Amenities

recently renovated coffee bar

Unit Amenities recently renovated Property Amenities coffee bar

Longhaven Apartments is a wonderful apartment complex in the heart of Austin, Texas within walking distance to the UT Campus. These units have been remodeled and look amazing! Close to great bars, restaurants, coffee shops and more. The complex itself is cute and quaint! The units are spacious and have all that you need. This is the perfect rental for students!



Call today for a showing!



PRE-LEASE FOR FALL 2019 - $1600