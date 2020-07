Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan fireplace granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony stainless steel air conditioning dishwasher w/d hookup bathtub carpet extra storage garbage disposal oven range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly dog park 24hr gym pool hot tub online portal tennis court cats allowed parking on-site laundry 24hr laundry 24hr maintenance alarm system basketball court bbq/grill carport concierge courtyard

Comfort and convenience await at The Logan in Bedford, Texas. Our one and two bedroom apartments are tucked in a convenient setting near beautiful parks and highly rated schools. Residents enjoy an easy commute to employers like Amazon and American Airlines, thanks to our close proximity to major thoroughfares. Each of our homes features a fully equipped kitchen with sparkling stainless steel appliances and sleek granite countertops. Discover community amenities designed for upscale living, including two resort-inspired swimming pools and a spa with a waterfall feature.