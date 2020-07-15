All apartments in Bedford
Arbors of Central Park
Last updated July 15 2020 at 7:38 PM

Arbors of Central Park

Open Now until 6pm
2701 Parkview Ln · (469) 284-0556
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2701 Parkview Ln, Bedford, TX 76022
Parkview Bedford

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 HRS AGO

2 Bedrooms

Unit 0815 · Avail. Sep 8

$1,120

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 871 sqft

Unit 0518 · Avail. Sep 6

$1,120

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 871 sqft

Unit 0821 · Avail. Aug 20

$1,140

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 893 sqft

See 6+ more

3 Bedrooms

Unit 1521 · Avail. Aug 24

$1,475

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1086 sqft

Unit 0225 · Avail. now

$1,550

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1121 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Arbors of Central Park.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
w/d hookup
recently renovated
dishwasher
hardwood floors
bathtub
extra storage
garbage disposal
ice maker
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
smoke-free units
Property Amenities
business center
clubhouse
coffee bar
gym
parking
playground
pool
bbq/grill
internet access
cats allowed
dogs allowed
accessible
on-site laundry
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
basketball court
carport
cc payments
conference room
courtyard
e-payments
guest parking
internet cafe
lobby
online portal
package receiving
smoke-free community
trash valet
***At this time, we are not conducting in-person tours. Please call or email if you wish to request a virtual tour.***Find what you've been missing at Arbors of Central Park. With the countless amenities we have to offer, you wouldn't want to live anywhere else! Whether you prefer the convenience of being just minutes from major highways or the modern upgrades, the choice is obvious. Choosing from a plethora of unique floor plans, we offer BRAND NEW two and three-bedroom apartment homes that boast top of the line fixtures and features. You'll love the sparkling new quartz countertops and the sleek appliances. Come see how our renovations and improvements will fit your lifestyle!

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 3-13 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $50
Deposit: $200-$300
Move-in Fees: $125 Admin
Additional: Renter's insurance required, Pest Control $3
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Parking Details: Covered lot.
Storage Details: On Patios

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Arbors of Central Park have any available units?
Arbors of Central Park has 11 units available starting at $1,120 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Bedford, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Bedford Rent Report.
What amenities does Arbors of Central Park have?
Some of Arbors of Central Park's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Arbors of Central Park currently offering any rent specials?
Arbors of Central Park is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Arbors of Central Park pet-friendly?
Yes, Arbors of Central Park is pet friendly.
Does Arbors of Central Park offer parking?
Yes, Arbors of Central Park offers parking.
Does Arbors of Central Park have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Arbors of Central Park offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Arbors of Central Park have a pool?
Yes, Arbors of Central Park has a pool.
Does Arbors of Central Park have accessible units?
Yes, Arbors of Central Park has accessible units.
Does Arbors of Central Park have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Arbors of Central Park has units with dishwashers.
