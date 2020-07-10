/
apartments with washer dryer
128 Apartments for rent in Leander, TX with washer-dryer
Verified
1 of 42
Last updated July 11 at 12:35am
$
25 Units Available
Park at Crystal Falls II
7860 183a Toll Road, Leander, TX
1 Bedroom
$990
687 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,420
1141 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,005
1441 sqft
With a brand new community comes pristine living and the best features possible. Our resort-style pool is ideal for lounging and relaxing. Step into our fitness center for wellness made fun with premium equipment.
Verified
1 of 31
Last updated July 11 at 12:27am
$
49 Units Available
Park at Crystal Falls I
7740 183A Toll Road, Leander, TX
1 Bedroom
$990
686 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,399
1141 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,885
1441 sqft
Near 183A Toll Road and Crystal Falls Parkway. Swimming pool, 24-hour gym, shuffleboard and yoga. Conference room, internet access and business center. Granite countertops and hardwood floors. Dogs and cats welcome.
Verified
1 of 66
Last updated July 11 at 12:17am
Contact for Availability
Trailside Oaks
680 Naumann Dr, Leander, TX
1 Bedroom
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$2,050
1775 sqft
Trailside Oaks is a brand-new luxury townhome community located in beautiful Leander, TX.
Verified
1 of 4
Last updated July 10 at 09:38pm
34 Units Available
The Conley
665 Bagdad Road, Leander, TX
Studio
$1,050
578 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,175
787 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1143 sqft
When you come home to The Conley, you are coming home to an unparalleled, luxury living experience in Leander, Texas.
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated July 10 at 09:38pm
21 Units Available
The Standard at Leander Station
1680 Hero Way, Leander, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,065
754 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1030 sqft
Business center, internet cafe and clubhouse. All units are tastefully decorated with modern appliances, including a dishwasher and in-unit laundry. Dog park and a 24-hour gym.
Verified
1 of 7
Last updated July 10 at 10:31pm
10 Units Available
22 North
149 S Bagdad Rd, Leander, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,075
788 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,380
1133 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,685
1302 sqft
Welcome home to 22 North Apartments in Leander, TX. Situated in an Austin suburb named one of "Texas' Best Places to Live". We offer a great residential environment with exceptional amenities.
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated July 10 at 09:38pm
18 Units Available
Leander Junction
14801 Ronald Reagan Boulevard, Leander, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,095
632 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,490
1059 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,875
1284 sqft
Coming soon to Leander, Texas is your new Hill Country paradise featuring modern apartment homes and luxurious amenities.
1 of 31
Last updated July 9 at 07:29am
1 Unit Available
612 Joppa Road
612 Joppa Road, Leander, TX
4 Bedrooms
$2,195
2175 sqft
Beautifully Maintained 4 Bedroom, 2 Bath Home! All Sides Stone. Covered Patio that is perfect for entertaining with gas line for Grill. Granite & Stainless Kitchen. Refrigerator, Washer & Dryer come with unit. Walk-In Pantry.
1 of 28
Last updated July 10 at 11:43pm
1 Unit Available
609 Carly ann LN
609 Carly Ann Ln, Leander, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
2045 sqft
Nearly new 3 BR PLUS OFFICE/STUDY, single story. Numerous upgrades, granite kitchen counters, tile throughout living and wet areas. Tile floors give a spacious, clean look. Mater suite has separate shower & large garden tub.
1 of 12
Last updated July 10 at 10:30am
Contact for Availability
1590 Hero Way
1590 Hero Way, Leander, TX
3 Bedrooms
Ask
3Bedroom Leander Townhome for Rent - Property Id: 300244 Brand new townhome for rent in Leander! Contact All City Real Estate for a showing! 512-378-3873 - You will be the first to live here - Two-car attached garage - Master bedroom on top
1 of 19
Last updated July 11 at 12:37am
1 Unit Available
233 Quemado Dr
233 Quemado Dr, Leander, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
2055 sqft
This amazingly kept home is apart of award winning LISD and had immediate access to 183, 183A, 45, major retail, and major employers.
1 of 10
Last updated July 10 at 11:43pm
1 Unit Available
709 Heritage Grove RD
709 Heritage Grove Road, Leander, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
1993 sqft
Practically BRAND new with amazing open floor plan, 3/2 with office, Stainless appliances, granite counters garage door openers, sprinkler system and home automation system , Bedrooms are spacious and good closets space.
Results within 1 mile of Leander
Verified
1 of 23
Last updated July 10 at 09:38pm
$
40 Units Available
Estraya Georgetown
1 Gabriels Bluff Dr, Georgetown, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,048
722 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,374
1083 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,824
1362 sqft
In Spanish, Estrella /e-streh-ya/ (pronounced Estraya), means star. And Estraya Georgetown truly lives up to its name.
1 of 23
Last updated April 4 at 06:17am
1 Unit Available
212 Grosseto LN
212 Grosseto Lane, Williamson County, TX
4 Bedrooms
$2,400
2829 sqft
New Price! 3 CAR GARAGE - Beautiful 1.5 story home on large lot. Spacious open & bright kitchen/living/dining. Kitchen with granite, stainless appliances, glass tile back-splash, high quality cabinetry, soaring ceilings, wood floors & stone detail.
Results within 5 miles of Leander
Verified
1 of 55
Last updated July 10 at 09:38pm
33 Units Available
The Alden at Cedar Park
801 C-Bar Ranch Trail, Cedar Park, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,306
787 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,703
1249 sqft
The Alden is Cedar Park's newest community that focuses on providing a lavish living experience for its community members.
Verified
1 of 10
Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
16 Units Available
Colonial Grand at Silverado
3001 Colonial Pkwy, Cedar Park, TX
1 Bedroom
$998
732 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,358
1167 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Affordable apartments tucked in the tranquil heart of Cedar Park. Perfect location offers quick access to 183A, I35 and Ronald Regan/Parmer, walking distance to HEB and a few miles from Bushy Creek Park.
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
13 Units Available
Arboleda
900 Discovery Blvd, Cedar Park, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,003
698 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,191
958 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,547
1230 sqft
Provides easy access to Highway 183. Apartment amenities include wood-style floors, garden soaking tubs and private patios or balconies. Community offers a clubhouse lounge with Wi-Fi cafe, bark park and swimming pool with sundeck.
Verified
1 of 23
Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
12 Units Available
Indigo
10800 Lakeline Blvd, Austin, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,065
725 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,372
1127 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Contemporary living close to public transport, with easy access to Hwys 45 and 183 and Downtown Austin. Units with upgraded features, including double vanity sinks, huge walk-in closets and full-size washers/dryers.
Verified
1 of 35
Last updated July 10 at 10:31pm
21 Units Available
Regal Parc Apartment Homes
350 Cypress Creek Rd, Cedar Park, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,029
866 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
1023 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,493
1361 sqft
Stylish homes with hardwood floors and large bedrooms. Residents get access to a business center, grilling station, and pool. Right by US 183 for convenient transportation. Shop, dine, and play at nearby Lakeline Mall.
Verified
1 of 26
Last updated July 10 at 10:30pm
20 Units Available
Camden Brushy Creek
1101 Brushy Creek Rd, Cedar Park, TX
1 Bedroom
$969
744 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,399
1045 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,809
1263 sqft
Units feature laundry, granite counters and hardwood floors. Luxury community boasts 24-hour maintenance, BBQ grill, pool and trash valet. Located in Cedar Park, TX, close to parks and schools.
Verified
1 of 9
Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
$
21 Units Available
Colonial Grand at Silverado Reserve
3000 Colonial Pkwy, Cedar Park, TX
1 Bedroom
$893
765 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,338
1148 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,598
1338 sqft
These oversized, one- to three-bedroom apartment homes in Cedar Park feature wood-like flooring, in-unit laundry, a gym, and a sparkling pool. Minutes from I-35 and many major employers.
Verified
1 of 14
Last updated July 11 at 12:24am
10 Units Available
Cypress Gardens
335 Cypress Creek Rd, Cedar Park, TX
1 Bedroom
$890
674 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,080
898 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1046 sqft
Suburban Austin apartment homes close to The Lakeline Mall, Elizabeth Milburn City Park and The Arboretum. Five unique floor plans with washer/dryer in all, nine-foot ceilings and large closets.
Verified
1 of 29
Last updated July 11 at 12:03am
20 Units Available
The Lodge at Lakeline Village
2000 S Lakeline Blvd, Cedar Park, TX
1 Bedroom
$980
725 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,385
1199 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,510
1356 sqft
Conveniently located off U.S. Highway 183 and close to shops and dining. Apartments feature oversized patios and balconies, washer/dryers and storage space. Community features a surround-sound theater.
Verified
1 of 50
Last updated July 10 at 09:38pm
34 Units Available
Muir Lake Apartments
12600 Avery Ranch Blvd, Cedar Park, TX
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,079
854 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,470
1327 sqft
Discover luxury lakeside living at Muir Lake Apartment Homes.
