apartments with washer dryer
Last updated July 10 2020 at 10:50 PM
86 Apartments for rent in Manor, TX with washer-dryer
Verified
1 of 6
Last updated July 11 at 12:03am
34 Units Available
Flats at ShadowGlen
12500 Shadowglen Trace, Manor, TX
1 Bedroom
$994
689 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1039 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,525
1250 sqft
At the Flats at Shadowglen, you will find the ultimate balance of modern tastes and innovative thinking. Retreat home while staying easily connected with the greater Austin area.
Results within 1 mile of Manor
1 of 24
Last updated July 11 at 12:37am
1 Unit Available
14020 Kira Lane
14020 Kira Ln, Travis County, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
2221 sqft
Available now. One-year-old Shadowglen home in Manor just off 973, minutes to 290. Many community amenities including water park with pools, slides and splash pad, golf, fitness center, parks, dog park and nature trails.
Results within 5 miles of Manor
Verified
1 of 5
Last updated July 11 at 12:08am
21 Units Available
Biltmore on the Park
16021 Biltmore Ave, Pflugerville, TX
1 Bedroom
$970
705 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,195
1052 sqft
This development offers a series of unique apartment homes complete with spacious interiors, natural lighting, and in-home amenities like stainless steel appliances, 9-foot ceilings, and an on-site fitness center.
1 of 21
Last updated July 10 at 11:43pm
1 Unit Available
7112 Longford TRL
7112 Longford Trl, Travis County, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
1670 sqft
Super cute one story three bedroom, two bathroom home. Easy access to 130 Toll Rd as well as Hwy 290. Very spacious floor plan with carpet in the bedrooms and tile style flooring in the kitchen and dining area.
1 of 17
Last updated July 11 at 12:30am
1 Unit Available
13100 Maidenhair Trl
13100 Maidenhair Trail, Travis County, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,405
1170 sqft
Immaculate cozy single story home built in 2010 situated on spacious corner lot! Private office / game room, includes refrigerator washer and dryer. Community amenities include pool, playground and more.
Results within 10 miles of Manor
Verified
1 of 15
Last updated July 11 at 12:33am
25 Units Available
Highlands
1501 S. Heatherwilde Blvd, Pflugerville, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,015
718 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,295
1034 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,655
1300 sqft
In an effort to do our part in preventing the spread of COVID-19, we are practicing social distancing precautions. Our office is now accepting appointments, please contact us to get information on how to tour the community.
Verified
1 of 14
Last updated July 11 at 12:22am
18 Units Available
North Burnet
Lincoln Oaks
11700 Metric Blvd, Austin, TX
1 Bedroom
$935
670 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
We invite you to view the photos of our apartments in Austin below to get a feel for the Lincoln Oaks Apartments lifestyle.
Verified
1 of 16
Last updated July 11 at 12:13am
12 Units Available
Riverhorse Ranch
1525 Grand Avenue Pkwy, Pflugerville, TX
1 Bedroom
$945
778 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,140
1038 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,480
1378 sqft
Resort-like pool and sundeck. Updated features including kitchen islands, oversize closets and walk-in showers. On-site coffee bistro, cabana and workout area. Just off Route 35. Near parks and schools.
Verified
1 of 6
Last updated July 10 at 09:38pm
25 Units Available
Presidium The Pecan District
1809 Social Drive, Pflugerville, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,164
638 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,529
1077 sqft
Presidium The Pecan District is Pflugerville’s newest vibrant living experience in the heart of The Pecan District. Residents at Presidium The Pecan District will enjoy an active lifestyle with luscious green space, a luxurious pool, and more.
Verified
1 of 27
Last updated July 10 at 09:38pm
18 Units Available
Villas at Spring Trails
901 New Meister Ln, Pflugerville, TX
Studio
$1,586
1346 sqft
1 Bedroom
$999
814 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,352
1154 sqft
Luxurious community amenities include BBQ grill, bocce court, conference room and pool. Units include bathtub, hardwood floors, granite counters and washer/dryer hookup. Close to Royal Pointe and High Country parks.
Verified
1 of 38
Last updated July 10 at 10:31pm
10 Units Available
Promontory Point
2250 Ridgepoint Dr, Austin, TX
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$906
606 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$957
972 sqft
Located near the intersection of Highway 183 and Manor Expressway. Pet-friendly apartments with washers and dryers, central heat and air, volleyball courts, a fitness center, swimming pool, and spa.
Verified
1 of 43
Last updated July 10 at 09:38pm
$
19 Units Available
Scofield Farms
Madison at Scofield Farms
13401 Metric Blvd, Austin, TX
1 Bedroom
$905
740 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,225
1080 sqft
Near Interstate 35 and the Shops at Tech Ridge, these modern apartments feature efficient appliances, in-unit laundry and ceiling fans. Spacious floor plans. Residents enjoy access to a communal tennis court.
Verified
1 of 1
Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
$
18 Units Available
St. Johns
Wildwood Apartments
7610 Cameron Rd, Austin, TX
1 Bedroom
$815
604 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,145
865 sqft
Perfectly situated between lush, tranquil nature and vibrant downtown Austin, these apartments are recently renovated and offer fireplaces, as well as relaxing bathtubs. Pet-friendly with refreshing pool and hot tub.
Verified
1 of 29
Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
31 Units Available
Bristol Heights
12041 Dessau Rd, Austin, TX
1 Bedroom
$965
764 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,255
1221 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,425
1448 sqft
Luxury homes in northeast Austin with easy access to shopping, outdoor activities and major highways. Resort-style pool, theater room and 24-hour fitness center. Sprawling apartments with kitchen pantries and in-home washer-dryers.
Verified
1 of 28
Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
16 Units Available
The Arbors of Wells Branch Apartments
1831 Wells Branch Pkwy, Wells Branch, TX
1 Bedroom
$866
609 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$985
920 sqft
Quiet apartment homes in the heart of Austin's hottest shopping, dining and entertainment area. You'll love the 24-hour gym, tranquil pool and courtyard. Recently renovated and pet-friendly with hardwood floors and ample storage.
Verified
1 of 33
Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
14 Units Available
Scofield Farms
Bridge at Harris Ridge
1501 West Howard Lane, Austin, TX
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,035
919 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,188
1154 sqft
Welcome to Bridge at Harris Ridge! Located in the desirable Tech Ridge area of Austin, this new & affordable community offers unique and modern 1, 2, 3 & 4 bedroom apartments alongside fabulous amenities! Bridge at Harris Ridge boasts well-appointed
Verified
1 of 34
Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
20 Units Available
Villas Tech Ridge
13838 The Lakes Blvd, Pflugerville, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,050
796 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,365
1162 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,545
1336 sqft
Conveniently located close to downtown Austin. Luxury apartments featuring wood flooring, stainless steel appliances and granite countertops. Community amenities include a clubhouse, fitness room and residents' lounge.
Verified
1 of 29
Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
20 Units Available
Bexley At Tech Ridge
1200 E Parmer Ln, Austin, TX
Studio
$949
590 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,014
813 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,314
1113 sqft
Bexley at Tech Ridge is located in one of the most desirable areas of Austin, offering quick access to work, shopping, and recreation.
Verified
1 of 22
Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
$
30 Units Available
Settler's Ridge
12800 Harrisglenn Dr, Austin, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,070
795 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,290
1172 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Close to I-35, Dell Campus, Tech Ridge Center, Oertli Park, the Austin DMV, Dessau Elementary and Middle Schools, and Delco Primary School. Pet-friendly community with lagoon style pool and heated spa, surround sound movie theater, controlled access gate, oversized walk-in closets, and intrusion alarm.
Verified
1 of 29
Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
$
20 Units Available
Broadstone Crossing
12430 Metric Blvd, Austin, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,085
791 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,355
1199 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,780
1484 sqft
Walk-in closets, hardwood floors and extra storage room characterize these comfortable homes. Residents get access to several amenities including bike storage, a 24-hour fitness center and parking garages.
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated July 10 at 09:38pm
17 Units Available
Windsor Hills
9500 Apartments
9500 Dessau Rd, Austin, TX
1 Bedroom
$848
490 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$961
937 sqft
Welcome to 9500 Apartments in North Austin. Choose between the one and two bedroom floor plan options. 9500 Apartments feature in-home washer and dryers, air conditioning, and large closets.
Verified
1 of 25
Last updated July 10 at 10:31pm
24 Units Available
Creekstone
8054 Exchange Dr, Austin, TX
1 Bedroom
$988
678 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,403
1130 sqft
One- and two-bedroom apartments include 9-foot ceilings, private patios and more. Amenities like swimming pool, gym and dog park all on site. Close to I-35 and less than 15 minute from downtown Austin.
Verified
1 of 34
Last updated July 11 at 12:37am
23 Units Available
Crestview
Crestview Commons
801 Sugaree Avenue, Austin, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,460
761 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,045
1077 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,570
1334 sqft
Homes with kitchen islands, granite countertops and stainless steel appliances. Resident amenities include a fully equipped fitness center, a pool and a rooftop lounge. Twelve minutes from downtown Austin.
Verified
1 of 36
Last updated July 11 at 12:16am
19 Units Available
Madison at Walnut Creek
12113 Metric Blvd, Austin, TX
1 Bedroom
$885
696 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,105
1050 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,485
1352 sqft
Beautiful apartment homes feature fireplace and walk-in closets. On-site facilities offer an internet cafe, pool, gym, volleyball court and more. Conveniently located near Walnut Creek Park, Gracywoods Park and Austin Community College.
