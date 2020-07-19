9805 Briar Ridge Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace hardwood floors patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Stone Home with Luxury Bathrooms including glass seamless showers, solid surface counters, under-mount sink, brushed nickel fixtures, beautiful tile work, crown molding, and recessed lighting. Living areas include stone fireplace, wood laminate flooring and vaulted ceiling with beams. Built-ins in bedroom and closet. French doors lead to the deck and private backyard, mature trees.



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,699, Application Fee: $75, Security Deposit: $1,699, Available Now



Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed

Contact us to schedule a showing.