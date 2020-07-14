Lease Length: 6, 12 monthsPlease note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $50 per applicant
Deposit: $150 (1 bedroom), $250 (2 bedroom)
Move-in Fees: $200 admin fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: birds, cats, dogs, fish
deposit: $150 per pet
fee:
limit: 2
rent: $15/month per pet
restrictions: No weight limit. Restricted breeds are: Doberman Pinchers, Rottweilers, Pit bulls, Staffordshire Terriers, Wolf-hybrids, Chow Chow, Akitas, German Shepherds and any mix of these breeds. Please call our Leasing Center for complete Pet Policy information. **Reasonable accommodations are made for service and companion animals in connection with disabilities. No reptiles, amphibians, rabbits, rodents, ferrets or farm animals of any type.
Parking Details: Open Lot: Included in lease, Carports: $20/month.