Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan fireplace in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets w/d hookup recently renovated dishwasher hardwood floors bathtub extra storage garbage disposal ice maker microwave oven range refrigerator smoke-free units Property Amenities business center clubhouse coffee bar gym parking playground pool bbq/grill internet access cats allowed dogs allowed accessible on-site laundry pet friendly 24hr maintenance basketball court carport cc payments conference room courtyard e-payments guest parking internet cafe lobby online portal package receiving smoke-free community trash valet

***At this time, we are not conducting in-person tours. Please call or email if you wish to request a virtual tour.***Find what you've been missing at Arbors of Central Park. With the countless amenities we have to offer, you wouldn't want to live anywhere else! Whether you prefer the convenience of being just minutes from major highways or the modern upgrades, the choice is obvious. Choosing from a plethora of unique floor plans, we offer BRAND NEW two and three-bedroom apartment homes that boast top of the line fixtures and features. You'll love the sparkling new quartz countertops and the sleek appliances. Come see how our renovations and improvements will fit your lifestyle!