
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated June 14 at 06:48am
Harmony Hills
37 Units Available
The Woodlands
7040 John T White Rd, Fort Worth, TX
1 Bedroom
$765
669 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,070
990 sqft
Welcome to The Woodlands Apartments in Fort Worth, Texas! Conveniently located in a peaceful, amiable neighborhood, our family friendly, controlled access community provides residents with a comfortable living environment.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 14 at 06:47am
CentrePort Business Park
18 Units Available
Crest Centreport
14300 Statler Blvd, Fort Worth, TX
1 Bedroom
$689
499 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Crest Centreport is located at the nexus of DFW's bustling business and entertainment districts.\n\nLocated near Highways 183 and 360, we are minutes away from the Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
23 Units Available
Elmsgate at Cliffside Apartments
1635 Jefferson Cliffs Way, Arlington, TX
1 Bedroom
$911
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,186
1114 sqft
Near AT&T Stadium, The Cliffs are luxury apartment homes with a dog park, coffee bar and many more amenities. In-unit bonuses include carports, fireplaces and cable TV.
Verified

1 of 52

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
18 Units Available
Clairborne
2355 North State Highway 360, Grand Prairie, TX
1 Bedroom
$982
693 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,177
1129 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Perfectly situated in Grand Prairie, Texas, you’ll be proud to call The Clairborne Apartment Homes your home. Styled after a classic southern plantation, this community combines the gracious lifestyle of the South with contemporary apartment living.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
Villages of Bear Creek
25 Units Available
Mandolin Apartment Homes
2525 TX 360, Euless, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,102
850 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,435
1219 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,777
1401 sqft
Hardwood floors, in-unit laundry and pet friendly. Spacious closets, a trash valet and a pool. Just off State Hwy 360, north of Mid Cities Boulevard, close to both McCormick Park and Bear Creek Golf Course.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
25 Units Available
Avenue900
900 Grange Hall Rd, Euless, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,080
840 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,640
1300 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Elegant apartments with exquisite finishes and stainless steel appliances. E-payments for resident convenience. Get access to a game room, grill area and business center. Near Bear Creek Golf Club.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated June 14 at 06:25am
CentrePort Business Park
48 Units Available
The Davis
4328 Centreport Blvd, Fort Worth, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,105
795 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,444
1197 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,098
1450 sqft
This waterfront property is located near all the shopping and dining along Route 360. The pet-friendly community offers a clubhouse, pool, fire pit and 24-hour gym. Furnished units have walk in closets and extra storage.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated June 14 at 06:25am
19 Units Available
Riverside Place
2800 Northeast Green Oaks Boulevard, Grand Prairie, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,135
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,431
1003 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,769
1281 sqft
Riverside Place offers elegant design, upscale amenities, and modern convenience. Our one, two, and three bedroom apartments include complimentary high-speed internet, spacious layouts, and smart features.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated June 14 at 07:01am
$
14 Units Available
Venue at Hometown
9012 Courtenay St, North Richland Hills, TX
Studio
$1,149
901 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,079
848 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,379
1134 sqft
One-, two- and three-bedroom apartments close to schools, shops and restaurants. Units feature large garden tubs with separate stand-up shower, built-in wine racks and private patio/balcony.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
23 Units Available
Enclave at Hometown
8601 Ice House Dr, North Richland Hills, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,060
730 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
1491 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,709
1444 sqft
TOUR YOUR WAY. Meet your new community, on your terms. Our doors are open for both self-guided tours and in-person private tours. Additionally, virtual tours via video chat are still available.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with garage in Bedford, TX

Bedford apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.

Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.

It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.

Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.

