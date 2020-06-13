58 Apartments for rent in Roanoke, TX

/
114 Units Available
Copper Ridge
2001 Holley Pkwy, Roanoke, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,078
789 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,368
1174 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,738
1429 sqft
Conveniently located near shopping and dining near the intersection of Kirby and Poplar. Units feature open kitchens, vaulted living areas, garden tubs and private balconies/patios.
20 Units Available
Watermark
150 Parish Ln, Roanoke, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,093
775 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,333
1100 sqft
Minutes from I-114 and I-35, within a residential area. Spacious interiors with kitchen and bathroom upgrades. A resort-like pool, green space, and picnic area provided. Nine-foot ceilings, full-size appliances, and island kitchens provided.
Results within 5 miles of Roanoke
18 Units Available
Olympus Stone Glen
300 Bourland Rd, Keller, TX
1 Bedroom
$986
779 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,254
1019 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Pet-friendly apartment community near Keller High School. Also close to numerous walking trails and parks. Each residence is equipped with kitchen appliances and spacious walk-in closets. Residents' amenities include a resort-style swimming pool and spa.
54 Units Available
Overlook Ranch
3101 Alliance Gateway Fwy, Fort Worth, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,044
823 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,255
1099 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,725
1250 sqft
Our apartment features include a fully equipped gourmet kitchen, nine foot ceilings, hardwood floors, extra storage, plush carpeting, spacious walk-in closets, full sized washer and dryer connections, and more! We offer a state-of-the-art fitness
21 Units Available
Enclave on Golden Triangle Apartments
5001 Golden Triangle Blvd, Fort Worth, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,005
785 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,255
1083 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,790
1473 sqft
Amenities galore in this green community. Basketball court, dog park, and round-the-clock gym and maintenance. Pets welcome. Recently renovated, air-conditioned units. Close to Trinity Springs Middle School and I-35W.
Keller Town Center
11 Units Available
Arthouse
251 Town Center Ln, Keller, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,100
811 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,515
1203 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Great location, just steps from the Parks at Town Center. Residents enjoy units with laundry, patio or balcony, and granite counters. Pet-friendly community offers 24-hour maintenance, courtyard, and pool.
20 Units Available
Olympus Waterford
400 Bourland Rd, Keller, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,161
814 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,468
1088 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Contemporary interiors with upgraded kitchens, granite counters, hardwood floors, in-unit laundry, patio/balcony. One-, two- and three-bedroom pet-friendly units, blocks from downtown Keller, TX. Near schools, parks with easy access to Highway 377 and North Fairway.
Keller Town Center
23 Units Available
Olympus Town Center
1300 Keller Pkwy, Keller, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,090
817 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
1135 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,928
1466 sqft
Luxury living right near Keller Town Center. Homes include wine racks and gourmet kitchens. Onsite amenities include a fire pit, fitness center and walking path.
164 Units Available
35 West at Champions Circle
3650 Outlet Blvd, Fort Worth, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,060
685 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
1000 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
1275 sqft
Natural yet refined. Warm and welcoming. Feel right at home from the first moment you arrive at our inviting retreat. Discover a uniquely fresh take on comfort and simplicity, a harmonious blend of clean lines and organic design.
Villages of Woodland Springs
43 Units Available
Westhouse
11325 Park Vista Boulevard, Fort Worth, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,195
831 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,665
1138 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,969
1386 sqft
At Westhouse Apartment Flats, we imagine the possibilities & deliver you the experience you deserve. Discover amenities that are designed to bring people together and offer you an extraordinary lifestyle.
179 Units Available
Alta Champions Circle
15848 Championship Parkway, Fort Worth, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,107
768 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,457
1176 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,979
1447 sqft
BRAND NEW, Never Lived In Apartment Homes! One Month FREE plus $500 gift card and more! Contact us for details!
202 Units Available
Byron
90 Trophy Club Dr, Southlake, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,490
950 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,175
1401 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,320
1841 sqft
Our leasing office has gone virtual and we are temporarily ceasing all in-person property tours. Instead, we invite you to use our website to explore our community virtually and call or email us to lease online.
Villages of Woodland Springs
Contact for Availability
The Mansions At Timberland
11401 N Riverside Drive, Fort Worth, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,039
883 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,369
1273 sqft
Our beautiful community here at Mansions at Timberland Apartments offers inviting one and two bedroom apartments for you to call home! In addition to the distinct architectural design and custom finishes, every apartment includes unique living
Results within 10 miles of Roanoke
42 Units Available
Tall Grass Village
3350 Amador Dr, Fort Worth, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,085
817 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
1197 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,890
1473 sqft
Minutes from Alliance Town Center. Private use coffee bar with Starbucks, clubroom and resort-style pool area provided. Beautiful interiors with private balconies or patios. Connected to 50 miles of trails.
Holiday West
13 Units Available
Shadow Creek
6715 Buenos Aires Dr, North Richland Hills, TX
1 Bedroom
$850
602 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,118
903 sqft
Stylish apartments with hardwood floors and brushed nickel lighting. 24-hour maintenance available. Swim, play tennis and grill out on site. Easy access to I-820. Near Iron Horse Golf Course.
23 Units Available
Enclave at Hometown
8601 Ice House Dr, North Richland Hills, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,060
730 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
1491 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,709
1444 sqft
TOUR YOUR WAY. Meet your new community, on your terms. Our doors are open for both self-guided tours and in-person private tours. Additionally, virtual tours via video chat are still available.
29 Units Available
The Nexus Lakeside Apartments
2501 Lakeside Pkwy, Flower Mound, TX
Studio
$1,084
495 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,058
781 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,776
1252 sqft
Carefully appointed homes with plush carpeting, wood cabinetry, and granite counters. Online payment for resident convenience. Enjoy an onsite game room and gym. Close to Grapevine Lake and Grapevine Mills. Easy access to I-35E.
9 Units Available
Bexley Riverwalk
4000 S Broadway Ave, Flower Mound, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,149
832 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,619
1109 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Walk to The Marketplace at Flower Mound and Cortaderra Park in minutes. On-site amenities include a business center, trash valet and garage parking. Units have granite countertops and in-unit laundry.
19 Units Available
Hillstone River Walk
3900 River Walk Dr, Flower Mound, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,232
895 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,082
1189 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
We are now accepting in-person tours via scheduled appointments only. Our virtual tours are also available.
16 Units Available
Dolce Living Home Town
6100 Ashbury St, North Richland Hills, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,180
765 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,580
1104 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,965
1430 sqft
Exquisite apartments with designer pendant lighting, espresso custom cabinets and carpeted bedrooms. Community luxuries include a yoga and aerobics room, poker room and Wi-Fi lounge. Close to I-820. Near Walker's Creek Park.
31 Units Available
Bristol Grapevine
2400 Timberline Dr, Grapevine, TX
1 Bedroom
$965
656 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,160
920 sqft
Apartments include brushed nickel hardware and faux wood flooring. Community highlights include a pet park and business center. Beat the heat in the pool. Close to Dallas/Fort Worth International Airport. Near Parr Park Sprayground.
Summerfields
20 Units Available
Bella Vista Apartments
8100 N Riverside Dr, Fort Worth, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,055
875 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1117 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,465
1231 sqft
Situated amidst pristine landscaping is where you’ll find Northpoint Villas Luxury Apartment Homes. Our beautiful apartments have quality options to make you feel at home with our one, two, and three bedroom homes in Fort Worth, Texas.
10 Units Available
Vine on North Park
601 N Park Blvd, Grapevine, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,100
678 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,410
937 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Modern apartments with large living rooms, fireplaces and fully furnished kitchens. Community includes a playground, dog park and clubhouse. Online portal for payment convenience. Near Dallas/Fort Worth International Airport.
Fossil Park
22 Units Available
Aspire Fossil Creek
3600 Basswood Blvd, Fort Worth, TX
1 Bedroom
$951
753 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,359
1195 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,738
1486 sqft
This property's proximity to I-35 means resident can enjoy the best Fort Worth has to offer. Amenities include a game room, pool, coffee bar and gym. Units have hardwood flooring and in-unit laundry.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
In Roanoke, the median rent is $883 for a studio, $1,053 for a 1-bedroom, $1,308 for a 2-bedroom, and $1,774 for a 3-bedroom. For more information on rental trends in Roanoke, check out our monthly Roanoke Rent Report.
Some of the colleges located in the Roanoke area include Amberton University, El Centro College, The University of Texas at Dallas, University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center, and Collin County Community College District. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Roanoke from include Dallas, Fort Worth, Arlington, Plano, and Irving.
