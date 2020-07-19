All apartments in Austin
Last updated March 20 2020

9805 Briar Ridge Drive

9805 Briar Ridge Drive · No Longer Available
Location

9805 Briar Ridge Drive, Austin, TX 78748

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Stone Home with Luxury Bathrooms including glass seamless showers, solid surface counters, under-mount sink, brushed nickel fixtures, beautiful tile work, crown molding, and recessed lighting. Living areas include stone fireplace, wood laminate flooring and vaulted ceiling with beams. Built-ins in bedroom and closet. French doors lead to the deck and private backyard, mature trees.

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,699, Application Fee: $75, Security Deposit: $1,699, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9805 Briar Ridge Drive have any available units?
9805 Briar Ridge Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Austin, TX.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does 9805 Briar Ridge Drive have?
Some of 9805 Briar Ridge Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9805 Briar Ridge Drive currently offering any rent specials?
9805 Briar Ridge Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9805 Briar Ridge Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 9805 Briar Ridge Drive is pet friendly.
Does 9805 Briar Ridge Drive offer parking?
No, 9805 Briar Ridge Drive does not offer parking.
Does 9805 Briar Ridge Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9805 Briar Ridge Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9805 Briar Ridge Drive have a pool?
No, 9805 Briar Ridge Drive does not have a pool.
Does 9805 Briar Ridge Drive have accessible units?
No, 9805 Briar Ridge Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 9805 Briar Ridge Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 9805 Briar Ridge Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
