9805 Briar Ridge Drive

Amenities
Stone Home with Luxury Bathrooms including glass seamless showers, solid surface counters, under-mount sink, brushed nickel fixtures, beautiful tile work, crown molding, and recessed lighting. Living areas include stone fireplace, wood laminate flooring and vaulted ceiling with beams. Built-ins in bedroom and closet. French doors lead to the deck and private backyard, mature trees.
Rental Terms: Rent: $1,699, Application Fee: $75, Security Deposit: $1,699, Available Now
Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed
Contact us to schedule a showing.