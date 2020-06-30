***OWNER HAS DECIDED TO SELL INSTEAD OF LEASE*** Incredibly convenient location - and zoned to level 9 elementary and high schools. Two living rooms. Downstairs completely engineered wood and tile flooring. Master bath has pedestal sink with double vanity as well as separate shower and garden tub. His and hers closets. Kitchen has granite counters and white cabinetry. Washer/dryer and refrigerator can stay. Owner maintains pest control and air filters monthly.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 8810 Dandelion TRL have any available units?
8810 Dandelion TRL doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Austin, TX.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does 8810 Dandelion TRL have?
Some of 8810 Dandelion TRL's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8810 Dandelion TRL currently offering any rent specials?
8810 Dandelion TRL is not currently offering any rent specials.