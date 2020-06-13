Apartment List
/
TX
/
bedford
/
accessible apartments
Last updated June 13 2020 at 4:19 AM

74 Accessible Apartments for rent in Bedford, TX

Verified

1 of 6

Last updated June 13 at 01:11am
11 Units Available
The Avery Apartments
531 Bedford Rd, Bedford, TX
1 Bedroom
$900
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,020
1017 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
The Avery Apartments unveils an exceptional portrait of living. A unique fusion of style and sophistication, our apartment homes reflect your contemporary flair. Enjoy the life you deserve...you really can have it all!
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Creek View
41 Units Available
Colonial Village at Shoal Creek
2500 Central Park Blvd, Bedford, TX
1 Bedroom
$873
788 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,123
1072 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,583
1362 sqft
Elegant, home-style apartments located in the Mid-Cities. Gourmet kitchens, picture windows, luxurious walk-in closets and other fine finishes. Convenient access to Highway 183 for easy commuting.
Verified

1 of 36

Last updated June 13 at 04:13am
$
7 Units Available
Amherst
1121 Amherst Dr, Bedford, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,270
757 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,330
1009 sqft
Escape to Amherst Apartments in Bedford, Texas. Our enchanting one and two bedroom homes offer five unique floor plans design to provide your family with a nostalgic atmosphere, reminiscent of nobler times.
Verified

1 of 32

Last updated June 13 at 04:13am
$
25 Units Available
The Cottages at Bedford
2000 Park Place Blvd, Bedford, TX
1 Bedroom
$850
613 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,180
948 sqft
Cottages at Bedford Apartments offers a combination of Comfort, Style, and Convenience! The Cottages at Bedford is located at 2000 Park Place Blvd, Bedford, TX 76021.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 04:13am
Bedford Meadows
58 Units Available
Canopy on Central
2700 Central Dr, Bedford, TX
1 Bedroom
$865
643 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,085
921 sqft
Five pools with resort-inspired waterscaping. Extensive courtyards with grassy picnic areas, park-like landscaping and mature trees. White or wood cabinetry, and choice of accent wall color. One mile to Highway 121/183.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 12:15am
Bedford Meadows
17 Units Available
Pecan Creek
2500 Central Dr, Bedford, TX
1 Bedroom
$898
663 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$978
868 sqft
Pecan Creek offers urban living with a suburban feel. This pet-friendly community is close to all the cultural attractions of the Mid-Cities, Dallas and Fort Worth.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 12:23am
15 Units Available
Cantebria Crossing
1950 Oak Creek Ln, Bedford, TX
1 Bedroom
$975
607 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,339
966 sqft
Tranquil apartment community located near the Airport Freeway and just 15 minutes from the DFW Airport. Units feature washer/dryer, dishwasher, walk-in closets and open floor plans. Beautifully landscaped grounds.
Results within 1 mile of Bedford
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated June 13 at 12:31am
$
Valentine Oaks
4 Units Available
Twelve33 at Cavender
1233 Cavender Drive, Hurst, TX
1 Bedroom
$825
618 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,095
1031 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Enjoy our newly Renovated Units, which feature open layouts, upgraded appliances as well as new laundry facilities and equipment.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
46 Units Available
The Domain at Founders Parc
880 W Euless Blvd, Euless, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,270
826 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,775
1182 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,365
1448 sqft
Call for an appointment today! Your new home awaits. (817) 898-5072
Verified

1 of 3

Last updated June 13 at 12:17am
$
15 Units Available
Valley Oaks
101 E Pipeline Rd, Hurst, TX
1 Bedroom
$831
699 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$943
968 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,656
1296 sqft
Spacious floorplans near the Mid Cities area. On-site fitness center, club house, kids park and large pool. Balconies in apartments. Washer and dryer hookups available.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
27 Units Available
Trinity Union
2100 Heritage Ave, Euless, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,255
814 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,811
1241 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,410
1404 sqft
Luxury apartment living meets a true community experience at Trinity Union. Mingle with neighbors at our community events or host your own get-together at our demonstration kitchen or one of our lounges.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
8 Units Available
Villas de Serenada
301 Fair Oaks Blvd, Euless, TX
1 Bedroom
$884
602 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,132
942 sqft
Welcome home to The Pointe at Fair Oaks, beautiful apartments in Euless. You can experience a new quality of apartment home living. Located on the edge of Northwest Dallas, Texas in the beautiful Euless area.
Results within 5 miles of Bedford
Verified

1 of 38

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
16 Units Available
Dolce Living Home Town
6100 Ashbury St, North Richland Hills, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,180
765 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,490
1104 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,965
1430 sqft
Exquisite apartments with designer pendant lighting, espresso custom cabinets and carpeted bedrooms. Community luxuries include a yoga and aerobics room, poker room and Wi-Fi lounge. Close to I-820. Near Walker's Creek Park.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
25 Units Available
Oak Park by ARIUM
1350 N Main St, Euless, TX
Studio
$810
525 sqft
1 Bedroom
$790
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,060
950 sqft
Centrally located in Euless, just minutes from DFW airport. The community offers residents five resort-style pools, two tennis courts, multiple basketball courts and a gym. Luxury units include walk-in closets, granite counters and dishwasher.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
13 Units Available
Cobblestone
1615 Stoneleigh Ct, Arlington, TX
1 Bedroom
$880
702 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,025
1042 sqft
This luxury community offers its residents pool, parking and clubhouse. It's in an excellent location in Dallas, close to multiple schools and parks. Units offer W/D hookup, hardwood floors and patio/balcony.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 13 at 12:16am
13 Units Available
The Mark at 2600
2624 Southern Hills Blvd, Arlington, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,034
724 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,174
918 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Large kitchens with granite countertops, dishwashers, and hardwood floors. Less than half an hour to Dallas. Close to Six Flags Hurricane Harbor and AT&T Stadium.
Verified

1 of 34

Last updated June 13 at 04:13am
25 Units Available
Lakeside Villas
2502 Riverside Parkway, Grand Prairie, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,040
747 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,257
1055 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,071
1342 sqft
This lakefront property is adjacent to Route 360. Residents are privy to an onsite game room, pool, gym and garage parking. Units feature walk-in closets, granite countertops and hardwood flooring.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated June 13 at 04:13am
$
50 Units Available
Verandahs at Cliffside
1705 NE Green Oaks Blvd, Arlington, TX
Studio
$745
503 sqft
1 Bedroom
$866
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,246
930 sqft
Verandahs at Cliffside is in the heart of Arlington's celebrated neighborhoods. Make your home among the parks, plazas, cultural landmarks and the city's greatest attractions.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 04:13am
$
32 Units Available
Ventura
2601 Furrs St, Arlington, TX
1 Bedroom
$770
629 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,165
1090 sqft
Elegant homes with fireplaces and custom cabinetry. On-site offerings include a volleyball court and laundry center. Easy access to I-30. Attend a Cowboys football game at AT&T Stadium. Have a blast at Six Flags Over Texas.
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 12:09am
Harmony Hills
37 Units Available
The Woodlands
7040 John T White Rd, Fort Worth, TX
1 Bedroom
$765
669 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,070
990 sqft
Welcome to The Woodlands Apartments in Fort Worth, Texas! Conveniently located in a peaceful, amiable neighborhood, our family friendly, controlled access community provides residents with a comfortable living environment.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 12:02am
CentrePort Business Park
36 Units Available
The Landing
4200 Centreport Dr, Fort Worth, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,115
780 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,515
1191 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,050
1450 sqft
Luxury community within walking distance of American Airlines Headquarters. Urban style community with oasis pool and sundeck, fitness center, and lounge. Patios, pre-wired for technology, chef-style kitchens, and granite countertops.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 04:13am
$
19 Units Available
The Madrid
2711 Trinity Bend Cir, Arlington, TX
1 Bedroom
$834
646 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,087
956 sqft
Offering a prime location minutes from I-30/Highway 360/TX-183, The Madrid Apartments delivers a convenient location, relaxing onsite amenities, and one- and two-bedroom apartments for rent in Arlington, TX.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated June 12 at 11:01pm
$
13 Units Available
Venue at Hometown
9012 Courtenay St, North Richland Hills, TX
Studio
$1,129
901 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,089
848 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,379
1134 sqft
One-, two- and three-bedroom apartments close to schools, shops and restaurants. Units feature large garden tubs with separate stand-up shower, built-in wine racks and private patio/balcony.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
23 Units Available
Enclave at Hometown
8601 Ice House Dr, North Richland Hills, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,060
730 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
1491 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,709
1444 sqft
TOUR YOUR WAY. Meet your new community, on your terms. Our doors are open for both self-guided tours and in-person private tours. Additionally, virtual tours via video chat are still available.

June 2020 Bedford Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Bedford Rent Report. Bedford rents increased over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Bedford rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

View full Rent Report

June 2020 Bedford Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Bedford Rent Report. Bedford rents increased over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Bedford rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

Bedford rents held steady over the past month

Bedford rents have increased 0.1% over the past month, and are up significantly by 4.0% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Bedford stand at $1,067 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,325 for a two-bedroom. Bedford's year-over-year rent growth leads the state average of 0.6%, as well as the national average of 0.8%.

    Rents rising across the Dallas Metro

    Throughout the past year, rent increases have been occurring not just in the city of Bedford, but across the entire metro. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in the Dallas metro, 9 of them have seen prices rise. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.

    • McKinney has seen the fastest rent growth in the metro, with a year-over-year increase of 1.8%. The median two-bedroom there costs $1,453, while one-bedrooms go for $1,170.
    • Over the past month, Irving has seen the biggest rent drop in the metro, with a decline of 0.4%. Median two-bedrooms there cost $1,242, while one-bedrooms go for $999.
    • Dallas proper has the least expensive rents in the Dallas metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,136; rents fell 0.2% over the past month but rose 1.1% over the past year.
    • Plano has the most expensive rents of the largest cities in the Dallas metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,461; rents went down 0.4% over the past month but rose 1.0% over the past year.

    Bedford rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide

    As rents have increased moderately in Bedford, large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more modestly, or in some cases, even decline. Bedford is still more affordable than most large cities across the country.

    • Rents increased slightly in other cities across the state, with Texas as a whole logging rent growth of 0.6% over the past year. For example, rents have grown by 1.3% in Austin and 0.1% in Houston.
    • Bedford's median two-bedroom rent of $1,325 is above the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the 4.0% rise in Bedford.
    • While Bedford's rents rose moderately over the past year, some cities nationwide saw decreases, including San Francisco (-1.0%) and Los Angeles (-0.1%).
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in Bedford than most large cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,071, which is more than twice the price in Bedford.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    Dallas
    $910
    $1,140
    -0.2%
    1.1%
    Fort Worth
    $930
    $1,150
    0
    0
    Arlington
    $1,020
    $1,270
    0.1%
    1.6%
    Plano
    $1,180
    $1,460
    -0.4%
    1%
    Garland
    $1,010
    $1,260
    0.2%
    0.8%
    Irving
    $1,000
    $1,240
    -0.4%
    1.3%
    Grand Prairie
    $1,030
    $1,280
    0.1%
    1.8%
    Mesquite
    $1,100
    $1,370
    0
    1.5%
    McKinney
    $1,170
    $1,450
    0.2%
    1.8%
    Carrollton
    $1,120
    $1,390
    -0.2%
    0.7%
    Frisco
    $1,290
    $1,600
    -0.4%
    1.2%
    Denton
    $880
    $1,090
    0
    1.6%
    Richardson
    $1,060
    $1,320
    -0.8%
    -0.1%
    Lewisville
    $1,040
    $1,290
    0.3%
    2.6%
    Allen
    $1,260
    $1,560
    -0.4%
    0.1%
    Flower Mound
    $1,840
    $2,280
    -0.2%
    0.6%
    North Richland Hills
    $1,100
    $1,370
    -0.5%
    0.6%
    Mansfield
    $1,240
    $1,540
    -0.1%
    2.2%
    Euless
    $1,020
    $1,260
    -0.4%
    1.7%
    DeSoto
    $990
    $1,230
    0.3%
    0.7%
    Bedford
    $1,070
    $1,330
    0.1%
    4%
    Grapevine
    $1,080
    $1,340
    -0.5%
    -0.5%
    Cedar Hill
    $1,260
    $1,560
    0.1%
    3.5%
    Haltom City
    $790
    $980
    0
    -0.4%
    Wylie
    $1,100
    $1,360
    0.3%
    3.9%
    Keller
    $1,380
    $1,720
    -0.3%
    -0.3%
    Coppell
    $1,280
    $1,590
    -0.7%
    0.9%
    Duncanville
    $1,000
    $1,250
    0.1%
    1.8%
    Rockwall
    $1,470
    $1,820
    0.5%
    7.3%
    Hurst
    $980
    $1,220
    -0.1%
    1.4%
    Burleson
    $1,130
    $1,410
    0.1%
    -1.3%
    The Colony
    $1,210
    $1,510
    0.1%
    2.8%
    Waxahachie
    $940
    $1,170
    -0.3%
    2.7%
    Little Elm
    $1,230
    $1,530
    -0.6%
    4.2%
    Weatherford
    $910
    $1,130
    0
    0.6%
    Sachse
    $1,070
    $1,340
    1.7%
    -1.1%
    Midlothian
    $1,060
    $1,320
    0.6%
    3.7%
    Addison
    $980
    $1,220
    -0.9%
    -2.9%
    Prosper
    $1,370
    $1,700
    2%
    0.3%
    See More

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

    Similar Pages

    Bedford 1 BedroomsBedford 2 BedroomsBedford 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsBedford 3 BedroomsBedford Accessible ApartmentsBedford Apartments under $1,000
    Bedford Apartments under $800Bedford Apartments under $900Bedford Apartments with BalconyBedford Apartments with GarageBedford Apartments with GymBedford Apartments with Hardwood Floors
    Bedford Apartments with Move-in SpecialsBedford Apartments with ParkingBedford Apartments with PoolBedford Apartments with Washer-DryerBedford Dog Friendly ApartmentsBedford Pet Friendly Places

    Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

    Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TX
    Frisco, TXCarrollton, TXMcKinney, TXGrapevine, TXAllen, TXNorth Richland Hills, TXMansfield, TX
    Farmers Branch, TXRowlett, TXFlower Mound, TXDeSoto, TXWaxahachie, TXCoppell, TX

    Apartments Near Colleges

    Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
    University of Texas Southwestern Medical CenterCollin County Community College District
    Dallas Theological Seminary