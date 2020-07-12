120 Apartments for rent in Bedford, TX with parking

Apartment List
Verified

1 of 6

Last updated July 13 at 12:02am
8 Units Available
The Avery Apartments
531 Bedford Rd, Bedford, TX
1 Bedroom
$900
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,020
1017 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
The Avery Apartments unveils an exceptional portrait of living. A unique fusion of style and sophistication, our apartment homes reflect your contemporary flair. Enjoy the life you deserve...you really can have it all!
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
35 Units Available
Creek View
Colonial Village at Shoal Creek
2500 Central Park Blvd, Bedford, TX
1 Bedroom
$843
788 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,138
1072 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,613
1362 sqft
Elegant, home-style apartments located in the Mid-Cities. Gourmet kitchens, picture windows, luxurious walk-in closets and other fine finishes. Convenient access to Highway 183 for easy commuting.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
$
10 Units Available
Copper Hill
3000 Bedford Rd, Bedford, TX
1 Bedroom
$842
682 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,104
982 sqft
With a location that can't be beat - DFW Airport, TX-121 and 183 are just minutes away - Copper Hill is a dream come true. Socialize in this pet-friendly community at the basketball court, pool or racquetball court.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated July 12 at 10:30pm
70 Units Available
Bedford Meadows
Canopy on Central
2700 Central Dr, Bedford, TX
1 Bedroom
$810
643 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,065
921 sqft
Five pools with resort-inspired waterscaping. Extensive courtyards with grassy picnic areas, park-like landscaping and mature trees. White or wood cabinetry, and choice of accent wall color. One mile to Highway 121/183.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated July 12 at 10:30pm
52 Units Available
The Logan
1400 Sierra Springs Dr, Bedford, TX
1 Bedroom
$885
665 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,235
978 sqft
Active living with 24-hour fitness center, tennis and basketball courts. Walk-in closets with all floor plans. Fast access to Highway 121/Airport Freeway.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated July 13 at 12:35am
2 Units Available
Point Loma Woods
1300 Shady Ln, Bedford, TX
1 Bedroom
$863
545 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,372
1023 sqft
Relaxing apartment complex in Bedford, close to Dallas-Fort Worth Airport and the Texas 183 TEXpress. Apartments feature stylish wood flooring and accent walls. Amenities on site include water-scaped pools, clubroom and fitness center.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated July 13 at 12:08am
22 Units Available
Reserve at Central Park
2300 Central Park Blvd, Bedford, TX
1 Bedroom
$850
632 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
915 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Reserve at Central Park in Bedford. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 44

Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
7 Units Available
Huntington Glen Apartments
2900 Harwood Rd, Bedford, TX
1 Bedroom
$894
649 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,371
970 sqft
Walking paths, gazebo, grill areas. Resort-style pool with tiled water wall. Community social events. Spacious homes with generous closet space. Less than a mile to Highway 121.
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
16 Units Available
Summerstone Apartment Homes
2301 L Don Dodson Dr, Bedford, TX
1 Bedroom
$995
690 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,095
1016 sqft
Recently upgraded apartments with fully equipped kitchens and ceiling fans. Community features two pools, covered parking, and a fitness studio. Easy access to Highway 183. Walk or run at nearby Bedford Trails Linear Park.
Verified

1 of 50

Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
14 Units Available
Arbors on Forest Ridge
2200 Forest Ridge Dr, Bedford, TX
1 Bedroom
$856
732 sqft
Featuring one-bedroom floor plans exclusively, Arbors on Forest Ridge is Bedford's undiscovered gem. Built-in bookshelves and intrusion alarms, plus amenities like covered parking and a pool charm residents. Just north of Bedford Freeway.
Verified

1 of 52

Last updated July 13 at 12:10am
33 Units Available
Windmill Terrace
2200 Murphy Dr, Bedford, TX
1 Bedroom
$850
571 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,095
874 sqft
Nestled in the heart of beautiful Bedford, Texas, Windmill Terrace welcomes you to the upscale lifestyle you have always dreamed about.
Verified

1 of 38

Last updated July 12 at 10:30pm
13 Units Available
The Cottages at Bedford
2000 Park Place Blvd, Bedford, TX
1 Bedroom
$799
613 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,180
948 sqft
Cottages at Bedford Apartments offers a combination of Comfort, Style, and Convenience! The Cottages at Bedford is located at 2000 Park Place Blvd, Bedford, TX 76021.
Verified

1 of 36

Last updated July 12 at 10:29pm
$
7 Units Available
Amherst
1121 Amherst Dr, Bedford, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,080
757 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,330
1009 sqft
Escape to Amherst Apartments in Bedford, Texas. Our enchanting one and two bedroom homes offer five unique floor plans design to provide your family with a nostalgic atmosphere, reminiscent of nobler times.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
$
6 Units Available
Bedford Oaks
1400 Shady Ln, Bedford, TX
1 Bedroom
$850
578 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
887 sqft
Within Bedford prime location, you have discovered a private community designed especially for people who desire a neighborhood lifestyle.
Verified

1 of 46

Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
3 Units Available
The Brownstone Lofts & Townhomes
400 Pecan Bend Dr, Bedford, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,035
836 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,130
1060 sqft
Located near DFW Airport and area freeways. On-site amenities include clubhouse, curbside trash pickup, and pool. Homes feature new appliances, granite-styled countertops, and washers and dryers.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated July 13 at 12:37am
18 Units Available
Cantebria Crossing
1950 Oak Creek Ln, Bedford, TX
1 Bedroom
$975
607 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,339
966 sqft
Tranquil apartment community located near the Airport Freeway and just 15 minutes from the DFW Airport. Units feature washer/dryer, dishwasher, walk-in closets and open floor plans. Beautifully landscaped grounds.
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated July 13 at 12:40am
17 Units Available
Kensington Station Apartment Homes
2401 L Don Dodson Dr, Bedford, TX
1 Bedroom
$849
565 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Pet-friendly apartment in mid-city with ceiling fans, custom cabinets and private patio/balcony. Clubhouse lounge, business center and fitness center. Located close to Highway 183 and 121 and the Texpress Tollway.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated July 13 at 12:06am
18 Units Available
Bedford Meadows
Pecan Creek
2500 Central Dr, Bedford, TX
1 Bedroom
$906
663 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$968
868 sqft
Pecan Creek offers urban living with a suburban feel. This pet-friendly community is close to all the cultural attractions of the Mid-Cities, Dallas and Fort Worth.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated July 13 at 12:24am
15 Units Available
3001 Crystal Springs
3001 Crystal Springs, Bedford, TX
1 Bedroom
$875
611 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,175
933 sqft
Recently upgraded, our apartment residences are designed with you in mind. Live the way youve always wanted without compromising style or quality. Beautifully upgraded interiors with elaborate exterior amenities.
Verified

1 of 3

Last updated June 27 at 09:52am
1 Unit Available
Forest Park Apartments
1552 Forest Park Cir, Bedford, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,299
862 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
1525 Forest Park Circle 226 Available 07/08/20 B2n - 2 Bedroom / 2 Bathroom 1,160 sf (RLNE2521480)
Results within 1 mile of Bedford
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated July 13 at 12:36am
3 Units Available
Valentine Oaks
Twelve33 at Cavender
1233 Cavender Drive, Hurst, TX
1 Bedroom
$825
618 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,095
1031 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Enjoy our newly Renovated Units, which feature open layouts, upgraded appliances as well as new laundry facilities and equipment.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
$
45 Units Available
The Domain at Founders Parc
880 W Euless Blvd, Euless, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,270
826 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,775
1182 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,365
1448 sqft
The Domain at Founders Parc brings another level of living to this mid-cities neighborhood. From our upscale pool with cabanas and outdoor kitchens to our pet-friendly dog parks, socials, fun activities are central to the community.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
16 Units Available
Kensington by the Vineyard
2400 State Highway 121, Euless, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,189
706 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,418
1007 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,081
1494 sqft
Located along Highway 121 and close to Gateway Boulevard. Modern apartments feature stainless steel kitchen appliances, hardwood floors and a fireplace. Community offers a pool, tennis court and concierge service.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
30 Units Available
Trinity Union
2100 Heritage Ave, Euless, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,267
814 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,818
1241 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,383
1404 sqft
Luxury apartment living meets a true community experience at Trinity Union. Mingle with neighbors at our community events or host your own get-together at our demonstration kitchen or one of our lounges.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Bedford, TX

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Bedford apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

