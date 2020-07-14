Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan dishwasher extra storage fireplace garbage disposal hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony refrigerator w/d hookup recently renovated bathtub oven range Property Amenities gym parking playground pool bbq/grill package receiving cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Within Bedford prime location, you have discovered a private community designed especially for people who desire a neighborhood lifestyle. A place where friends and family meet and enjoy outdoor activities, convenient location, inspiring views and a gorgeous home. We strike the balance between lavish and reasonable, with high-end interior upgrades, at a price that allows you to sleep well at night. Our classic-meets-modern style ensures you will feel pampered, and at home. Bedford Oaks professional management and maintenance team are dedicated to providing you with the highest level of service. Our commitment is to exceed your expectations each and every day.