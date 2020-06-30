All apartments in Austin
Find more places like 8810 Dandelion TRL.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Austin, TX
/
8810 Dandelion TRL
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

8810 Dandelion TRL

8810 Dandelion Trail · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Austin
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

8810 Dandelion Trail, Austin, TX 78745

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
***OWNER HAS DECIDED TO SELL INSTEAD OF LEASE*** Incredibly convenient location - and zoned to level 9 elementary and high schools. Two living rooms. Downstairs completely engineered wood and tile flooring. Master bath has pedestal sink with double vanity as well as separate shower and garden tub. His and hers closets. Kitchen has granite counters and white cabinetry. Washer/dryer and refrigerator can stay. Owner maintains pest control and air filters monthly.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8810 Dandelion TRL have any available units?
8810 Dandelion TRL doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Austin, TX.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does 8810 Dandelion TRL have?
Some of 8810 Dandelion TRL's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8810 Dandelion TRL currently offering any rent specials?
8810 Dandelion TRL is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8810 Dandelion TRL pet-friendly?
No, 8810 Dandelion TRL is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Austin.
Does 8810 Dandelion TRL offer parking?
Yes, 8810 Dandelion TRL offers parking.
Does 8810 Dandelion TRL have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8810 Dandelion TRL offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8810 Dandelion TRL have a pool?
No, 8810 Dandelion TRL does not have a pool.
Does 8810 Dandelion TRL have accessible units?
No, 8810 Dandelion TRL does not have accessible units.
Does 8810 Dandelion TRL have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8810 Dandelion TRL has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Stonelake at the Arboretum
9801 Stonelake Blvd
Austin, TX 78759
Madison at Wells Branch
3201 Century Park Blvd
Austin, TX 78727
Cliffs
2001 S I H 35
Austin, TX 78741
Bridge at Center Ridge
701 Center Ridge Dr
Austin, TX 78753
33 Hundred
3300 Wells Branch Pkwy
Austin, TX 78728
The Saint Mary
7500 West Slaughter Lane
Austin, TX 78749
Austin City Lights
501 E Stassney Ln
Austin, TX 78745
Ellie
2900 Sunridge Dr
Austin, TX 78741

Similar Pages

Austin 1 BedroomsAustin 2 BedroomsAustin Dog Friendly Apartments
Austin Pet Friendly PlacesAustin Studio Apartments
Williamson County ApartmentsBexar County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Antonio, TXRound Rock, TXKilleen, TXNew Braunfels, TX
Pflugerville, TXCedar Park, TXGeorgetown, TXSan Marcos, TX
Temple, TXLeander, TXKyle, TXUniversal City, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

North AustinRiversideWest Oak Hill
Pleasant ValleyDowntown AustinMilwood
East Oak HillWindsor Park

Apartments Near Colleges

Huston-Tillotson UniversitySaint Edward's University
Austin Community College DistrictConcordia University-Texas
The University of Texas at Austin