8810 Dandelion TRL

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage fireplace

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

***OWNER HAS DECIDED TO SELL INSTEAD OF LEASE*** Incredibly convenient location - and zoned to level 9 elementary and high schools. Two living rooms. Downstairs completely engineered wood and tile flooring. Master bath has pedestal sink with double vanity as well as separate shower and garden tub. His and hers closets. Kitchen has granite counters and white cabinetry. Washer/dryer and refrigerator can stay. Owner maintains pest control and air filters monthly.