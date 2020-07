Townhomes at Sendera Trails.

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace hardwood floors patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel air conditioning dishwasher bathtub carpet ceiling fan oven range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly business center dog park 24hr gym parking pool garage courtyard media room online portal trash valet

Experience refined living at our townhomes in North Austin. Imagine coming home each day to the warm embrace of lush landscaping, upgraded interior amenities, and outstanding community amenities tailored to enhance your life. Enjoy the leisure of shopping, dining, and entertainment at The Domain just minutes from home! This pet friendly community is an easy commute to the excitement and culture of downtown Austin, yet offers a peaceful retreat away from the bustle of the city. Designed with your comfort in mind, every renovated townhome for rent features finishes such as stainless appliances, custom cabinetry, quartz countertops, and LED lighting. Many of our upgraded homes also include built-in desks, cozy fireplaces, and double bathroom vanities. Our community offers the convenience of attached garages and spacious walk-in closets. We are now accepting in-person and self-guided tours via scheduled appointments only. Our virtual tours are also available. Please schedule yours today!