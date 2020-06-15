8601 ANDERSON MILL RD.

Amenities

Unit Amenities walk in closets w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly business center dog park pool

Welcome to a uniquely designed community which expresses the utmost in luxury living. For those who want to leave behind the stress of big-city life, this property has created a lush oasis of peace and solitude. Live among 36 acres in Northwest Austin with convenient access to shopping, fine dining, and major employers. This custom-designed apartment home features washer/dryer connections, spacious walk-in closets, vaulted ceilings, wood accent flooring, crown molding and new contemporary black-on-black appliances. A resort style swimming pool, numerous recreation facilities, 8,000 square foot fenced pet park, and a state of the art business center complete your prestigious environment. Come home to the lifestyle you deserve. * Pricing and availability change daily. Call for the most updated information. * Images are representative of the property, not necessarily the unit.