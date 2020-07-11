/
apartments with washer dryer
229 Apartments for rent in Pflugerville, TX with washer-dryer
Last updated July 11 at 12:33am
25 Units Available
Highlands
1501 S. Heatherwilde Blvd, Pflugerville, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,015
718 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,295
1034 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,655
1300 sqft
In an effort to do our part in preventing the spread of COVID-19, we are practicing social distancing precautions. Our office is now accepting appointments, please contact us to get information on how to tour the community.
Last updated July 11 at 12:13am
12 Units Available
Riverhorse Ranch
1525 Grand Avenue Pkwy, Pflugerville, TX
1 Bedroom
$945
778 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,140
1038 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,480
1378 sqft
Resort-like pool and sundeck. Updated features including kitchen islands, oversize closets and walk-in showers. On-site coffee bistro, cabana and workout area. Just off Route 35. Near parks and schools.
Last updated July 10 at 09:38pm
25 Units Available
Presidium The Pecan District
1809 Social Drive, Pflugerville, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,164
638 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,529
1077 sqft
Presidium The Pecan District is Pflugerville’s newest vibrant living experience in the heart of The Pecan District. Residents at Presidium The Pecan District will enjoy an active lifestyle with luscious green space, a luxurious pool, and more.
Last updated July 10 at 09:38pm
18 Units Available
Villas at Spring Trails
901 New Meister Ln, Pflugerville, TX
Studio
$1,586
1346 sqft
1 Bedroom
$999
814 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,352
1154 sqft
Luxurious community amenities include BBQ grill, bocce court, conference room and pool. Units include bathtub, hardwood floors, granite counters and washer/dryer hookup. Close to Royal Pointe and High Country parks.
Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
20 Units Available
Villas Tech Ridge
13838 The Lakes Blvd, Pflugerville, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,050
796 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,365
1162 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,545
1336 sqft
Conveniently located close to downtown Austin. Luxury apartments featuring wood flooring, stainless steel appliances and granite countertops. Community amenities include a clubhouse, fitness room and residents' lounge.
Last updated July 11 at 12:38am
2 Units Available
Walden Square
1303 Pfennig Lane, Pflugerville, TX
3 Bedrooms
$2,050
1492 sqft
Walden Square is a new construction residential community consisting of 82 single-family homes for rent.
Last updated July 10 at 10:31pm
29 Units Available
Enclave Falcon Pointe
2132 Falcon Village Lane, Pflugerville, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,004
763 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,404
1119 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,721
1362 sqft
A resort-like community in scenic Texas Hill Country. Outstanding features including granite countertops, hardwood floors, large balconies or patios, and stainless steel appliances. On-site pool, dog park, garages and internet cafe.
Last updated July 11 at 12:08am
21 Units Available
Biltmore on the Park
16021 Biltmore Ave, Pflugerville, TX
1 Bedroom
$970
705 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,195
1052 sqft
This development offers a series of unique apartment homes complete with spacious interiors, natural lighting, and in-home amenities like stainless steel appliances, 9-foot ceilings, and an on-site fitness center.
Last updated July 10 at 09:38pm
13 Units Available
Heatherwilde
Stoneridge Apartments
16701 N Heatherwilde Blvd, Pflugerville, TX
2 Bedrooms
$929
950 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,114
1100 sqft
4 Bedrooms
$1,386
1300 sqft
Discover your new home at Stoneridge! Conveniently located in the heart of Pflugerville, our community offers numerous dining, shopping, and entertainment options & we're just a short 30 minute drive Downtown Austin & Austin-Bergstrom International
Last updated July 10 at 10:31pm
40 Units Available
Ambrosio
14301 N IH 35, Pflugerville, TX
1 Bedroom
$967
656 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
995 sqft
Ambrosio Apartments in Pflugerville, Texas, offer easy access to the upscale shopping area The Domain. Amenities include updated units with wood beam ceilings, higher-end finishes and a resort-style pool.
Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
14 Units Available
Broadstone at Grand Avenue
1720 Grand Avenue Pkwy, Pflugerville, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,015
677 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,365
1080 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Conveniently located right next to the I-35, with downtown Austin within easy reach. Residents have full access to the pool, lounge with fully functional kitchen and TV, executive lounge and on-site pet park.
Last updated July 11 at 12:38am
18 Units Available
Riverhorse Ranch Phase II
16101 White River Blvd, Pflugerville, TX
1 Bedroom
$985
780 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,190
1036 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,535
1376 sqft
Riverhorse Ranch is the definition of true resort living. Imagine a community that adapts to your lifestyle, whether it is active or relaxed, by providing world-class amenities and impeccable customer service.
Last updated April 17 at 12:37am
18 Units Available
Autumn Ranch at Swenson Farms
413 Swenson Farms Blvd, Pflugerville, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,049
926 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,399
1220 sqft
Apartments have hardwood floors, granite counters and dishwashers. Washer-dryer hookups. 24-hour gym and business center. On-site parking lot and carport. Beautiful location near Pfluger Park.
Last updated July 10 at 11:43pm
1 Unit Available
Highland Park
801 Walnut Canyon BLVD
801 Walnut Canyon Boulevard, Pflugerville, TX
3 Bedrooms
$2,250
2388 sqft
Beautiful single story home nestled on a perfectly manicured lot in Highland Park. Home offers a beautiful, clean, spacious/open floor plan. Rent includes washer/dryer/refrigerator & yard service.
Last updated July 10 at 04:03pm
1 Unit Available
Highland Park
18315 Congaree Street
18315 Congaree Street, Pflugerville, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,695
1444 sqft
All SS app w/Fridge/Washer/Dryer. Front-yard maintained by property mgmt. C-fans in all beds & living. Granite counters, Travertine BS, Bump-out Exp Cab. Ceramic Tile downstairs. Master BD boast walk-in closet & deluxe walk-in shower w/seat.
Last updated July 10 at 04:02pm
1 Unit Available
Highland Park
825 Lassen Volcanic Drive
825 Lassen Volcanic Drive, Pflugerville, TX
4 Bedrooms
$1,950
1900 sqft
1 Story homem 4 bedroom 2 bathrooms, study, 2 car garage on the back, washer, dryer, refrigerator, sprinkers
Last updated July 10 at 11:44pm
1 Unit Available
Wells Point
1600 Glen Rose Chase
1600 Glen Rose Chase, Pflugerville, TX
4 Bedrooms
$2,100
2075 sqft
Single Story Executive Home nestled on a Lushly Landscaped Corner Lot*Personal Paradise Backyard has Multiple Patio Areas/Breathtaking Gardens/Pergola & a Water Feature*Immaculate Center Island Kitchen w/Granite/Stainless Appliances/Farmhouse
Results within 1 mile of Pflugerville
Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
17 Units Available
Regency at Dell Ranch
670 Louis Henna Blvd, Round Rock, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,103
788 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,334
1121 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,772
1441 sqft
Conveniently located just off Highway 45, I-35 and close to shopping, dining and entertainment. Apartments have private patio/balcony, hardwood floors, bathtubs and walk-in closets. Community is pet friendly.
Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
18 Units Available
Cordevalle
650 Louis Henna Blvd, Round Rock, TX
1 Bedroom
$940
685 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,399
1156 sqft
Conveniently located adjacent to Dell Computer’s headquarters in the heart of Round Rock, Cordevalle offers you an unrivaled lifestyle.
Last updated July 11 at 12:39am
30 Units Available
Warner Ranch
Lantower Round Rock
1801 Warner Ranch Dr, Round Rock, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,021
831 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,187
1143 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,767
1485 sqft
Just minutes from the Round Rock Outlet Mall, this little piece of heaven has homes featuring in-unit laundry, dishwashers and other modern conveniences. Extra perks include guest parking and amenities for dogs.
Last updated July 10 at 04:47pm
4 Units Available
Forest Creek
Links at Forest Creek
20404 Poppy Hills Trl, Round Rock, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,229
868 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Links at Forest Creek in Round Rock. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated July 10 at 09:38pm
15 Units Available
Montelena
2501 Louis Henna Blvd, Round Rock, TX
1 Bedroom
$953
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,122
1002 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,324
1143 sqft
These air-conditioned units with hardwood floors and walk-in closets are great for commuters. Easy access to downtown Austin and Georgetown via I-35. Pet-friendly community boasts a playground, pool, volleyball court and basketball court.
Last updated July 10 at 10:31pm
2 Units Available
Wells Junction
15001 Strathaven Pass, Austin, TX
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,587
1059 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Life in Austin just got better! Topping off one of America's best places to live - Wells Junction Apartments offer you a distinctively different, thoroughly enjoyable lifestyle that is beyond your expectations.
Last updated July 10 at 11:43pm
1 Unit Available
1001 Bethel WAY
1001 Bethel Way, Austin, TX
4 Bedrooms
$1,950
2242 sqft
Here's a great single story with 4bd and 3 full baths in a small tucked away community. Fantastic location. Easy access to I-35, close to restaurants, shopping, and all your daily conveniences. Home is completely tiled.
