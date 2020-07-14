All apartments in Bedford
Last updated July 14 2020 at 9:02 AM

Morgan

1611 Oak Creek Ln · (817) 533-8213
Location

1611 Oak Creek Ln, Bedford, TX 76022
HEB 4

Price and availability

VERIFIED 3 HRS AGO

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Morgan.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
fireplace
granite counters
patio / balcony
recently renovated
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
w/d hookup
bathtub
extra storage
microwave
oven
range
stainless steel
Property Amenities
playground
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
parking
gym
on-site laundry
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
basketball court
bbq/grill
business center
carport
clubhouse
coffee bar
courtyard
dog park
e-payments
internet access
lobby
online portal
package receiving

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 6, 12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $50 per applicant
Deposit: $150 (1 bedroom), $250 (2 bedroom)
Move-in Fees: $200 admin fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: birds, cats, dogs, fish
deposit: $150 per pet
fee:
limit: 2
rent: $15/month per pet
restrictions: No weight limit. Restricted breeds are: Doberman Pinchers, Rottweilers, Pit bulls, Staffordshire Terriers, Wolf-hybrids, Chow Chow, Akitas, German Shepherds and any mix of these breeds. Please call our Leasing Center for complete Pet Policy information. **Reasonable accommodations are made for service and companion animals in connection with disabilities. No reptiles, amphibians, rabbits, rodents, ferrets or farm animals of any type.
Parking Details: Open Lot: Included in lease, Carports: $20/month.

