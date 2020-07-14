All apartments in Bedford
Last updated July 15 2020 at 4:00 AM

Bedford Oaks

1400 Shady Ln · (817) 774-9527
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Rent Savings
Reduced rates & July rent free…find your new home at Bedford Oaks today! Contact us to receive a tour video by email today!
Bedford
Apartments with Pool
Apartments with Parking
Apartments with Balcony
Dog Friendly Apartments
Location

1400 Shady Ln, Bedford, TX 76021

Price and availability

VERIFIED 3 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 126 · Avail. Sep 4

$850

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 630 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit 129 · Avail. now

$1,000

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 887 sqft

Unit 130 · Avail. now

$1,000

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 887 sqft

Unit 055 · Avail. now

$1,175

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 993 sqft

See 1+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Bedford Oaks.

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
bathtub
oven
range
Property Amenities
gym
parking
playground
pool
bbq/grill
package receiving
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Within Bedford prime location, you have discovered a private community designed especially for people who desire a neighborhood lifestyle. A place where friends and family meet and enjoy outdoor activities, convenient location, inspiring views and a gorgeous home. We strike the balance between lavish and reasonable, with high-end interior upgrades, at a price that allows you to sleep well at night. Our classic-meets-modern style ensures you will feel pampered, and at home. Bedford Oaks professional management and maintenance team are dedicated to providing you with the highest level of service. Our commitment is to exceed your expectations each and every day.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Gas
Application Fee: $40 per applicant
Deposit: 1 month rent
Move-in Fees: $80 Admin fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $250 per pet
fee: $250 per pet
limit: 2
rent: $15 per pet/month
restrictions: 55lbs, aggressive breeds
Parking Details: Surface lot. Open lot.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does Bedford Oaks have any available units?
Bedford Oaks has 5 units available starting at $850 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Bedford, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Bedford Rent Report.
What amenities does Bedford Oaks have?
Some of Bedford Oaks's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Bedford Oaks currently offering any rent specials?
Bedford Oaks is offering the following rent specials: Reduced rates & July rent free…find your new home at Bedford Oaks today! Contact us to receive a tour video by email today!
Is Bedford Oaks pet-friendly?
Yes, Bedford Oaks is pet friendly.
Does Bedford Oaks offer parking?
Yes, Bedford Oaks offers parking.
Does Bedford Oaks have units with washers and dryers?
No, Bedford Oaks does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Bedford Oaks have a pool?
Yes, Bedford Oaks has a pool.
Does Bedford Oaks have accessible units?
No, Bedford Oaks does not have accessible units.
Does Bedford Oaks have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Bedford Oaks has units with dishwashers.

