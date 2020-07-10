Apartment List
126 Apartments for rent in Bedford, TX with washer-dryer

Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
39 Units Available
Creek View
Colonial Village at Shoal Creek
2500 Central Park Blvd, Bedford, TX
1 Bedroom
$848
788 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,053
1072 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,613
1362 sqft
Elegant, home-style apartments located in the Mid-Cities. Gourmet kitchens, picture windows, luxurious walk-in closets and other fine finishes. Convenient access to Highway 183 for easy commuting.
Last updated July 11 at 12:27am
1 Unit Available
Point Loma Woods
1300 Shady Ln, Bedford, TX
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,372
1023 sqft
Relaxing apartment complex in Bedford, close to Dallas-Fort Worth Airport and the Texas 183 TEXpress. Apartments feature stylish wood flooring and accent walls. Amenities on site include water-scaped pools, clubroom and fitness center.
Last updated July 10 at 10:31pm
13 Units Available
The Cottages at Bedford
2000 Park Place Blvd, Bedford, TX
1 Bedroom
$799
613 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,180
948 sqft
Cottages at Bedford Apartments offers a combination of Comfort, Style, and Convenience! The Cottages at Bedford is located at 2000 Park Place Blvd, Bedford, TX 76021.
Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
4 Units Available
The Brownstone Lofts & Townhomes
400 Pecan Bend Dr, Bedford, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,035
836 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,130
1060 sqft
Located near DFW Airport and area freeways. On-site amenities include clubhouse, curbside trash pickup, and pool. Homes feature new appliances, granite-styled countertops, and washers and dryers.
Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
7 Units Available
Huntington Glen Apartments
2900 Harwood Rd, Bedford, TX
1 Bedroom
$884
649 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,351
970 sqft
Walking paths, gazebo, grill areas. Resort-style pool with tiled water wall. Community social events. Spacious homes with generous closet space. Less than a mile to Highway 121.
Last updated July 11 at 12:07am
17 Units Available
Cantebria Crossing
1950 Oak Creek Ln, Bedford, TX
1 Bedroom
$975
607 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,339
966 sqft
Tranquil apartment community located near the Airport Freeway and just 15 minutes from the DFW Airport. Units feature washer/dryer, dishwasher, walk-in closets and open floor plans. Beautifully landscaped grounds.
Last updated July 11 at 12:16am
19 Units Available
Bedford Meadows
Pecan Creek
2500 Central Dr, Bedford, TX
1 Bedroom
$906
663 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,014
868 sqft
Pecan Creek offers urban living with a suburban feel. This pet-friendly community is close to all the cultural attractions of the Mid-Cities, Dallas and Fort Worth.
Last updated July 10 at 10:31pm
7 Units Available
Amherst
1121 Amherst Dr, Bedford, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,080
757 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,330
1009 sqft
Escape to Amherst Apartments in Bedford, Texas. Our enchanting one and two bedroom homes offer five unique floor plans design to provide your family with a nostalgic atmosphere, reminiscent of nobler times.
Results within 1 mile of Bedford
Last updated July 10 at 09:38pm
45 Units Available
The Domain at Founders Parc
880 W Euless Blvd, Euless, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,270
826 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,775
1182 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,365
1448 sqft
The Domain at Founders Parc brings another level of living to this mid-cities neighborhood. From our upscale pool with cabanas and outdoor kitchens to our pet-friendly dog parks, socials, fun activities are central to the community.
Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
16 Units Available
Kensington by the Vineyard
2400 State Highway 121, Euless, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,198
706 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,444
1007 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,081
1494 sqft
Located along Highway 121 and close to Gateway Boulevard. Modern apartments feature stainless steel kitchen appliances, hardwood floors and a fireplace. Community offers a pool, tennis court and concierge service.
Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
30 Units Available
Trinity Union
2100 Heritage Ave, Euless, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,273
814 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,818
1241 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,376
1404 sqft
Luxury apartment living meets a true community experience at Trinity Union. Mingle with neighbors at our community events or host your own get-together at our demonstration kitchen or one of our lounges.
Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
10 Units Available
Villas de Serenada
301 Fair Oaks Blvd, Euless, TX
1 Bedroom
$818
602 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,036
942 sqft
Welcome home to The Pointe at Fair Oaks, beautiful apartments in Euless. You can experience a new quality of apartment home living. Located on the edge of Northwest Dallas, Texas in the beautiful Euless area.
Results within 5 miles of Bedford
Last updated July 11 at 12:22am
33 Units Available
925 Main Street
925 S Main St, Grapevine, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,500
856 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,220
1378 sqft
Gym, pool, spa and parking garage at gated apartment community. Interiors feature in-unit laundry, built-in desks and ceramic tile backsplash. In downtown Grapevine, within walking distance of many restaurants.
Last updated July 11 at 12:12am
52 Units Available
CentrePort Business Park
Centreport
14301 Centre Station Dr, Fort Worth, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,034
839 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,399
1156 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,799
1383 sqft
Modern apartments located near major highways and public transportation. Wide open floor plans and huge closets. Every unit has W/D. Enjoy volleyball and tennis courts and a pool/hot tub!
Last updated July 11 at 12:07am
9 Units Available
Huntington Meadows
2311 Stratton Lane, Arlington, TX
1 Bedroom
$930
693 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,315
1046 sqft
Welcome home to Huntington Meadows Apartment Homes! You will find our beautiful community conveniently located nearby Six Flags Hurricane Harbor, The Dallas Cowboys Stadium, The Ballpark at Arlington, and I-30 for quick access to anywhere you want
Last updated July 11 at 12:00am
29 Units Available
The Roosevelt at Arlington Commons
425 East Lamar Boulevard, Arlington, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,262
764 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,759
1222 sqft
Dreams do come true at The Roosevelt at Arlington Commons, an upscale community offering sophisticated, urban-style apartment living in The American Dream City Arlington.
Last updated July 10 at 10:30pm
23 Units Available
CentrePort Business Park
Camden Centreport
3999 Centreport Dr, Fort Worth, TX
1 Bedroom
$999
764 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,339
1106 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Gated community with resort-style pool, coffee bar and outdoor picnic areas for entertaining. Close to Highways 183 and 360. Units have full-size W/D, tile backsplashes, Whirlpool appliances and more.
Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
8 Units Available
Woodcreek
2717 Lawrence Rd, Arlington, TX
1 Bedroom
$930
633 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,269
1137 sqft
Woodcreek Apartment Homes in Arlington, TX offer modern living meets suburban comfort with spacious 1 and 2 bedroom floor plans. Woodcreek is a unique pet-friendly community that offers residents a standard of living that is surpassed by none.
Last updated July 10 at 10:31pm
15 Units Available
29Fifty
2950 Mustang Dr, Grapevine, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,040
751 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,199
900 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,425
1000 sqft
Great location in the Grapevine neighborhood close to shops, dining and entertainment. Units feature new renovations, including stainless steel appliances, a clubhouse, a resort-style pool and other upgrades.
Last updated July 10 at 09:38pm
14 Units Available
Bexley Landing
901 Grange Hall Road, Euless, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,129
769 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,644
1232 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,039
1511 sqft
Discover a living experience at Bexley Landing that's designed for the modern professional. We merge contemporary elegance with refreshing comfort.
Last updated July 11 at 12:01am
39 Units Available
CentrePort Business Park
The Landing
4200 Centreport Dr, Fort Worth, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,020
780 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,560
1191 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,160
1450 sqft
Luxury community within walking distance of American Airlines Headquarters. Urban style community with oasis pool and sundeck, fitness center, and lounge. Patios, pre-wired for technology, chef-style kitchens, and granite countertops.
Last updated July 10 at 09:38pm
16 Units Available
Grayson Ridge
6901 NE Loop 820, North Richland Hills, TX
1 Bedroom
$918
605 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,207
989 sqft
Resort-style pool and hot tub. BUsiness center and shared library. Faux hardwood flooring, crown molding, two-tone paint. Immediate access to I-820.
Last updated July 10 at 09:38pm
19 Units Available
Enclave at Hometown
8601 Ice House Dr, North Richland Hills, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,115
730 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
1491 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,789
1444 sqft
TOUR YOUR WAY. Meet your new community, on your terms. Our doors are open for both self-guided tours and in-person private tours. Additionally, virtual tours via video chat are still available.
Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
16 Units Available
Stone Lake
2651 Stone Lake Dr, Grand Prairie, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,100
798 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,365
1155 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Stone Lake is located at 2651 Stone Lake Dr., Grand Prairie, TX and is managed by Internacional Realty Management, LLC, a reputable property management company with verified listings on RENTCafe.

July 2020 Bedford Rent Report

Welcome to the July 2020 Bedford Rent Report. Bedford rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Bedford rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

View full Rent Report

Bedford rents declined over the past month

Bedford rents have remained flat over the past month, however, they are up moderately by 2.6% year-over-year. Currently, median rents in Bedford stand at $1,065 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,324 for a two-bedroom. Bedford's year-over-year rent growth leads the state average of -0.1%, as well as the national average of 0.2%.

    Rents rising across the Dallas Metro

    Throughout the past year, rent increases have been occurring not just in the city of Bedford, but across the entire metro. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in the Dallas metro, 8 of them have seen prices rise. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.

    • Arlington has seen the fastest rent growth in the metro, with a year-over-year increase of 1.4%. The median two-bedroom there costs $1,272, while one-bedrooms go for $1,024.
    • Over the past year, Fort Worth has seen the biggest rent drop in the metro, with a decline of 0.6%. Median two-bedrooms there cost $1,155, while one-bedrooms go for $930.
    • Plano has the most expensive rents of the largest cities in the Dallas metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,455; rents were down 0.4% over the past month but remained flat year-over-year.
    • Dallas proper has the least expensive rents in the Dallas metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,133; rents fell 0.2% over the past month but remained flat year-over-year.

    Bedford rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide

    As rents have increased moderately in Bedford, other large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more modestly, or in some cases, even decline. Bedford is still more affordable than most large cities across the country.

    • Although rents across cities in Texas have been moderately decreasing, the state's growth as a whole has held steady over the past year. For example, rents have fallen by 0.1% in Austin, 0.6% in San Antonio, and 0.9% in Houston.
    • Bedford's median two-bedroom rent of $1,324 is above the national average of $1,192. Nationwide, rents have held steady over the past year.
    • While Bedford's rents rose moderately over the past year, some cities nationwide saw increases as well, including Phoenix (+1.9%) and Nashville (+0.7%).
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in Bedford than most large cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,035, which is more than twice the price in Bedford.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    Dallas
    $910
    $1,130
    -0.2%
    0.2%
    Fort Worth
    $930
    $1,160
    0
    -0.6%
    Arlington
    $1,020
    $1,270
    0.4%
    1.4%
    Plano
    $1,170
    $1,450
    -0.4%
    0
    Garland
    $1,010
    $1,260
    0.2%
    0.9%
    Irving
    $990
    $1,230
    -0.6%
    0.5%
    Grand Prairie
    $1,030
    $1,290
    0
    1.4%
    Mesquite
    $1,110
    $1,380
    0.6%
    1%
    McKinney
    $1,170
    $1,450
    0
    0.6%
    Carrollton
    $1,110
    $1,380
    -0.3%
    -0.3%
    Frisco
    $1,280
    $1,590
    -0.4%
    0.7%
    Denton
    $880
    $1,090
    0
    0.6%
    Richardson
    $1,060
    $1,310
    -0.6%
    -1.1%
    Lewisville
    $1,040
    $1,300
    0.2%
    1.9%
    Allen
    $1,260
    $1,560
    0
    -0.5%
    Flower Mound
    $1,830
    $2,280
    -0.2%
    -0.4%
    North Richland Hills
    $1,100
    $1,360
    -0.1%
    -0.7%
    Mansfield
    $1,240
    $1,540
    0
    2.4%
    Euless
    $1,020
    $1,260
    0
    1.2%
    DeSoto
    $990
    $1,240
    0.4%
    0.8%
    Bedford
    $1,070
    $1,320
    -0.1%
    2.6%
    Grapevine
    $1,080
    $1,340
    -0.3%
    -1%
    Cedar Hill
    $1,250
    $1,560
    -0.1%
    2.5%
    Haltom City
    $790
    $980
    0.1%
    0.3%
    Wylie
    $1,100
    $1,360
    0.1%
    3.4%
    Keller
    $1,380
    $1,710
    -0.2%
    0.2%
    Coppell
    $1,280
    $1,600
    0.4%
    -0.3%
    Duncanville
    $1,000
    $1,250
    0.1%
    1.5%
    Rockwall
    $1,470
    $1,820
    -0.1%
    -1.4%
    Hurst
    $990
    $1,220
    0.5%
    1.9%
    Burleson
    $1,130
    $1,410
    0
    0.3%
    The Colony
    $1,220
    $1,510
    0.4%
    2%
    Waxahachie
    $950
    $1,180
    0.2%
    2%
    Little Elm
    $1,240
    $1,550
    1.2%
    3.8%
    Weatherford
    $910
    $1,130
    -0.1%
    -0.1%
    Sachse
    $1,080
    $1,350
    1%
    -0.8%
    Midlothian
    $1,060
    $1,320
    -0.2%
    1.3%
    Addison
    $980
    $1,210
    -0.5%
    -4.5%
    Prosper
    $1,390
    $1,730
    1.8%
    -0.7%
    See More

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

